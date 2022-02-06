« previous next »
Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th

Tobelius

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 6, 2022, 06:40:28 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on February  5, 2022, 08:19:51 pm
Personally I refuse to pay for something that shouldn't be behind a paywall. It's a travesty that the BBC lost most of the Olympic rights.

Yeah stopped watching Eurosport after it went behind the paywall,really miss their snooker coverage but oh well.
 
The trend seems to be the same for all the big sporting events slowly moving there now sadly,have to prioritise keeping a roof over my head and food on the table at the moment so will gladly be without those.
Buck Pete

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 6, 2022, 03:28:16 pm
Just watching the women's figure skating.  Worth it for their choice of music tracks alone

Chinese Girl's routine was to Paint it Black by the Stones followed by an American girls skating to Clint Mansell's "Lux Aeterna" (Requiem for a dream).

unfortunately both girls fell over. :(
Ray K

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 6, 2022, 04:06:03 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  6, 2022, 03:28:16 pm
Just watching the women's figure skating.  Worth it for their choice of music tracks alone

Chinese Girl's routine was to Paint it Black by the Stones followed by an American girls skating to Clint Mansell's "Lux Aeterna" (Requiem for a dream).

unfortunately both girls fell over. :(
The women weren't recreating one of the last scenes in Requiem for a Dream, were they? Cos I might have to watch it...
Buck Pete

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 6, 2022, 04:29:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on February  6, 2022, 04:06:03 pm
The women weren't recreating one of the last scenes in Requiem for a Dream, were they? Cos I might have to watch it...

It's showtime!!!
potatomato33

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 6, 2022, 04:31:57 pm
The men's snowboarding has been spectacular
Salty Dog

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 6, 2022, 11:36:04 pm
Quote from: potatomato33 on February  6, 2022, 04:31:57 pm
The men's snowboarding has been spectacular

It sure has. The medal rounds of the Slopestyle should be even better.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 7, 2022, 12:42:32 pm
Curling is a great sport. I love it.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 7, 2022, 01:41:34 pm
And the Brits fucked it.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 7, 2022, 01:52:46 pm
Yep. Well and truly cocked it up.
Scottymuser

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 7, 2022, 03:11:23 pm
Been catching up with the skiing - the men's downhill was way too dangerous - 5 of the top 10 in the world crashing out is just silly.  And one of the others breaking a nose after being hit by a gate.  Good fun though
potatomato33

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
February 7, 2022, 06:25:29 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on February  6, 2022, 11:36:04 pm
It sure has. The medal rounds of the Slopestyle should be even better.

The men's slopestyle was an absolute travesty. The Chinese kid should've won it. There is absolutely no way you can convince me that Max Parrot deserved the gold, other than to make it a comeback story.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Yesterday at 09:17:07 am
BBC coverage drives me crazy with all the channel hopping. Can they not just have it all on BBC Two and moved other programmes across?

Spent the last 45 minutes watching the biathlon only for the channels to change and now it's not showing it?!!
Red-Soldier

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Yesterday at 10:04:28 am
Fourth in the curling  ;D
Scottymuser

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Yesterday at 10:30:50 am
Quote from: potatomato33 on February  7, 2022, 06:25:29 pm
The men's slopestyle was an absolute travesty. The Chinese kid should've won it. There is absolutely no way you can convince me that Max Parrot deserved the gold, other than to make it a comeback story.

Having watched the highlights - the Chinese kid did 1 better trick at the end - but it isn't Big Air, it's slope style.  And his top half, where the rails were, was barely above good for the final.   Parrot, based on the rules (i.e. 60% of the score being based on the 6 different tricks, including the 3 separate rails) was definitely better - just looking at the breakdown shows that Parrot's top half score on the 3 rails was 25.95, Su's was only 22.55 - or 3.4 less points; Parrot won gold by 2.26 which indicates that the bottom half, and the bigger tricks, Su won, but his top half let him down - and for the casual viewer, who is more interested and impressed with the 2-3 big big tricks at the end could see it as unjust as the bottom half 3 jumps look "better".

And watching it on Eurosport, the commentators were saying exactly the same thing - that his top half on the rails, unless he was able to actually improve the difficulty of the tricks on the rails (which he didn't even bother trying) would let him down in the battle of the Gold if Parrot could land the one big trick cleanly as giving away 3-4 points on 30% of the score by taking it "easy" would be too much to then improve on Parrot's score.
elsewhere

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Yesterday at 10:34:20 am
Is this the AFCON of Olympics or little bit better?  ;D
dutchkop

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Yesterday at 04:17:51 pm
Always enjoy the Speed skating - the Dutch do very well here. 3 gold and  3 silver and bronze. Although I think they will not get 8 golds like last winter Olympics. if you get to see the mens 1500m an incredible race & performance.

Also watch out for Irene Wust - Dutch queen of skating . one gold so far & Sven Kramer in team pursuits. (BBS lists them on global sports stars/events to watch out for) https://www.bbc.com/sport/winter-olympics/59417773  - both in last Olympics.
 

The Short track which is more of VAR - jury/judge kind of sport (lotery who gets through at times),  spoiled some of the results yesterday by judges ruling in favour of the CHinese men skaters and punished the Koreas for no obvious skating penatlies.


https://www.todayonline.com/8days/koreans-cry-foul-over-short-track-speed-skaters-disqualification-winter-olympics-say-china-would-do-anything-win-1813161

Short track is spectacular to watch

 the other story is some of  the Italians on skates and curling - with a home winter olympics in 4 years..  8)
Rob Dylan

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Yesterday at 05:36:12 pm
Every Winter Olympics it's these same annoying commentators on the slopestyle / big air events, their voices are so grating, their commentary just amounts to going "OHHHHHH" and "WOW" really loudly. It just seems so fake.
Scottymuser

Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
Today at 12:36:09 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:17:51 pm
Always enjoy the Speed skating - the Dutch do very well here. 3 gold and  3 silver and bronze. Although I think they will not get 8 golds like last winter Olympics. if you get to see the mens 1500m an incredible race & performance.

Also watch out for Irene Wust - Dutch queen of skating . one gold so far & Sven Kramer in team pursuits. (BBS lists them on global sports stars/events to watch out for) https://www.bbc.com/sport/winter-olympics/59417773  - both in last Olympics.
 

The Short track which is more of VAR - jury/judge kind of sport (lotery who gets through at times),  spoiled some of the results yesterday by judges ruling in favour of the CHinese men skaters and punished the Koreas for no obvious skating penatlies.


https://www.todayonline.com/8days/koreans-cry-foul-over-short-track-speed-skaters-disqualification-winter-olympics-say-china-would-do-anything-win-1813161

Short track is spectacular to watch

 the other story is some of  the Italians on skates and curling - with a home winter olympics in 4 years..  8)

I love the speed skating, and am always happy when a Dutchie wins on the track, such an elegant sport.  The Eurosport commentator though has been equal parts brilliant (repeatedly going "BOOM" when a good time is set) and wrong (Claiming someone is going to win when they are already a second behind and going slowly).  Better than football commentators at least
