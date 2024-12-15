« previous next »
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5200 on: December 15, 2024, 10:32:50 am »
If Salah is staying well in his 30s, we need to help him with some younger fresh legs. Diaz probably does not deserve to be renewed. There are younger, better, more productive players out there in that position.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5201 on: December 15, 2024, 11:56:04 am »
Love him but he lacks version to see the bigger picture of whats going on in the field of play.

Many times last season he made the wrong pass or failed to spot a player in a bitter position.

Is it because he runs with his head down? Dont know put the ball to Salah yesterday had to be tried and i dont even think he noticed him.

Its an area of the game he needs to improve on.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5202 on: December 15, 2024, 11:58:35 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 14, 2024, 10:23:03 pm
I guess most didn't realize this in real time since this sequence was so frantic, but I wish Diaz had some awareness here. Just a straight pass to Salah, there was not even one defender who could intercept the ball, and we won the game. Heads down has always been his weakness.



His biggest weakness is his vision.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5203 on: December 15, 2024, 12:04:06 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 14, 2024, 10:23:03 pm
I guess most didn't realize this in real time since this sequence was so frantic, but I wish Diaz had some awareness here. Just a straight pass to Salah, there was not even one defender who could intercept the ball, and we won the game. Heads down has always been his weakness.


Most attackers will shoot there anyway because it was frantic as you said. He's not great on his left so taking it there really reduced the chance of scoring.

A decent connection with his right could have deflected anywhere.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5204 on: December 15, 2024, 12:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on December 15, 2024, 10:11:50 am
No league goals since September and has looked nowhere near his form at the beginning of the season, was it just a bit of a purple patch he went through and is now reverting to the mean again?

Probably has made Edwards perhaps think again before throwing a big money 5 year deal at him.

I'm not convinced he'll be renewed personally for a number of reasons, thinking back to comments made about playing elsewhere in the past (or comments his dad made), the fact he'll be 28 with a year left on his contract and an underwhelming goal return his entire career given the quality he has as a player. It's only the last 6 months of his spell at Porto which really stands out in front of goal.

I like Diaz a lot, great to watch when he gets going, and I was really excited by how he started the season with the braces against United and Bournemouth, plus a great goal in the first home match against Brentford. Since then, none scored in the league unfortunately. Gakpo has played a part in every league game this season and only scored 3 himself, but he very rarely starts and finishes games - also it just feels to me that whenever Gakpo scores it tends to mean more, you'd certainly back him being the one to produce from the left wing when we're under the cosh a bit. Don't think you can really look past him starting at the minute.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5205 on: December 15, 2024, 12:36:36 pm »
Yeah I don't mean to post the picture as a mean of criticism. To be honest knowing Diaz and the type of player he is, wasn't a surprise that he didn't shoot either. Just wishful thinking of what that could have been if he's a more complete player. Had the ball fallen to Elliott first surely he would have passed.

About regression to the mean it's probably true. No way he can keep scoring at the rate at the beginning of the season. But Diaz and Gakpo are both on 9 non-pen goals, actually just 2 behind Salah, while having to share minutes with each other. So we're more than fine in that area. It's just in terms of creating Salah is in a league of his own. Maybe the midfielders have to step up too.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5206 on: December 15, 2024, 12:38:09 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 15, 2024, 12:36:36 pm
Yeah I don't mean to post the picture as a mean of criticism. To be honest knowing Diaz and the type of player he is, wasn't a surprise that he didn't shoot either. Just wishful thinking of what that could have been if he's a more complete player. Had the ball fallen to Elliott first surely he would have passed.

About regression to the mean it's probably true. No way he can keep scoring at the rate at the beginning of the season. But Diaz and Gakpo are both on 9 non-pen goals, actually just 2 behind Salah, while having to share minutes with each other. So we're more than fine in that area. It's just in terms of creating Salah is in a league of his own. Maybe the midfielders have to step up too.

Every other striker/forward shoots from there it's in their nature.

Diaz is used as a work horse, let's see how he does now he can be rotated a bit more, he's always the one doing 90 mins and shifting over as others get subbed.

Diaz - Jota - Salah I'd like to see.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5207 on: December 15, 2024, 02:27:26 pm »
I like Diaz a lot but I can see him being moved on in the summer. You just know Anthony Gordon is happening.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5208 on: December 15, 2024, 02:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on December 15, 2024, 02:27:26 pm
I like Diaz a lot but I can see him being moved on in the summer. You just know Anthony Gordon is happening.

