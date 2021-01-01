« previous next »
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

DiggerJohn

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 10:56:05 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:46:59 am
Thats a blinkered way to view this situation.

Hes signed a deal when he come here, that he has shown he is more than worthy of that contract, so we renegotiate to protect our asset and reward him for his efforts during this first contract - this is how these things go.

Then add to it that he is 5 years younger than the other two and it sort of makes sense to secure his services first.

Mo and Virg, whilst great servants are entering that part of their career when roles are somewhat reversed during negotiations - the club now are weighing up their options, the players are now keen to sign a contract( might not even be with us) but this flipped negotiations, and are probably more focused in reality on the longevity of the contract, than the financial elements being the be all and end all.

Its good squad, financial and future proof g sense to approach it in this order.

I agree with you up to a point. But football clubs aren't like other businesses. It shouldn't be all about profit. It's about passion excitement engagement with the fans. Fans what to see ambition have hope.

I feel with the owners they don't show that at times and we as fans great frustrated at them. Hence why we get big debates on rawk and threads locked
Avens

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:56:05 am
I agree with you up to a point. But football clubs aren't like other businesses. It shouldn't be all about profit. It's about passion excitement engagement with the fans. Fans what to see ambition have hope.

I feel with the owners they don't show that at times and we as fans great frustrated at them. Hence why we get big debates on rawk and threads locked

Threads get locked because people say stupid shit like the club "won't offer Mo or Virgil new contracts because they are on high wages", when we have absolutely no idea if that is the case or not. There's still plenty of time for contract negotiations for Mo and Virgil  if they aren't offered a new contract, then go ahead and complain about "accountants running the show rather than ambitious football people", but getting angry about it when it hasn't even happened is what derails threads and leads to them being locked.
vblfc

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 11:28:05 am
Good news if he is getting a new deal. Its mad to compare Luchos contract (whatever is the right number) with Rashford. Who, to my unexpert eye, seems to be a very close comparison to roles, age etc. I guess some of the Barca talk could be just agitation for an improved contract, which seems reasonable to me (if you ignore how it was approached with his Dad and such).
Lots of change around the club over the summer (with the suits) so it seems until its all clear, players feel they need to speak up about contracts (Lucho, VVD, Mo). Im sure it will all settle.
I am firmly in the Luis camp when comparing to Gordon. Why shell out on a risk when we have a great and integrated player for the role on the books. Anyway - as some have said, Chiesa probably is an answer to a few covering roles. We are set nicely up front for this season.
S

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 am
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:28:05 am

I am firmly in the Luis camp when comparing to Gordon.
I dont get involved in the transfer gossip at all. Dont tell me there was genuine substance to those Gordon rumours? I heard something about it and assumed it was total nonsense. Any Liverpool fan who wanted that to happen isnt worth listening to about football.
DiggerJohn

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 12:02:25 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:18:29 am
Threads get locked because people say stupid shit like the club "won't offer Mo or Virgil new contracts because they are on high wages", when we have absolutely no idea if that is the case or not. There's still plenty of time for contract negotiations for Mo and Virgil  if they aren't offered a new contract, then go ahead and complain about "accountants running the show rather than ambitious football people", but getting angry about it when it hasn't even happened is what derails threads and leads to them being locked.

I'm not angry. Just expressing my thoughts on lack or delay on giving Mo and Virgil or Trent 3 key players new contracts and allowing it to getting to the stage where they can leave for free next summer.

Threads get locked because people start calling people stupid and personal attacks I thought
Sinyoro

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 12:16:42 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 12:02:25 pm
I'm not angry. Just expressing my thoughts on lack or delay on giving Mo and Virgil or Trent 3 key players new contracts and allowing to getting to the stage where they can leave for free

Trent came out and said that he wont have his contract talks out in public out of respect for the fans and the club.

Everyone is entitled to their own interpretation of this but I choose to be positive about it and want to believe that the club is actively seeking to renew the contracts of all our important players , including Diaz.
Avens

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 01:10:17 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 12:02:25 pm
I'm not angry. Just expressing my thoughts on lack or delay on giving Mo and Virgil or Trent 3 key players new contracts and allowing it to getting to the stage where they can leave for free next summer.

Threads get locked because people start calling people stupid and personal attacks I thought

But you didn't say that, you said that the club are offering Diaz a new contract because his wages are low and that they won't offer Mo or Virgil new contracts, which isn't the same as expressing concerns that it's reached the stage it has. I also didn't call anyone stupid, if that's your implication.

Anway, great news if we are offering him a new contract. Think he'll have a big part to play in Slot's set up  wingers work hard in his teams.
farawayred

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 04:40:15 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:25:12 am
He was on 10k at Porto.

