Despite the unsociable hours over here, like with the Summer Olympics, this is always an excuse to watch sports you ordinarily wouldn't give the time of day to.The 15 sport disciplines of the Winter Olympics are categorized into three main categories: (1) ice sports, (2) alpine, skiing and snowboarding events, and (3) Nordic events. In each of these sports categories there are more specific events, as listed. Seven new events were introduced: women's monobob, mens and women's big air, and mixed team events in aerials skiing, ski jumping, short track speedskating and snowboardcross.Bobsled (Women's monobob, Two-man, Two woman and Four-man)Luge (Men's Singles, Women Singles, Mixed Doubles and Mixed Team Relay)Skeleton (men's and women's)Ice Hockey (men's and women's)Figure Skating (Men's singles, Ladies' singles, Pairs, Team and Ice Dancing)Speed SkatingShort Track Speed Skating (500m, 1,000m, 1,500 m and Relays)Curling (men's, women's, and mixed doubles)Alpine Skiing (Downhill, Super G, Giant slalom, Slalom, Super Combined, mixed team)Freestyle Skiing (Aerials, Moguls, Ski Cross, Ski halfpipe and Ski slopestyle)Snowboarding (Parallel Giant Slalom, Halfpipe, Snowboard Cross, Big Air and Slopestyle)Biathlon (combining cross-country skiing and target shooting: individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start & relay events)Cross-Country Skiing (individual and team sprint, freestyle, pursuit, classical and relays)Ski JumpingNordic Combined (ski jumping and cross-country skiing)