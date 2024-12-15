Superb today. He seems to perform better in the big games? 7 of his 11 goals this season have come in 3 games against Utd, Spurs and Leverkusen.
That does demonstrate though that he needs to carry more of a threat week-in, week-out - I genuinely don't think that's unfair to point out. Today ended a 10 game streak without scoring in the league (with only a single assist in that time) and we'll need more output than that once Salah and his insane numbers are gone (whenever that may be). But when he's on it, he's so much fun to watch and he's an absolute menace in terms of his work-rate/tenacity. If he could just be that wee bit more consistent in terms of end-product, there'd be absolutely no debate around him. To be fair, you could apply that critique to others too!
Anyway - great game!