Anyone know enough about Cardiff to know if they are full strength?



BBC are saying:Having not played for a fortnight, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opted for a strong side which would strike fear into most Premier League teams, never mind those in the Championship.By contrast, Cardiff City manager Steve Morison had said in the build-up to this match that he was going to make changes – but that is a younger and less experienced line-up than anyone expected.Some changes have been forced by injuries and players being cup-tied, but plenty are out of choice as Morison prioritises the Bluebirds’ relegation battle in the Championship.Among those coming into the team are defender Oliver Denham and midfielder Eli King, who will make their first senior starts today. What a place for it.