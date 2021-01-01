He got 9 league goals. Do fans forget the perfectly legit goal chalked off at Spurs? (i'll never forget the cheating pricks!!!)People are viewing his output all wrong. Its comes down to roles. The legit comparison for Lucho is not Mane's output its Bobby's. Our forward line last season the output was funnelled to Nunez and Salah who's goals dried up the business end of the season and Diaz was played deeper and wider and should be the third wheel on output similar to Bobby being the third wheel to Mo and Sadio by playing deeper and linking up play and getting us up the pitch similar to Diaz's role last season and currently.



The mad thing is the narrative that developed the back end of last season about Diaz's output when he was our best forward the second half of the season and the players who are put into postions to put the ball in the back of the net Mo and Darwin both shit the bed. Bobby hits 15 goals a season were all happy because Mane and Mo are getting the bigger numbers and the team is functioning. That should be the same way we look at Diaz's numbers he should be looked at the third wheel in terms of output while Mo and the central striker get in the 20's.



Its not that i dont think Diaz can improve his numbers i could easily see him going a bit mad and getting over 20 goals but i think it would be similar to when Bobby went mad that one season and got 26 goals but he was more often in the teens for goals. I expect Diaz to be in the 15-20 goals range in all comps if he plays most of the season.



Did anyone watch Gordon against Spurs last week? He was so bad if one of our 6 forwards played that bad Slot would have had them off at half time. I want to see a lot more improvement from Gordon for me to be happy for us to make a move for him. It was frustrating to listen to most of the online fanbase all summer talking about Gordon as if he was a game changer when in reality ability wise he his miles behind our attackers from last season and the forward who we eventually signed for 10m.