No league goals since September and has looked nowhere near his form at the beginning of the season, was it just a bit of a purple patch he went through and is now reverting to the mean again?



Probably has made Edwards perhaps think again before throwing a big money 5 year deal at him.



I'm not convinced he'll be renewed personally for a number of reasons, thinking back to comments made about playing elsewhere in the past (or comments his dad made), the fact he'll be 28 with a year left on his contract and an underwhelming goal return his entire career given the quality he has as a player. It's only the last 6 months of his spell at Porto which really stands out in front of goal.I like Diaz a lot, great to watch when he gets going, and I was really excited by how he started the season with the braces against United and Bournemouth, plus a great goal in the first home match against Brentford. Since then, none scored in the league unfortunately. Gakpo has played a part in every league game this season and only scored 3 himself, but he very rarely starts and finishes games - also it just feels to me that whenever Gakpo scores it tends to mean more, you'd certainly back him being the one to produce from the left wing when we're under the cosh a bit. Don't think you can really look past him starting at the minute.