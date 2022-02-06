The men's slopestyle was an absolute travesty. The Chinese kid should've won it. There is absolutely no way you can convince me that Max Parrot deserved the gold, other than to make it a comeback story.



Having watched the highlights - the Chinese kid did 1 better trick at the end - but it isn't Big Air, it's slope style. And his top half, where the rails were, was barely above good for the final. Parrot, based on the rules (i.e. 60% of the score being based on the 6 different tricks, including the 3 separate rails) was definitely better - just looking at the breakdown shows that Parrot's top half score on the 3 rails was 25.95, Su's was only 22.55 - or 3.4 less points; Parrot won gold by 2.26 which indicates that the bottom half, and the bigger tricks, Su won, but his top half let him down - and for the casual viewer, who is more interested and impressed with the 2-3 big big tricks at the end could see it as unjust as the bottom half 3 jumps look "better".And watching it on Eurosport, the commentators were saying exactly the same thing - that his top half on the rails, unless he was able to actually improve the difficulty of the tricks on the rails (which he didn't even bother trying) would let him down in the battle of the Gold if Parrot could land the one big trick cleanly as giving away 3-4 points on 30% of the score by taking it "easy" would be too much to then improve on Parrot's score.