Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th

Barneylfc∗

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #120 on: Today at 12:19:12 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:09:45 am
Does anyone remember years ago an old larger lady, possibly ex olyimpian, came back out of retirement and did the luge ?

It didnt end well. Came down unconscious

Mrs doesnt believe me it was doing my head in trying to find it.

Iginia Boccalandro?

https://youtu.be/-zGpYt-0W0o
rushyman

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #121 on: Today at 12:31:25 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:19:12 am
Iginia Boccalandro?

https://youtu.be/-zGpYt-0W0o

Thats exactly it mate. Remember watching at the time as there was real buzz and concern about her coming down and watched it live. Genuinely Thought she was dead

How the hell did you unearth that so quickly btw 😂

Barneylfc∗

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #122 on: Today at 12:34:49 am
I'm pretty nifty on Google  :D
rushyman

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #123 on: Today at 12:58:52 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:34:49 am
I'm pretty nifty on Google  :D

There are defo levels of Googling 😂
Dim Glas

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #124 on: Today at 08:42:28 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
US-Canada is always good for Women Hockey. If you are in the US NBC is showing it live

I dont watch it, I have no interest in womens hockey. But thank you!
Gerry Attrick

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #125 on: Today at 09:42:25 am
I like Wilf OReilly but god, he can be brutal to listen to. Words just come out and he hasnt got a clue which words they may be or what order.
sinnermichael

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #126 on: Today at 10:07:16 am
Women's curlers somehow squeezed into the semi finals. Men are already there.
killer-heels

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #127 on: Today at 11:21:03 am
Hopefully that Russian skater falls face first into the ice.
CraigDS

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #128 on: Today at 11:50:29 am
Women's ski cross final making PL VAR look competent.
sinnermichael

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:03:46 pm
Mens curling semi final just starting now.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:28:20 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:03:46 pm
Mens curling semi final just starting now.

Think the GB lads have made more mistakes in this match already than they have all week.
Pistolero

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #131 on: Today at 01:50:59 pm
stunning routine from Shcherbakova in the free skate....Valieva up next
Andy82lfc

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #132 on: Today at 01:53:37 pm
Drugs cheat just fell on her arse.

EDIT:
Smashed down again!

The comms have gone silent, not knowing whether to celebrate or pretend they are gutted for her.
Andy82lfc

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #133 on: Today at 01:59:06 pm
Fucking awful to watch that. Comms got it spot on, she shouldn't be out there not just because of the drugs but she's a child for fucks sake. Her coaches and Russians should just be banned full stop but there's too much money.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Reply #134 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm
Feel terrible for her after that. Shes a child. Some of the social media comments on her are fucking ridiculous
