The blocked pass in the first half to Gakpo totally overshadowed how effective he was in the first half yesterday. He played the false 9 excellent first half he dropped in and created the overload and we were right at there back four 20-25 yards from goal numerous times the problem then was the decision making usually a low percentage shot from distance rather than driving on and commiting the 2 lumps (both good defenders BTW) for forest at CB.



I thought Slot was excellent tactically and had us well prepared for Forest's low block but going down 1-0 to forest's first attack just helped contribute to this false narrative that we were shite(the HT thread exhibit A). It was our decision making in the final third first half that cost us but dont underestimate how hard it is to get through forest's midfield and Diaz's role in the false nine dropping in creating the overload in the build up and getting us in pockets round the edge of the box which broke their defensive structure.



We had enough opportunities in the final third but never worked their CBs and GK. The reds put this right second half and give their CBs and GK a lot more work due to better decision making and patience around the edge of the box.