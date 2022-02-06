« previous next »
Author Topic: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th  (Read 2325 times)

Online Tobelius

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #40 on: February 6, 2022, 06:40:28 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on February  5, 2022, 08:19:51 pm
Personally I refuse to pay for something that shouldn't be behind a paywall. It's a travesty that the BBC lost most of the Olympic rights.

Yeah stopped watching Eurosport after it went behind the paywall,really miss their snooker coverage but oh well.
 
The trend seems to be the same for all the big sporting events slowly moving there now sadly,have to prioritise keeping a roof over my head and food on the table at the moment so will gladly be without those.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #41 on: February 6, 2022, 03:28:16 pm »
Just watching the women's figure skating.  Worth it for their choice of music tracks alone

Chinese Girl's routine was to Paint it Black by the Stones followed by an American girls skating to Clint Mansell's "Lux Aeterna" (Requiem for a dream).

unfortunately both girls fell over. :(
Online Ray K

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #42 on: February 6, 2022, 04:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  6, 2022, 03:28:16 pm
Just watching the women's figure skating.  Worth it for their choice of music tracks alone

Chinese Girl's routine was to Paint it Black by the Stones followed by an American girls skating to Clint Mansell's "Lux Aeterna" (Requiem for a dream).

unfortunately both girls fell over. :(
The women weren't recreating one of the last scenes in Requiem for a Dream, were they? Cos I might have to watch it...
Online Buck Pete

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #43 on: February 6, 2022, 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February  6, 2022, 04:06:03 pm
The women weren't recreating one of the last scenes in Requiem for a Dream, were they? Cos I might have to watch it...

It's showtime!!!
Offline potatomato33

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #44 on: February 6, 2022, 04:31:57 pm »
The men's snowboarding has been spectacular
Online Salty Dog

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #45 on: February 6, 2022, 11:36:04 pm »
Quote from: potatomato33 on February  6, 2022, 04:31:57 pm
The men's snowboarding has been spectacular

It sure has. The medal rounds of the Slopestyle should be even better.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #46 on: February 7, 2022, 12:42:32 pm »
Curling is a great sport. I love it.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #47 on: February 7, 2022, 01:41:34 pm »
And the Brits fucked it.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #48 on: February 7, 2022, 01:52:46 pm »
Yep. Well and truly cocked it up.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #49 on: February 7, 2022, 03:11:23 pm »
Been catching up with the skiing - the men's downhill was way too dangerous - 5 of the top 10 in the world crashing out is just silly.  And one of the others breaking a nose after being hit by a gate.  Good fun though
Offline potatomato33

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #50 on: February 7, 2022, 06:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on February  6, 2022, 11:36:04 pm
It sure has. The medal rounds of the Slopestyle should be even better.

The men's slopestyle was an absolute travesty. The Chinese kid should've won it. There is absolutely no way you can convince me that Max Parrot deserved the gold, other than to make it a comeback story.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #51 on: February 8, 2022, 09:17:07 am »
BBC coverage drives me crazy with all the channel hopping. Can they not just have it all on BBC Two and moved other programmes across?

Spent the last 45 minutes watching the biathlon only for the channels to change and now it's not showing it?!!
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #52 on: February 8, 2022, 10:04:28 am »
Fourth in the curling  ;D
Online Scottymuser

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #53 on: February 8, 2022, 10:30:50 am »
Quote from: potatomato33 on February  7, 2022, 06:25:29 pm
The men's slopestyle was an absolute travesty. The Chinese kid should've won it. There is absolutely no way you can convince me that Max Parrot deserved the gold, other than to make it a comeback story.

Having watched the highlights - the Chinese kid did 1 better trick at the end - but it isn't Big Air, it's slope style.  And his top half, where the rails were, was barely above good for the final.   Parrot, based on the rules (i.e. 60% of the score being based on the 6 different tricks, including the 3 separate rails) was definitely better - just looking at the breakdown shows that Parrot's top half score on the 3 rails was 25.95, Su's was only 22.55 - or 3.4 less points; Parrot won gold by 2.26 which indicates that the bottom half, and the bigger tricks, Su won, but his top half let him down - and for the casual viewer, who is more interested and impressed with the 2-3 big big tricks at the end could see it as unjust as the bottom half 3 jumps look "better".

And watching it on Eurosport, the commentators were saying exactly the same thing - that his top half on the rails, unless he was able to actually improve the difficulty of the tricks on the rails (which he didn't even bother trying) would let him down in the battle of the Gold if Parrot could land the one big trick cleanly as giving away 3-4 points on 30% of the score by taking it "easy" would be too much to then improve on Parrot's score.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #54 on: February 8, 2022, 10:34:20 am »
Is this the AFCON of Olympics or little bit better?  ;D
Offline dutchkop

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #55 on: February 8, 2022, 04:17:51 pm »
Always enjoy the Speed skating - the Dutch do very well here. 3 gold and  3 silver and bronze. Although I think they will not get 8 golds like last winter Olympics. if you get to see the mens 1500m an incredible race & performance.

