« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th  (Read 6525 times)

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #160 on: Today at 08:41:45 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:02:17 am
They've destroyed her. Who in the hell told them it would be a good idea to leave a 15 year old out on the ice with so much resentment in the field against her for the doping already, plus the pressure of carrying the hopes of a nation. Ridiculous decision, and whoever made it should be fired.

But you've got to hand it to Scherbakova... Whole world going to shit around her, missiles coming at the ROC from every direction... but she holds her nerve, lands her jumps and takes the gold home. Does anyone even know why Trusova was losing her shit?

Well done Team GB for making the curling final. Fingers and toes crossed for yous to bring home the gold.

Apparently she was upset that shed landed five quads but still lost, the winner only landed two. She was saying it wasnt fair.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:15:04 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 08:41:45 am
Apparently she was upset that shed landed five quads but still lost, the winner only landed two. She was saying it wasnt fair.
The quads wasnt landed cleanly all the quads. One did a cleaner program
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:34:58 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 02:45:44 pm
Guaranteed medal for GB! :scarf

They've been the outstanding team all week, just one more hurdle to clear now. It will be Sweden in the final who they beat 7-6 in the group stage.

well done. Hopefully GB get the gold. they have played well to get there.

Sweden have enough medals.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:39:38 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:02:17 am
They've destroyed her. Who in the hell told them it would be a good idea to leave a 15 year old out on the ice with so much resentment in the field against her for the doping already, plus the pressure of carrying the hopes of a nation. Ridiculous decision, and whoever made it should be fired.

But you've got to hand it to Scherbakova... Whole world going to shit around her, missiles coming at the ROC from every direction... but she holds her nerve, lands her jumps and takes the gold home. Does anyone even know why Trusova was losing her shit?

Well done Team GB for making the curling final. Fingers and toes crossed for yous to bring home the gold.

Shocking decision all round. IOC/CAS as well as ROC (who could not care a feck).

That coach should be banned from all ice skating competitions as she was probably also making the doping decisions. I am surprised the other 2 RPC skaters did not get caught for doping either. Caught abusing her athlete on camera - imagine what she is like with  young adults behind closed doors. No place in sports to have kind of abusive coach running the show. that is bad as any metoo abuse in my book

A bit of Karma for Valieva there but also terrible shame to be put in that position and then to fall twice.

ROC/Russia should be banned from all international sport for 4 years for consistentantly cheating with doping and never acknowledging Sogi !!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:42:13 am by dutchkop »
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,553
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:19:59 pm »
Horror show from the GB women in the first end of their curling semi final. The match is probably pretty much over already.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:23:20 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:19:59 pm
Horror show from the GB women in the first end of their curling semi final. The match is probably pretty much over already.
Awful. 4-0 after the first end it's likely over. No idea what they were trying to do.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,553
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:34:16 pm »
Loose second end from Sweden though and GB take 3! That keeps things interesting.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm »
Tight game this
Logged
YNWA

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,553
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:36:33 pm »
What a shot from Eve Muirhead!

GB take 4 in the 9th end, 11-8 with one end to play. They've played superbly since that horrible first end.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:37:19 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:36:33 pm
What a shot from Eve Muirhead!

GB take 4 in the 9th end, 11-8 with one end to play.
scenes in the curling arena
Logged
YNWA

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:37:22 pm »
Great shot.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,041
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:38:06 pm »
fantastic shot, come on ladies!
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 