Hopefully not. Can't be arsed with watching his cheating week in week out. At least with Saudi I only have to see it twice a season.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5209 on: December 16, 2024, 09:56:35 am »
Quote from: Alvador on December 15, 2024, 10:11:50 am
No league goals since September and has looked nowhere near his form at the beginning of the season, was it just a bit of a purple patch he went through and is now reverting to the mean again?

Probably has made Edwards perhaps think again before throwing a big money 5 year deal at him.

If Nunez had missed the absolute *sitter* that Diaz missed in the first half, or didn't see a wide open Salah at the end   - he'd be getting absolute pelters in his thread.  He is getting criticism already despite the assist (despite only playing 20 mins) for not scoring. 

Yet on here there is some criticism about missing the pass (but most are defending him by saying he is a striker and wants to score); and nobody has even *mentioned* the sitter he missed in the first half.  Definitely a different bar Nunez is held to
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5210 on: December 16, 2024, 10:10:19 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 16, 2024, 09:56:35 am
If Nunez had missed the absolute *sitter* that Diaz missed in the first half, or didn't see a wide open Salah at the end   - he'd be getting absolute pelters in his thread.  He is getting criticism already despite the assist (despite only playing 20 mins) for not scoring. 

Yet on here there is some criticism about missing the pass (but most are defending him by saying he is a striker and wants to score); and nobody has even *mentioned* the sitter he missed in the first half.  Definitely a different bar Nunez is held to

So you want Diaz to get criticism?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5211 on: December 16, 2024, 10:18:15 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 16, 2024, 10:10:19 am
So you want Diaz to get criticism?

No - I am just saying Nunez is the scapegoat, along with Robbo, 99% of the time on this forum, and I just find it annoying when we as a fanbase seem to criticise one player far more than any other player.  Similar to Lucas back in the day. 
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5212 on: December 17, 2024, 04:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 16, 2024, 10:10:19 am
So you want Diaz to get criticism?

Think the point is why people so harsh on a few players only and when others do similar excuses are made.

We're top of EPL and Europe, imagine how harsh people would be if we were as bad as it seemed by the way some people describe some players.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5213 on: December 17, 2024, 04:24:22 pm »
More often than not Diaz performs game after game. He should still score a sitter but you can probably excuse that more than if it was Nunez. If a similar chance came up again then Diaz would probably score. Nunez, not so sure.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5214 on: December 17, 2024, 05:38:39 pm »
Just waiting for some melt to say Diallo is better than him now, after the rubbish in the summer  ;D

I feel he does a lot and often provides a spark when we need one. He's good to platoon with Cody I think. Equally, if Salah stays, he could be a likely long-term position to upgrade, if Nunez stays. If he doesn't and we buy 'a 9' then I don't think Diaz goes any time soon. We won't be changing tons of the team at once I don't think
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5215 on: December 17, 2024, 07:04:32 pm »
It's amazing we are where we are this season, given the criticism of numerous players. ;D
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5216 on: December 18, 2024, 07:55:33 am »
Diaz has had a ridiculous amount of stick on here for numerous reasons and for a long time

Be quite nice not to have a revival of that shite
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5217 on: December 18, 2024, 08:45:33 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on December 15, 2024, 02:27:26 pm
I like Diaz a lot but I can see him being moved on in the summer. You just know Anthony Gordon is happening.
Really? Gordon has 3 goals and 2 assists in 1300 minutes or so. Diaz has 5+2 in less than 900 minutes.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5218 on: December 18, 2024, 02:37:56 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December 18, 2024, 08:45:33 am
Really? Gordon has 3 goals and 2 assists in 1300 minutes or so. Diaz has 5+2 in less than 900 minutes.
Didn't say I wanted it to happen but I think it probably will. No news of a contract extension for him and I could see it being a mutual decision in the summer. Barcelona just need to pull another 'lever'  :P
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5219 on: December 18, 2024, 03:37:16 pm »
I see a lot more complaining about the stick Diaz gets than I see him actually getting stick. Yes there were discussions about swapping him with Gordon in the summer, but that came off the back of rumours of him wanting out to Barca (was it his dad talking about it?) and us seemingly trying to buy Gordon when Newcastle needed to sell for PSR reasons.

