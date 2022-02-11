Winter Olympics: Netherlands win emotional short track speed skating gold- Lara van Duijven died in July 2020 when she was world Champion 500m short track speed skating & only 27 years old and she would have been part of this Olympic team.6 gold medals for DutchFour years on, Suzanne Schulting, Yara van Kerkhof - both of whom were in the 2018 squad alongside Van Ruijven - plus Selma Poutsma and Xandra Velzeboer won gold in the event in a time of four minutes 03.409 seconds, breaking their own Olympic record in the process.The Dutch team wore panther-themed hearts on their sleeves in tribute to Van Ruijven, who would often wear the design in competition on eyewear and the back of her helmet.They also blew a kiss and pointed to the sky on the podium, having previously honoured Van Ruijven by holding up an image of the same heart on their phones following victory in the 3,000m relay at last year's World Short Track Speed Skating Championships."Of course we miss her every day but she gives us strength and it's also thanks to her that we're here. She's in our mind and in our hearts. We feel her presence and strength."Yara van Kerkhof, Selma Poutsma, Suzanne Schulting and Xandra VelzeboerThe Netherlands had improved their own world record time at the test event for Beijing 2022 in October.They were only 0.4 seconds short of matching that record on Sunday, as anchor Schulting crossed the line with her arms aloft.