Also watch out for Irene Wust - Dutch queen of skating . one gold so far & Sven Kramer in team pursuits. (BBS lists them on global sports stars/events to watch out for) https://www.bbc.com/sport/winter-olympics/59417773  - both in last Olympics.
 

The Short track which is more of VAR - jury/judge kind of sport (lotery who gets through at times),  spoiled some of the results yesterday by judges ruling in favour of the CHinese men skaters and punished the Koreas for no obvious skating penatlies.


https://www.todayonline.com/8days/koreans-cry-foul-over-short-track-speed-skaters-disqualification-winter-olympics-say-china-would-do-anything-win-1813161

Short track is spectacular to watch

 the other story is some of  the Italians on skates and curling - with a home winter olympics in 4 years..  8)
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #56 on: February 8, 2022, 05:36:12 pm »
Every Winter Olympics it's these same annoying commentators on the slopestyle / big air events, their voices are so grating, their commentary just amounts to going "OHHHHHH" and "WOW" really loudly. It just seems so fake.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 12:36:09 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on February  8, 2022, 04:17:51 pm
Always enjoy the Speed skating - the Dutch do very well here. 3 gold and  3 silver and bronze. Although I think they will not get 8 golds like last winter Olympics. if you get to see the mens 1500m an incredible race & performance.

Also watch out for Irene Wust - Dutch queen of skating . one gold so far & Sven Kramer in team pursuits. (BBS lists them on global sports stars/events to watch out for) https://www.bbc.com/sport/winter-olympics/59417773  - both in last Olympics.
 

The Short track which is more of VAR - jury/judge kind of sport (lotery who gets through at times),  spoiled some of the results yesterday by judges ruling in favour of the CHinese men skaters and punished the Koreas for no obvious skating penatlies.


https://www.todayonline.com/8days/koreans-cry-foul-over-short-track-speed-skaters-disqualification-winter-olympics-say-china-would-do-anything-win-1813161

Short track is spectacular to watch

 the other story is some of  the Italians on skates and curling - with a home winter olympics in 4 years..  8)

I love the speed skating, and am always happy when a Dutchie wins on the track, such an elegant sport.  The Eurosport commentator though has been equal parts brilliant (repeatedly going "BOOM" when a good time is set) and wrong (Claiming someone is going to win when they are already a second behind and going slowly).  Better than football commentators at least
Offline Van Halen

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 01:02:34 am »
Will be rooting for Red Gerard in the snowboard for obvious reasons unless otherwise advised.

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:39:15 am »
That's 2 of our biggest hopes in mixed curling and Bankes down the pan without even a medal. They were chances of gold before it began.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:08:36 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:39:15 am
That's 2 of our biggest hopes in mixed curling and Bankes down the pan without even a medal. They were chances of gold before it began.

They weren't just chances of gold - they were overwhelming massive favourites - looks like all in every sport, all of our chances are massively under-performing, either by form, or bad tactics (Bankes' QF was terrible, terrible tactics from both her and Gulini were comfortable top 2 up until the last turn, where they both chose to go wide and let the other 2 through in the inside)
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:39:15 am
That's 2 of our biggest hopes in mixed curling and Bankes down the pan without even a medal. They were chances of gold before it began.

Wasn't Bankes world champion going into this?

These Olympics feel very old school for the Brits so far. Like back in the 90s when all we had was favourites crashing out or narrowly being pipped and finishing 4th. There's this essence of failure in the air this year where you just feel they're gonna crash/fuck up/underperform.

We were watching the speed skating the other morning and there was a Brit in one of the heats that the BBC team had been talking up. I kind of half jokingly said to the missus, "bet she crashes out on the first corner". 8 seconds later she was on the ice out of the race. :lmao
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:58:04 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 11:14:22 am
Wasn't Bankes world champion going into this?

These Olympics feel very old school for the Brits so far. Like back in the 90s when all we had was favourites crashing out or narrowly being pipped and finishing 4th. There's this essence of failure in the air this year where you just feel they're gonna crash/fuck up/underperform.

We were watching the speed skating the other morning and there was a Brit in one of the heats that the BBC team had been talking up. I kind of half jokingly said to the missus, "bet she crashes out on the first corner". 8 seconds later she was on the ice out of the race. :lmao

Wilf ORiley!