55k is a 5.5x pay increase.

Also could be his base wage, might have a goal or assist bonus.

There's numerous sites that claim he makes 55k a week, one claims 70k.

Until something tells me otherwise I will choose to believe the information that is put out there by numerous sources.

Why does it matter on how much he was at Porto? It has no bearing on reality at all apart from the initial appeal on sight. The reference must be the standard of living of his team mates. If he was on 10k/wk at Porto, how did that copare to his team mates (I have no clue how much the wages are in Portugal)? Were they making 20-25k/wk? If so, then he was screwed. Then he comes to Liverpool supposedly on 55k/week (if correct) and his team mates are making 120-150/wk (excluding the top earners), then he was screwed. A player in that position would look for alternatives, wouldn't he?

It would be possible, however, that he was on base $55k/wk with big incentives that could make it 100k/wk. That was the model Liverpool was trying to implement anyway, though realizing this in practice is extremely difficult when other clubs don't do it.

In any event, whatever Lucho is on, I think we all agree that he needs an improved contract.
mullyred94

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:40:15 pm
Why does it matter on how much he was at Porto? It has no bearing on reality at all apart from the initial appeal on sight. The reference must be the standard of living of his team mates. If he was on 10k/wk at Porto, how did that copare to his team mates (I have no clue how much the wages are in Portugal)? Were they making 20-25k/wk? If so, then he was screwed. Then he comes to Liverpool supposedly on 55k/week (if correct) and his team mates are making 120-150/wk (excluding the top earners), then he was screwed. A player in that position would look for alternatives, wouldn't he?

It would be possible, however, that he was on base $55k/wk with big incentives that could make it 100k/wk. That was the model Liverpool was trying to implement anyway, though realizing this in practice is extremely difficult when other clubs don't do it.

In any event, whatever Lucho is on, I think we all agree that he needs an improved contract.

I did say he deserves a contract, but I was explaining why the reported salary of 55k might be true when he was on 10k prior Im sure we can all agree if his 5.5x his salary he would have been very happy,

But that doesnt mean he shouldnt get more now Im just explaining how he would have been tempted to agree to 55k as his Porto salary was reported to be like 11,5k or something and I used 10k as a round number.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 07:40:26 pm
Paul Gorst from the Echo rubbishing the 55k reports which always sounded off to me. Reckon that's net and he's on around 100k.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/what-really-happening-luis-diaz-29872772?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

Quote
However, reports that the club are to sit down with Diaz's representatives to thrash out a new deal are understood to be wide of the mark. All parties are relaxed over the situation and Liverpool have more pressing concerns with regards to contracts, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all well inside their respective finals years.

Online figures suggesting Diaz is paid around £55,000 a week at Anfield have also been rubbished. It's claimed his importance to the cause at Anfield is reflected in his weekly pay packet and while fresh terms may form part of a debate at some stage, there is no suggestion contract talks between the club and the attacker's agents are near just yet.
slotmachine

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 08:15:17 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 07:40:26 pm
Paul Gorst from the Echo rubbishing the 55k reports which always sounded off to me. Reckon that's net and he's on around 100k.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/what-really-happening-luis-diaz-29872772?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

Thank fuck for that. A very good source as well and scored again for Colombia last night, a real poacher's goal and another header.
jepovic

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4931 on: Yesterday at 08:40:53 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:38:48 am
I dont get involved in the transfer gossip at all. Dont tell me there was genuine substance to those Gordon rumours? I heard something about it and assumed it was total nonsense. Any Liverpool fan who wanted that to happen isnt worth listening to about football.
I think the rumours made sense, because Barcelona were interested in Diaz and Liverpool had to look into possible replacements. Clearly Liverpool wants to keep Diaz, but theres always a price and much stranger things have happened.
farawayred

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4932 on: Yesterday at 10:25:49 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 08:15:17 pm
Thank fuck for that. A very good source as well and scored again for Colombia last night, a real poacher's goal and another header.
Paul Gorst scored for Colombia?!...

;D
Giono

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4933 on: Today at 05:19:16 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:25:49 pm
Paul Gorst scored for Colombia?!...

;D

He scored some Colombian.
newterp

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4934 on: Today at 06:02:00 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 05:19:16 pm
He scored some Colombian.

Guy or girl? Or both? Or neither?
afc tukrish

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4935 on: Today at 06:22:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:02:00 pm
Guy or girl? Or both? Or neither?

Yes
newterp

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4936 on: Today at 07:13:26 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:22:05 pm
Yes

Ahhh - the 3 headed hydra monster.
