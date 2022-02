on Liverpool FC Booking Confirmation e-mails its noted "Lead supporter" details for the member logged in and buying the tickets !



it says on LFC ticket details for Inter the lead booker (the supporter buying the tickets) must collect the tickets in Milan.



im sure if your one of the members in a booking you can collect your own ticket and if you have been assigned a ticket by a member you can collect the assigned ticket yourself.



if you have photo ID and confirmation email as well !



LFCHelp on twitter will probably clarifiy this as they have done in the past when there has been confusion over collecting tickets at euro away games.



ynwa



Iíve done just that as I have two booked in mine and wifeís name (yes, she is also a long standing season ticket holder) and LFC help confirmed that as the lead booker (whom was logged on to buy) isnít going that upon the production of Photo ID that we can pick up the tickets. Iíve screenshot the reply and printed it to take with me just in case thereís any debate.