He's a very good player, and he has lots of excellent attributes, but I just don't think his decision-making and game-intelligence is very good to be honest, certainly at the level we'd like to be. It makes him enormously frustrating to watch, as you can see he has the talent, and bits of his game look superb but it seems to just never quite fully click. Unfortunately it feels like that's something that's not going to improve significantly at 27 years of age. He just chooses the wrong option a lot, and promising attacks have a tendency to break down with him - I think it's sort of telling that he's never really struck up any sort of understanding or partnership with many (if any) of our other players.



If he's playing instinctively and in end to end games he looks better, and he's a great outlet for getting you up the pitch. If he's allowed to play like a bit of a maverick he can look great - I think that's part of why he looks so good for Colombia. I'm sure he'd thrive in certain situations, but I think it's pretty hard to argue he's world class when he's a forward who doesn't do a huge amount of the forwardy stuff (score and create goals).