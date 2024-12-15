« previous next »
If Salah is staying well in his 30s, we need to help him with some younger fresh legs. Diaz probably does not deserve to be renewed. There are younger, better, more productive players out there in that position.
Love him but he lacks version to see the bigger picture of whats going on in the field of play.

Many times last season he made the wrong pass or failed to spot a player in a bitter position.

Is it because he runs with his head down? Dont know put the ball to Salah yesterday had to be tried and i dont even think he noticed him.

Its an area of the game he needs to improve on.
Quote from: PEG2K on December 14, 2024, 10:23:03 pm
I guess most didn't realize this in real time since this sequence was so frantic, but I wish Diaz had some awareness here. Just a straight pass to Salah, there was not even one defender who could intercept the ball, and we won the game. Heads down has always been his weakness.



His biggest weakness is his vision.
Quote from: PEG2K on December 14, 2024, 10:23:03 pm
I guess most didn't realize this in real time since this sequence was so frantic, but I wish Diaz had some awareness here. Just a straight pass to Salah, there was not even one defender who could intercept the ball, and we won the game. Heads down has always been his weakness.


Most attackers will shoot there anyway because it was frantic as you said. He's not great on his left so taking it there really reduced the chance of scoring.

A decent connection with his right could have deflected anywhere.
Quote from: Alvador on December 15, 2024, 10:11:50 am
No league goals since September and has looked nowhere near his form at the beginning of the season, was it just a bit of a purple patch he went through and is now reverting to the mean again?

Probably has made Edwards perhaps think again before throwing a big money 5 year deal at him.

I'm not convinced he'll be renewed personally for a number of reasons, thinking back to comments made about playing elsewhere in the past (or comments his dad made), the fact he'll be 28 with a year left on his contract and an underwhelming goal return his entire career given the quality he has as a player. It's only the last 6 months of his spell at Porto which really stands out in front of goal.

I like Diaz a lot, great to watch when he gets going, and I was really excited by how he started the season with the braces against United and Bournemouth, plus a great goal in the first home match against Brentford. Since then, none scored in the league unfortunately. Gakpo has played a part in every league game this season and only scored 3 himself, but he very rarely starts and finishes games - also it just feels to me that whenever Gakpo scores it tends to mean more, you'd certainly back him being the one to produce from the left wing when we're under the cosh a bit. Don't think you can really look past him starting at the minute.
Yeah I don't mean to post the picture as a mean of criticism. To be honest knowing Diaz and the type of player he is, wasn't a surprise that he didn't shoot either. Just wishful thinking of what that could have been if he's a more complete player. Had the ball fallen to Elliott first surely he would have passed.

About regression to the mean it's probably true. No way he can keep scoring at the rate at the beginning of the season. But Diaz and Gakpo are both on 9 non-pen goals, actually just 2 behind Salah, while having to share minutes with each other. So we're more than fine in that area. It's just in terms of creating Salah is in a league of his own. Maybe the midfielders have to step up too.
Quote from: PEG2K on December 15, 2024, 12:36:36 pm
Yeah I don't mean to post the picture as a mean of criticism. To be honest knowing Diaz and the type of player he is, wasn't a surprise that he didn't shoot either. Just wishful thinking of what that could have been if he's a more complete player. Had the ball fallen to Elliott first surely he would have passed.

About regression to the mean it's probably true. No way he can keep scoring at the rate at the beginning of the season. But Diaz and Gakpo are both on 9 non-pen goals, actually just 2 behind Salah, while having to share minutes with each other. So we're more than fine in that area. It's just in terms of creating Salah is in a league of his own. Maybe the midfielders have to step up too.

Every other striker/forward shoots from there it's in their nature.

Diaz is used as a work horse, let's see how he does now he can be rotated a bit more, he's always the one doing 90 mins and shifting over as others get subbed.

Diaz - Jota - Salah I'd like to see.
I like Diaz a lot but I can see him being moved on in the summer. You just know Anthony Gordon is happening.
Quote from: Agent99 on December 15, 2024, 02:27:26 pm
I like Diaz a lot but I can see him being moved on in the summer. You just know Anthony Gordon is happening.

Hopefully not. Can't be arsed with watching his cheating week in week out. At least with Saudi I only have to see it twice a season.
Quote from: Alvador on December 15, 2024, 10:11:50 am
No league goals since September and has looked nowhere near his form at the beginning of the season, was it just a bit of a purple patch he went through and is now reverting to the mean again?

Probably has made Edwards perhaps think again before throwing a big money 5 year deal at him.

If Nunez had missed the absolute *sitter* that Diaz missed in the first half, or didn't see a wide open Salah at the end   - he'd be getting absolute pelters in his thread.  He is getting criticism already despite the assist (despite only playing 20 mins) for not scoring. 

Yet on here there is some criticism about missing the pass (but most are defending him by saying he is a striker and wants to score); and nobody has even *mentioned* the sitter he missed in the first half.  Definitely a different bar Nunez is held to
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:56:35 am
If Nunez had missed the absolute *sitter* that Diaz missed in the first half, or didn't see a wide open Salah at the end   - he'd be getting absolute pelters in his thread.  He is getting criticism already despite the assist (despite only playing 20 mins) for not scoring. 

Yet on here there is some criticism about missing the pass (but most are defending him by saying he is a striker and wants to score); and nobody has even *mentioned* the sitter he missed in the first half.  Definitely a different bar Nunez is held to

So you want Diaz to get criticism?
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:10:19 am
So you want Diaz to get criticism?

No - I am just saying Nunez is the scapegoat, along with Robbo, 99% of the time on this forum, and I just find it annoying when we as a fanbase seem to criticise one player far more than any other player.  Similar to Lucas back in the day. 
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:10:19 am
So you want Diaz to get criticism?

Think the point is why people so harsh on a few players only and when others do similar excuses are made.

We're top of EPL and Europe, imagine how harsh people would be if we were as bad as it seemed by the way some people describe some players.
More often than not Diaz performs game after game. He should still score a sitter but you can probably excuse that more than if it was Nunez. If a similar chance came up again then Diaz would probably score. Nunez, not so sure.
