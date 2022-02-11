« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th  (Read 4019 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #80 on: February 11, 2022, 02:49:16 pm »
Valon Behrami's wife won gold in the Super G. Some sporting pedigree if they have children.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,311
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #81 on: February 12, 2022, 04:41:50 am »
Apart from when people get bashed up against the wall, Ice Hockey is such a shit sport to watch.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #82 on: February 12, 2022, 09:52:30 am »
Some dodgy as fuck false starting there in the 500m speed skating. Strangely enough while the Chinese skater was waiting in first place.

EDIT... just saw the replay fuck me it's worse than I thought. They didn't move off the line and the guy called false start. Full on cheating there, don't think anyone can even complain either.
« Last Edit: February 12, 2022, 09:56:51 am by Andy82lfc »
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,787
  • SPQR
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #83 on: February 12, 2022, 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on February 11, 2022, 02:35:15 pm
the other big story is the Russian skater Valieva caught in a doping case.

Please can the IOC jusst kick them out for 8 years.
They need to be punished in all sport / they just cheat and make their own rules.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/winter-olympics/60343513
Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva test puts Russia & doping in spotlight again


Tretiakov (Skeleton) was also linked with doping last olympics

It instantly brings me back to the Russian football team from the 2018 World Cup. I think they played two games in the knock-out phase that both went into extra time against Spain(?) and Croatia. I remember both Spain and Croatia being dead on their feet during ET but the Russians running around as if they could play another 90 minutes. I'd bet my house they were doped up to the hill. And why wouldn't it be, it was held in Russia as well.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #84 on: February 13, 2022, 10:37:38 am »
Mono Bob on here, one person bobsleigh. I didn't know this was a thing
Logged
YNWA

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,671
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #85 on: February 13, 2022, 11:32:37 am »
Anyone else just see that bear outside the studio?
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #86 on: February 14, 2022, 06:09:23 am »
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #87 on: February 14, 2022, 11:22:15 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on February 14, 2022, 06:09:23 am
https://twitter.com/nzaccardi/status/1493099369909923842

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/feb/14/kamila-valieva-free-to-compete-at-winter-olympics-after-provisional-doping-suspension-overturned

Unbelievable that!

CAS at it again. They truly are either full of idiots or completely corrupt. So many 'crazy' decisions they have made over the years.

How on earth can they allow an athlete who has failed a doping test to compete?? I would refuse to compete against her, what the fuck is the point?
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #88 on: February 14, 2022, 11:24:41 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on February 12, 2022, 05:00:51 pm
It instantly brings me back to the Russian football team from the 2018 World Cup. I think they played two games in the knock-out phase that both went into extra time against Spain(?) and Croatia. I remember both Spain and Croatia being dead on their feet during ET but the Russians running around as if they could play another 90 minutes. I'd bet my house they were doped up to the hill. And why wouldn't it be, it was held in Russia as well.

Well Valieva cleared to compete

Just corrupt as hell.

Amazing how international sports, football, UEFA.FIFA, and Olympics   even F1 bend over backwards to take their corrupt money.
So much sportwashing now days as without gambling, fossil fuel, Middle East, CHina and Russian sponsors (corrupt  oligarch government finances) mosts sports would really struggle.

The Russians are the worst - justs kick them out for 8 years until they come clean about Soghi and their doping culprits
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #89 on: February 14, 2022, 12:59:57 pm »
 Winter Olympics: Netherlands win emotional short track speed skating gold

- Lara van Duijven died in July 2020 when she was world Champion 500m short track speed skating  & only 27 years old and she would have  been part of this Olympic team.

6 gold medals for Dutch 


https://www.bbc.com/sport/winter-olympics/60361170
"Today, Lara proudly looked down on us."

The Netherlands claimed an emotional short track speed skating gold at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, 18 months after a former team-mate died aged 27.

In July 2020, Lara van Ruijven died, having been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder after falling ill at a training camp in France.

She was the reigning 500m world champion and had been part of the Dutch team which won 3,000m relay bronze at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

Four years on, Suzanne Schulting, Yara van Kerkhof - both of whom were in the 2018 squad alongside Van Ruijven - plus Selma Poutsma and Xandra Velzeboer won gold in the event in a time of four minutes 03.409 seconds, breaking their own Olympic record in the process.

The Dutch team wore panther-themed hearts on their sleeves in tribute to Van Ruijven, who would often wear the design in competition on eyewear and the back of her helmet.