Dont know who anyone is in the Winter Olympics and havent been able to watch anything so it makes medal hopes crashing out a lot easier to take!
Online Buck Pete

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 12:12:56 pm »
When we even fail in the Ice Bowls then you know GB have had a bad games. :(



Online Scottymuser

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 12:38:10 pm »
Been watching some of the short track - in the womens 1000m heats (Boutin - heat 5), the Canadian was leading for 5 laps, was 10m clear going into the final bend, nobody near here, kcame round the bend, 20m to go and ... fell on her own, and came 4th.  Absolutely brilliant - Canada taking a leaf out of our "how to fail stupidly" book
Online CraigDS

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 12:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on February  8, 2022, 10:30:50 am
Having watched the highlights - the Chinese kid did 1 better trick at the end - but it isn't Big Air, it's slope style.  And his top half, where the rails were, was barely above good for the final.   Parrot, based on the rules (i.e. 60% of the score being based on the 6 different tricks, including the 3 separate rails) was definitely better - just looking at the breakdown shows that Parrot's top half score on the 3 rails was 25.95, Su's was only 22.55 - or 3.4 less points; Parrot won gold by 2.26 which indicates that the bottom half, and the bigger tricks, Su won, but his top half let him down - and for the casual viewer, who is more interested and impressed with the 2-3 big big tricks at the end could see it as unjust as the bottom half 3 jumps look "better".

And watching it on Eurosport, the commentators were saying exactly the same thing - that his top half on the rails, unless he was able to actually improve the difficulty of the tricks on the rails (which he didn't even bother trying) would let him down in the battle of the Gold if Parrot could land the one big trick cleanly as giving away 3-4 points on 30% of the score by taking it "easy" would be too much to then improve on Parrot's score.

Wasn't the issue that he grabbed both knees but the judges clearly didn't see this and scored him as if he grabbed the board?

The comms on BBC did the same at first but then noticed in slowmo it was his knees and thought he'd be rightfully penalised and were amazed when he wasn't.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 12:41:59 pm »
Come on guys, there's no winter in Britain so just a medal or two is above par.

Try the barren stretch Sweden had when winning no gold medals in two consecutive winter (!) Olympics 1998 and 2002. Considering our climate that's unbelieveable. Already won four this time though. Not that I'm watching. I guess being a southerner and having little snow on the ground turns me off winter sports or something ;D Cross-country skiing is huge north of Stockholm, obviously.

Also I'm definitely not tuning in for an Olympic Games held in a country engaged in genocide and slave labour.
Offline dutchkop

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 05:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 12:36:09 am
I love the speed skating, and am always happy when a Dutchie wins on the track, such an elegant sport.  The Eurosport commentator though has been equal parts brilliant (repeatedly going "BOOM" when a good time is set) and wrong (Claiming someone is going to win when they are already a second behind and going slowly).  Better than football commentators at least

Agreed.

I have the options of Eurosport, Dutch NOS and BBC.
BBC has been ok during speed skating and short track
Although Dutch commentators are really technical about the sport which is pretty cool.

next to the Koreans taking their case of DSQ from 1000m mens to CAS a

Russsians team skaters are with held final medals as there are rumours that one of the russians failed a doping test

Now the next saga - swedish skater van der Poel accuses Dutch of cheating at olympics -
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/02/08/sports/olympics-medals-winter?

Nils van der Poel, a Swedish speedskating gold medalist at #Beijing2022, accused the Royal Dutch Skating Federation of unfairly using its influence to lobby for track conditions at the Games that were favorable to Dutch skaters.                                                                                                                                         T he Dutch dispute this and say the technical discussions with ice  masters is something  they were surprised other teams were not doing something similar and nothing here.. Let us see how this pans out.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:24:08 am »
Sounds like a 15 year old Russian figure skater tested positive for a banned substance (an angina drug). 15 years old! Russia could be stripped of a team figure skating gold medal
Online sinnermichael

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:31:31 am »
GB mens curlers won earlier. The women lost but play again at 12.05.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:35:26 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 05:20:14 pm
Agreed.

I have the options of Eurosport, Dutch NOS and BBC.
BBC has been ok during speed skating and short track
Although Dutch commentators are really technical about the sport which is pretty cool.

next to the Koreans taking their case of DSQ from 1000m mens to CAS a

Russsians team skaters are with held final medals as there are rumours that one of the russians failed a doping test

Now the next saga - swedish skater van der Poel accuses Dutch of cheating at olympics -
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/02/08/sports/olympics-medals-winter?

Nils van der Poel, a Swedish speedskating gold medalist at #Beijing2022, accused the Royal Dutch Skating Federation of unfairly using its influence to lobby for track conditions at the Games that were favorable to Dutch skaters.                                                                                                                                         T he Dutch dispute this and say the technical discussions with ice  masters is something  they were surprised other teams were not doing something similar and nothing here.. Let us see how this pans out.

Yeah, that sounds like the biggest case of sour grapes to me (and after he won his event anyway!) - doesn't sound like "corruption" even in the slightest, and to say it is as serious as doping as so so wrong.

Anyway, Shouten won a great Gold, smashing Pechstein's 20 year old OR in the process in the 5k - what a performance!