I'm glad he stayed and hopefully he gets a contract extension sorted soon. When he arrived he needed a fair bit of coaching to make the best of his gifts, then after getting that coaching he got that knee injury and ended up in the reverse situation where his movement and positioning were great but physically he was off it. Towards the end of last season we finally started to see him physically back to his best and putting it all together, and it's great to see him continue that this season.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5220 on: December 18, 2024, 03:46:15 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 18, 2024, 07:55:33 am
Diaz has had a ridiculous amount of stick on here for numerous reasons and for a long time

Be quite nice not to have a revival of that shite

to be fair he didn't get stick for the period at the start of the season where he seemed to have upped his game

i just don't think he's particularly good enough or consistent enough to be a starter for us until his 30s, and a lot of Nunez's lack of goalscoring is probably meaning Diaz's criticism isn't even as bad as it could get, not that i'm wishing that on him
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5221 on: December 18, 2024, 04:19:54 pm »
stick or twist - that is the question
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5222 on: Yesterday at 07:50:03 pm »
Pretty good as a 9 isn't he?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5223 on: Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm »
I thought he had a really good game today, came from deep really well and caused them problems.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5224 on: Yesterday at 07:53:31 pm »
Great game from him

He saw Cody scoring a diving header the other day and thought "I'll have a bit o' tha... "
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5225 on: Yesterday at 07:55:09 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm
I thought he had a really good game today, came from deep really well and caused them problems.

He is by far our best option if we want to bolster the midfield and play with a false 9 against the better teams. Loved his second goal. Involved on the left in the build-up and then has the desire to to sprint across the pitch and get in on the right for the finish.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5226 on: Yesterday at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:55:09 pm
He is by far our best option if we want to bolster the midfield and play with a false 9 against the better teams. Loved his second goal. Involved on the left in the build-up and then has the desire to to sprint across the pitch and get in on the right for the finish.

He has the same intelligence that Bobby had when he was playing that role. I loved the fact that they never knew who to have on him, as he was just moving all over the place and taking defenders with him so creating more space.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5227 on: Yesterday at 07:58:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on December 18, 2024, 03:46:15 pm
to be fair he didn't get stick for the period at the start of the season where he seemed to have upped his game

i just don't think he's particularly good enough or consistent enough to be a starter for us until his 30s, and a lot of Nunez's lack of goalscoring is probably meaning Diaz's criticism isn't even as bad as it could get, not that i'm wishing that on him

Hes been getting stick for ages. Guys an outstanding player as he displayed yet again today
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5228 on: Yesterday at 08:11:06 pm »
Excellent game and anyone who doesn't rate him confuses me, as he's clearly the quality we need. No player is perfect.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5229 on: Yesterday at 08:17:21 pm »
Great to see him back in the goals, was excellent all round and deserved his moment at this stadium after the "human error" there last season.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5230 on: Yesterday at 08:18:17 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 08:11:06 pm
Excellent game and anyone who doesn't rate him confuses me, as he's clearly the quality we need. No player is perfect.

He looks better in the middle. As a winger hes never had a great relationship with the LB, doesnt cross an lot, and very rarely scores from coming in on his right. The type of chances he gets as a 9 seem to be better suited for him.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5231 on: Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 08:18:17 pm
He looks better in the middle. As a winger hes never had a great relationship with the LB, doesnt cross an lot, and very rarely scores from coming in on his right. The type of chances he gets as a 9 seem to be better suited for him.

Interestingly, he has a brilliant relationship with Gakpo. Two players who should theoretically never be on the pitch at the same time, but the interplay between those two today was excellent.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5232 on: Yesterday at 08:28:20 pm »
Brilliant today, well in Lucho. Love everything about him.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5233 on: Yesterday at 09:44:07 pm »
The great thing about him playing well centrally is that it gives the laptop dorks a chance to sign another left-sided forward.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5234 on: Yesterday at 09:46:20 pm »
Heart of a lion.

Never stops working.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5235 on: Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm »
I like him in the middle links well with Gakpo. Also makes us more unpredictable
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5236 on: Yesterday at 10:04:26 pm »
Love his work ethic. Great seeing him out there today.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5237 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm
Interestingly, he has a brilliant relationship with Gakpo. Two players who should theoretically never be on the pitch at the same time, but the interplay between those two today was excellent.
Our best attacking play this season has been when hes been central with Cody left, dovetailing.

Excellent today. I also thought he protected Robbo reasonably well when he went to the left and increased his running.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5238 on: Yesterday at 10:32:47 pm »
Superb today. He seems to perform better in the big games? 7 of his 11 goals this season have come in 3 games against Utd, Spurs and Leverkusen.

That does demonstrate though that he needs to carry more of a threat week-in, week-out - I genuinely don't think that's unfair to point out. Today ended a 10 game streak without scoring in the league (with only a single assist in that time) and we'll need more output than that once Salah and his insane numbers are gone (whenever that may be). But when he's on it, he's so much fun to watch and he's an absolute menace in terms of his work-rate/tenacity. If he could just be that wee bit more consistent in terms of end-product, there'd be absolutely no debate around him. To be fair, you could apply that critique to others too!

Anyway - great game!

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5239 on: Today at 12:47:20 am »
The celeb with Trent was class