They also blew a kiss and pointed to the sky on the podium, having previously honoured Van Ruijven by holding up an image of the same heart on their phones following victory in the 3,000m relay at last year's World Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

"Today, Lara proudly looked down on us. She has a special place in our hearts," said Schulting. "This was her dream too."

Van Kerkhof added: "It was for Lara, our team mate.

"Of course we miss her every day but she gives us strength and it's also thanks to her that we're here. She's in our mind and in our hearts. We feel her presence and strength."

Yara van Kerkhof, Selma Poutsma, Suzanne Schulting and Xandra Velzeboer

The Netherlands had improved their own world record time at the test event for Beijing 2022 in October.

They were only 0.4 seconds short of matching that record on Sunday, as anchor Schulting crossed the line with her arms aloft.

   
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,787
  • SPQR
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #90 on: February 14, 2022, 01:07:59 pm »
This is honestly the worst Olympics I can remember in decades. It'll be forgotten about exactly 5 days after it ends. A year from now nobody will remember it even happened.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • IFWT
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #91 on: February 14, 2022, 01:17:14 pm »
Got to smile seeing Jamaica in the bobsleigh.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #92 on: February 14, 2022, 01:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Millie on February 14, 2022, 01:17:14 pm
Got to smile seeing Jamaica in the bobsleigh.

plus those inspired by cool runnings - great film & story!

there are a few great stories around the winter olympics.
the GB skeleton athletes from Wales  - similar story.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #93 on: February 14, 2022, 01:44:33 pm »
why the Dutch dominate speed skatingsuccessful at Winter Olympics - and  is so popular in the Netherlands
https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2022/02/dutch-skating-team-ready-to-burn-up-the-ice-as-winter-olympics-begin/


 - not because of canals - https://time.com/5157134/netherlands-speed-skating-winter-olympics/   
- loads of Innovation, Clap (Klap Skates invention) So no hills -

but also a history of doing well at technical sports - https://engineeringsport.co.uk/2014/02/10/why-do-the-dutch-skate-so-fast-speed-skating-a-tale-of-culture-courage-and-innovation/

 - quicker suits, technique and mainly the professional paid skating teams
- so 80 top skaters get paid (plus all their coaches/technical support), sponsors,TV
- 20 ice rinks,
and passion for the sport which is historical (canals comes into this)
 plus the 11 steden (elf steden tocht) marathon race which thousands train every year in case there is sufficient ice for 10 cm of natural ice 200km long area. Elfsteden Ice marathon is like the Comrades Marathon with nearly 10000 participants when it happens     
 https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2022/02/dutch-skating-team-ready-to-burn-up-the-ice-as-winter-olympics-begin/
   
and why there may not be an official 11steden race again on natural ice in the NL.
https://dutchreview.com/culture/society/why-the-netherlands-will-never-have-an-elfstedentocht-eleven-cities-tour-again

some great history of skating in Amsterdam.

https://www.schaatshistorie.nl/pdf/amsterdam_and_iceskating.pdf

Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 am »
One of the cross country skiers just went the wrong way when he was leading by a mile.  ;D
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,918
  • Bam!
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:42:46 am
One of the cross country skiers just went the wrong way when he was leading by a mile.  ;D

Seems he has been isolating up until the race and didn't know the course as a result.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 03:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:28:23 am
Seems he has been isolating up until the race and didn't know the course as a result.
I looked him up and he's done the same thing before. Feel bad for the lad though  :butt
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/nordic-combined/jarl-riiber-goes-the-wrong-way-to-open-door-to-eric-frenzel_sto5184910/story.shtml
Logged
YNWA

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 03:13:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:42:46 am
One of the cross country skiers just went the wrong way when he was leading by a mile.  ;D

Yeah, proper shame that.

Surprised there are not stewards helping with direction like in marathons etc. The comms were a bit annoying I mean the poor fella realised before the commentator did, so not like it was that obvious. They only started the oh what a calamity line after he turned around, they didnt have a clue themselves before that.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 04:44:08 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:07:40 pm
I looked him up and he's done the same thing before. Feel bad for the lad though  :butt
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/nordic-combined/jarl-riiber-goes-the-wrong-way-to-open-door-to-eric-frenzel_sto5184910/story.shtml

It does happen from time to time. Four years ago at the Olympics there was an Austrian cross country skier who was on the way to winning a medal, but she went the wrong way and did almost one kilometre more than everyone else and still finished 9th.

