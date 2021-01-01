Good news if he is getting a new deal. Its mad to compare Luchos contract (whatever is the right number) with Rashford. Who, to my unexpert eye, seems to be a very close comparison to roles, age etc. I guess some of the Barca talk could be just agitation for an improved contract, which seems reasonable to me (if you ignore how it was approached with his Dad and such).
Lots of change around the club over the summer (with the suits) so it seems until its all clear, players feel they need to speak up about contracts (Lucho, VVD, Mo). Im sure it will all settle.
I am firmly in the Luis camp when comparing to Gordon. Why shell out on a risk when we have a great and integrated player for the role on the books. Anyway - as some have said, Chiesa probably is an answer to a few covering roles. We are set nicely up front for this season.