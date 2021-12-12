Does anyone remember years ago an old larger lady, possibly ex olyimpian, came back out of retirement and did the luge ?It didnt end well. Came down unconscious Mrs doesnt believe me it was doing my head in trying to find it.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Iginia Boccalandro? https://youtu.be/-zGpYt-0W0o
I'm pretty nifty on Google
US-Canada is always good for Women Hockey. If you are in the US NBC is showing it live
Mens curling semi final just starting now.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