A specialist for fucking up is Darya Domracheva who used to be a compete in Biathlon. There are shitloads of fail videos for her on youtube. Her thing wasn't going the wrong way though, most of her fails are her shooting at the wrong targets in the shooting range. It's pretty funny...
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,362
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February 14, 2022, 11:22:15 am
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/feb/14/kamila-valieva-free-to-compete-at-winter-olympics-after-provisional-doping-suspension-overturned

Unbelievable that!

CAS at it again. They truly are either full of idiots or completely corrupt. So many 'crazy' decisions they have made over the years.

How on earth can they allow an athlete who has failed a doping test to compete?? I would refuse to compete against her, what the fuck is the point?

I agree with kicking her out of the games. No federation and country should have their athlete represented if they have engaged in systemic doping.

That said , Valieva was the best figure skater I have seen in generations. Anyone who hasnt seen her perform should go and watch the replay on BBC iPlayer. She would have won hands down even without doping and to left the poor girl in this position is truly unfair.  Bad bad judgement by the Russians and IOC.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,179
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 09:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on February 14, 2022, 01:07:59 pm
This is honestly the worst Olympics I can remember in decades. It'll be forgotten about exactly 5 days after it ends. A year from now nobody will remember it even happened.

Loving it personally.....team pursuit speed skating, big air finals and bobsleigh all boss today
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:12:28 pm
Loving it personally.....team pursuit speed skating, big air finals and bobsleigh all boss today

Same here, don't remember much from previous games to compare. I love the snowboarding, the team cross event Sunday morning was fantastic and the two commentators on BBC, while not everyone's cup of tea, are ace.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,509
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:00:59 pm »
Kamila Valieva's anti-doping sample showed traces of three drugs that can be used to treat heart conditions, according to a New York Times report.

Quote
The 15-year-old Russian figure skater is being allowed to compete at Beijing 2022 despite testing positive for banned angina drug trimetazidine.

The report said it also showed hyproxen and L-Carnitine, which are not banned.

The combination of substances prompted "a lot of red flags", United States anti-doping chief Travis Tygart said.

"Those are three substances that are all used for increasing performance," he told BBC sports editor Dan Roan on the Sports Desk Podcast, explaining they can increase endurance and reduce fatigue.

The case is ongoing and Valieva has the right to request the testing of her B sample, under World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) rules.

She goes into Thursday's free skate top of the standings and on track for victory - but if she finished in the top three, there will be no medal or ceremony until her anti-doping case has been concluded.

The medals for the team event, where she helped the Russian Olympic Committee to victory before learning of the failed test, are also on hold for the same reason.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday that Valieva has argued her positive drugs test was due to contamination with her grandad's medicine.

Neither the IOC nor Russian Olympic Committee has commented on the report that the Stockholm laboratory that processed the sample had found evidence of three drugs.

In its report, the New York Times cited documents filed in Valieva's arbitration hearing this week and confirmed by someone who took part in the hearing.

Valieva was allowed to continue competing at the Games after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) ruled that a provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency should not be re-imposed on grounds of her age and the timing of the result, which came almost six weeks after she gave the sample.

Asked if it was a shame that the Valieva case had clouded the Games, Team GB's chef de mission Georgie Harland told BBC Sport: "Absolutely. It is very sad.

"For many of these athletes, this will be the only time they come to an Olympic Games. This is their experience. They have come here to compete and expect an outcome as part of that. It is highly likely we won't have that here."

'Catastrophic failure of anti-doping system'

Sports fans and clean athletes have been let down by a "catastrophic failure of the anti-doping system" in the Valieva case and the whole matter "just undermines the confidence of the system", Tygart said.

He said the IOC - which provides half the budget for Wada - needed to be separated from Wada to "let Wada actually do its job to ensure that clean athletes are the only ones competing and ultimately that's going to be beneficial for the Olympic movement".

He said it could now take the big sponsors and broadcasters to make a stand in order to force change.

"I think it's going to take ... those who are investing tens of millions of dollars into the Olympic movement to stand up and say, 'we're done with this unless you clean it up'," he said.

"'We are going to take our sponsorship dollar, our broadcast dollars and move it elsewhere to properties that are actually trying to protect the integrity of their competition.' I think we're getting close to that point."

He added that he did not think it was by coincidence that television viewing figures in the United States and other countries were at a low for these Games.

