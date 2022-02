the other big story is the Russian skater Valieva caught in a doping case.



Please can the IOC jusst kick them out for 8 years.

They need to be punished in all sport / they just cheat and make their own rules.



https://www.bbc.com/sport/winter-olympics/60343513

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva test puts Russia & doping in spotlight again





Tretiakov (Skeleton) was also linked with doping last olympics



It instantly brings me back to the Russian football team from the 2018 World Cup. I think they played two games in the knock-out phase that both went into extra time against Spain(?) and Croatia. I remember both Spain and Croatia being dead on their feet during ET but the Russians running around as if they could play another 90 minutes. I'd bet my house they were doped up to the hill. And why wouldn't it be, it was held in Russia as well.