« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 550682 times)

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 09:46:58 am »
His passing is bad for a player with his quality and technique.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 am »
I think he was poor. BUT actually don't agree he can't be the solution against low blocks as a falss nine. I reckon if he's on hus game, his dribbling and flair can work. Was just a bad night for him.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,221
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 09:58:12 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:30:08 am
3 goals and 0 assists in his last 12 appearances since the Leverkusen hat trick.

You can't be saying things like this while utter wankers like elkun are posting that anything is better then Nunez.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 09:59:31 am »
The false 9 thing did a job for us when we needed it. Now that Jota is back, I'd prefer to see him start as many games as possible there with Diaz/Gakpo rotating on the left. I don't think Nunez should start any meaningful game for us so Diaz will still be called upon to play through the middle when Jota needs a rest.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,539
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 am »
He's a good player and I like watching him but can quite easily see how he gets a transfer in the summer. If it suits him, as it would allow Slot to get someone in closer to his needs, for his machine.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 11:12:06 am »
Diaz has always flattered to deceive in a Liverpool shirt.

He's got a lot of energy and is full of flicks and tricks, but his goalscoring and assisting numbers are not impressive - considering he's a winger for LFC is playing up top with one of the very best in Mo Salah. Like his mate Darwin, the lad can't finish.

He was signed as the direct replacement for Sadio Mane who was coming to the end of his time at Liverpool, but comparing the two at the same stage of their LFC careers is like chalk and cheese - Mane was streets ahead of Diaz in every way.

I'd absolutely cash-in on Diaz in the summer.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,998
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 11:15:30 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 11:12:06 am
Diaz has always flattered to deceive in a Liverpool shirt.

He's got a lot of energy and is full of flicks and tricks, but his goalscoring and assisting numbers are not impressive - considering he's a winger for LFC is playing up top with one of the very best in Mo Salah. Like his mate Darwin, the lad can't finish.

He was signed as the direct replacement for Sadio Mane who was coming to the end of his time at Liverpool, but comparing the two at the same stage of their LFC careers is like chalk and cheese - Mane was streets ahead of Diaz in every way.

I'd absolutely cash-in on Diaz in the summer.

I mean he is out of contract in 2026. Most likely we lose him for a free, such is the rage with us.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 11:21:19 am »
Wasn't he amazing a few weeks ago?  :o
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5288 on: Yesterday at 11:38:43 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:21:19 am
Wasn't he amazing a few weeks ago?  :o

Post 'Dropping Points' Match Blues.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Buster Gonad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5289 on: Yesterday at 11:40:29 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:21:19 am
Wasn't he amazing a few weeks ago?  :o

Someone has to get it ;D
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,802
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5290 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 am »
He's just turned 28 and, as has been pointed out, doesn't have a long time left on his contract. I don't think it's a mad shout to be considering selling him in the summer, especially with Gakpo finally delivering on a consistent basis for us.

In the meantime, even though he can frustrate and flatter to deceive, he's a fabulous option to have and can help get us over the line. We have nearly always been spoilt in those forward areas even when we haven't been great, so they understandably get judged by very high standards.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5291 on: Yesterday at 01:21:27 pm »
Think it's just a kneejerk reaction. Obviously he's still better as a winger but you can't base on the game yesterday to say he's not a good 9. We were playing against the second best defence in the league who also likes to park the bus. Most 9s in the world would have a hard time there. And I think he looked good before they scored but then the goal changed the dynamics of the game and they were happy to sit even more.
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
The blocked pass in the first half to Gakpo totally overshadowed how effective he was in the first half yesterday. He played the false 9 excellent first half he dropped in and created the overload and we were right at there back four 20-25 yards from goal numerous times the problem then was the decision making usually a low percentage shot from distance rather than driving on and commiting the 2 lumps (both good defenders BTW) for forest at CB.

I thought Slot was excellent tactically and had us well prepared for Forest's low block but going down 1-0 to forest's first attack just helped contribute to this false narrative that we were shite(the HT thread exhibit A). It was our decision making in the final third first half that cost us but dont underestimate how hard it is to get through forest's midfield and Diaz's role in the false nine dropping in creating the overload in the build up and getting us in pockets round the edge of the box which broke their defensive structure.

We had enough opportunities in the final third but never worked their CBs and GK. The reds put this right second half and give their CBs and GK a lot more work due to better decision making and patience around the edge of the box.
Logged

Online luchodiaz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5293 on: Today at 06:56:45 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
The blocked pass in the first half to Gakpo totally overshadowed how effective he was in the first half yesterday. He played the false 9 excellent first half he dropped in and created the overload and we were right at there back four 20-25 yards from goal numerous times the problem then was the decision making usually a low percentage shot from distance rather than driving on and commiting the 2 lumps (both good defenders BTW) for forest at CB.

I thought Slot was excellent tactically and had us well prepared for Forest's low block but going down 1-0 to forest's first attack just helped contribute to this false narrative that we were shite(the HT thread exhibit A). It was our decision making in the final third first half that cost us but dont underestimate how hard it is to get through forest's midfield and Diaz's role in the false nine dropping in creating the overload in the build up and getting us in pockets round the edge of the box which broke their defensive structure.

We had enough opportunities in the final third but never worked their CBs and GK. The reds put this right second half and give their CBs and GK a lot more work due to better decision making and patience around the edge of the box.
What a post. Wish people understood the football we watch the way you do
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 