"It's historic lows - the lowest Winter Olympic viewership that NBC has had," he said. "It's unacceptable. We're in a time of Covid when a lot of people are stuck in their homes, it should be the highest quite frankly.

"At some point are those that are entrusted to protect the values and property value of the Olympic rings, are they going to wake up to the fact that people don't want to watch a a rigged competition, that enough is enough, let's get it cleaned up?"

IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a news conference on Wednesday that there would simply be an asterisk next to the results at the end of the women's and team competitions for now, adding: "We would prefer not to have that going on. My heart goes out to the athletes but the IOC has to follow the rules."

Valieva was emotional at the end of her short programme on Tuesday and Adams said her welfare was the priority for the IOC, which will not insist she attends the customary news conference if she finishes among the top three.

"She is in the centre of a lot of speculation. It must be very tough for her," Adams said. "We are of course in touch with the team. Her welfare is the team's first priority and obviously we are very careful of that."


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/winter-olympics/60399339
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,290
  • YNWA
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:12:28 pm
Loving it personally.....team pursuit speed skating, big air finals and bobsleigh all boss today

Same. Loved a lot of the skiing and snowboarding, the former done in some challenging conditions at times which is good to watch.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:35:28 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:57:31 pm
I agree with kicking her out of the games. No federation and country should have their athlete represented if they have engaged in systemic doping.

That said , Valieva was the best figure skater I have seen in generations. Anyone who hasnt seen her perform should go and watch the replay on BBC iPlayer. She would have won hands down even without doping and to left the poor girl in this position is truly unfair.  Bad bad judgement by the Russians and IOC.

Can't agree with that mate, how do you think she has reached these levels? She has not just dropped grandad's heart medicine by accident the once. They most likely have been doping her for years. Doping is something that is an art at this point, they will usually use methods that go undetected or 'trick' the system, getting caught this one time is like an alcoholic being pulled over the one time after doing it for years, it's not a coincidence.

Saying she is an incredible athlete is like saying how amazingly fast Ben Johnson was or how incredible a rider Lance Armstrong was. They have cheated the system to get an edge, that edge or fraction of a percent gain is what separates them from the rest as margins are so tight at the top, it takes a bronze medal athlete to superstardom and yes does make them look like an outstanding athlete, but it is all bullshit and done by cheating.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,920
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:57:22 pm »
Also makes you wonder about Sha'Carri Richardson who was banned from the Tokyo Olympics after having smoked legal weed. This whole case reeks of everything that is wrong with professional sports today.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,179
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:04:58 pm »
Cracking short track speed skating final just now....men's freestyle aerials to come....happy days  8)
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 12:57:22 pm
Also makes you wonder about Sha'Carri Richardson who was banned from the Tokyo Olympics after having smoked legal weed. This whole case reeks of everything that is wrong with professional sports today.

It does, just completely wrong and she must be fuming. Obviously more pressure was put on this time and we know from history how CAS are very easily 'swayed'. CAS are a complete joke and the decisions they have made over the years are ridiculous.

Not only all that but the athletes now competing with the Russian are doing so knowing they won't get a medal ceremony because of a drugs cheat, unbelievable.

On the wider point you mention though it is a sad fact that sports are full of corruption and wrongdoings, you almost have to accept that fact whenever taking part in viewing anything these days.

I'd like to see a full on drugs olympics, at least we could watch knowing it's all fair game, plus we could get to see some 5 second 100m sprints, long jumpers landing in the top tier hopefully cleaning some of the suits out, pole vaults over the roof of the stadium and the figure skaters doing 8 spin jumps 10 meters in the air.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,509
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:20:06 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 12:57:22 pm
Also makes you wonder about Sha'Carri Richardson who was banned from the Tokyo Olympics after having smoked legal weed. This whole case reeks of everything that is wrong with professional sports today.

I agree. 

You mention Sha'Carri............

ShaCarri Richardson slams Olympic Committee for racist double standards over Kamila Valieva

Quote
US track star ShaCarri Richardson has claimed the International Olympic Committee has double standards after it allowed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete when she was banned for a similar offence.

The athlete, 21, has claimed its all in the skin, adding that not one black athlete has been able to compete while under investigation for doping.

It comes following the court of arbitration for sport (Cas)s decision that Valieva, 15, could compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing despite registering a positive for banned heart drug trimetazidine in December.

Richardsons chance of winning a medal at the Olympics was destroyed last summer when she was suspended for a month for testing positive for cannabis.

She said she had used the drug  which few regard as performance-enhancing  after the painful news that her biological mother had died just before trials.

Posting on Twitter, she asked: Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mine? My mother died and I cant run and was also favored to place top 3.

The only difference I see is Im a black young lady. Its all in the skin. Btw THC definitely is not a performance enhance!!!!

The sprinter also blasted the fact that Valievas December results were not reported by anti-doping authorities until last Tuesday  after she was the star performer when Russia won gold in the team discipline a day before.

Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people, Richardson wrote.

Not one BLACK athlete has been about to compete with a case going on, I dont care what they say!!!

The Cas panel ruled that Valieva could compete as she is a protected person under the age of 16.

Valieva has argued her positive drugs test was due to contamination with her grandads medicine, an Olympic official has said.

But other athletes have attacked the decision, saying her age shouldnt be a factor.

Former American gold medal winner Tara Lipinski said: I strongly disagree with this decision. At the end of the day, there was a positive test and there is no question in my mind that she should not be allowed to compete.

Regardless of age or timing of the test/results. I believe this will leave a permanent scar on our sport.



https://metro.co.uk/2022/02/15/us-track-star-slams-olympic-committee-for-racist-double-standards-16106643/

Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:04:58 pm
Cracking short track speed skating final just now....men's freestyle aerials to come....happy days  8)

agreed

Dutch and Schulting in the final - watch out for the Koreans in the finals of 1500M short  track
Come on the the Queen of the Ice
Dutch mens disappointing in the whole games.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,509
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #110 on: Today at 01:27:42 pm »
Ice maker for Winter Olympics speed skating denies pressure from Dutch



The Canadian ice maker for the National Speed Skating Oval at the Winter Olympics denied on Wednesday a media report suggesting the Dutch team was leaning on him to make conditions favorable for their skaters.

Quote
A website in the Netherlands quoted Dutch team scientist Sander van Ginkel last weekend as saying he shared tests and measurements with ice maker Mark Messer.

"By showing how I came up with my measurements, I hope to convince Messer and his people of my ideas. What I mainly try to do is to give them new information. For example, he now knows that the ice temperature is slightly above zero just after a resurfacing break," Van Ginkel was quoted as saying.

"Messer understands that I share things like this with him because our team can benefit from it when the conditions are optimal ... Look, ultimate responsibility for the ice remains with Messer at all times. By naming things and continuing to insist on adjustments that are in our favor, we can achieve something more."

At his hotel in Beijing, Messer told Reuters it was totally false to infer he was bowing to pressure. The article showed pictures of Van Ginkel talking to him and testing the rink.

"The actual conversation that goes with that picture is me telling him not to come back, because I'm not going to tell him anything that I'm not going to tell every other country. But they have twisted this around," said Messer.

"It's my reputation on the line ... I'm very upset with this story and the way it's developed," added the ice maker, who is based at the Calgary Olympics Oval and has worked at six Olympics.
Fair Play

The Netherlands has traditionally dominated the sport, winning the highest total number of medals in speed skating with 121 medals overall and 42 gold medals.

Sweden's 5,000 meter speed skating gold medalist Nils van der Poel said that results would be called into question if fair play had been abused.

"Either they (the Dutch skating association) are actually trying to make the ice beneficial for the Dutch skaters, that's an abomination ... Or they are writing an article, releasing it on the day of the start of the Olympics, because they want to conduct a psychological operation towards the other skaters."

SEE MORE: Olympic record set twice by Dutch skaters in men's 1500m

The technical director of the Dutch skating association Remy de Wit said his team believed in fair play and he did not think their scientist had any influence over the ice.

"Our scientist is here to make sure we have the right knowledge about the ice that has been made by the ice-makers," he said.

"I can understand that the words (in the article) could be interpreted in an unlucky way. They could have been chosen differently. I am not responsible for what's written in those articles."

When asked for comment from van Ginkel, the Dutch team said in a statement that he measures the ice temperature and climate at every tournament and had spoken "in general with the ice masters in Beijing about all topics concerning the climate in the oval. Nothing more, nothing less."

"We all love to hold skating competitions under the best circumstances, equal for all competitors: a level playing field. This is what the conversations were about. But if this mutual interest of ice specialists has led to inconvenience at the Swedish team we feel sorry for that," the statement said.

There was no comment on the matter from Olympics organizers.

https://www.kshb.com/news/ice-maker-winter-olympics-speed-skating-denies-pressure-dutch
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 