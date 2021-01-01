« previous next »
Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 04:16:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm
He put through a magnificent 30 yard pass to release Mo in the first half.

Indeed. He did a lot of great stuff and was surely a major reason why Ipswich lost both their cohesion and their confidence. Of course he should have done better with his chances on goal, but he's threatening, always threatening. 


Offline mattD

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 04:16:34 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 02:42:41 pm
He's fucking world class. Should have scored and everyone will focus on that but he actually started that move with a great bit of play at left back that got us up the pitch was probably goosed running the full length of the pitch to get on the end of it.

All our forwards were excellent when we give them proper service in the second half the first half wasnt on them it was the problems we were having in the build up phase and not getting Grav and Macca involved.

With the amount of chances missed and amount of breakdowns in attack he caused, he really isn't.

He's a wonderful dribbler though and with space, stretches the opposition better than anyone. But Slot wanting Gordon for the left is hardly a ringing endorsement for him, and its clear in the tight knit attacking scenarios that he just breaks it down by being too slow.

This year he needs more contributions with assists and goals because his key stats here are telling, and quite brutally, very poor. This year he (a) needs too push on and (b) tell his dad to shut up and respect the club he's playing for. Failing that, you've got to question his place at the club. At the moment, dreams of Barca and Madrid (of which he's done othing to distance himself from) are a delusion.
Offline slotmachine

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 04:38:09 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 04:16:34 pm
With the amount of chances missed and amount of breakdowns in attack he caused, he really isn't.

He's a wonderful dribbler though and with space, stretches the opposition better than anyone. But Slot wanting Gordon for the left is hardly a ringing endorsement for him, and its clear in the tight knit attacking scenarios that he just breaks it down by being too slow.

This year he needs more contributions with assists and goals because his key stats here are telling, and quite brutally, very poor. This year he (a) needs too push on and (b) tell his dad to shut up and respect the club he's playing for. Failing that, you've got to question his place at the club. At the moment, dreams of Barca and Madrid (of which he's done othing to distance himself from) are a delusion.

He is world class. He just had a great Copa America and won the golden boot in the last Copa America. When he joined us he was our best player in a team that come within a whisker of winning the quadruple and getting 92 points. He was superb in both finals against Chelsea and the semi final against City at Wembley that season and also put a super human shift in this year's final aghainst Chelsea. He had 2 injuries that ruined the second season and had a very good comeback season last year. He has another gear to go up consistency wise and i think he will have a great season.

What has his dad said as far as i know this was about 3-4 months ago and i havent heard anything since? So that does suggest he's told his old man to shut up. It's funny people keep mentioning his dad perhaps they should also mention the fact his parents got kidnapped on the other side of the world less than 9 months ago. It provides important context to last season and shows how remarkable he did.
Online Dree

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 04:51:25 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 04:38:09 pm
He is world class. He just had a great Copa America and won the golden boot in the last Copa America. When he joined us he was our best player in a team that come within a whisker of winning the quadruple and getting 92 points. He was superb in both finals against Chelsea and the semi final against City at Wembley that season and also put a super human shift in this year's final aghainst Chelsea. He had 2 injuries that ruined the second season and had a very good comeback season last year. He has another gear to go up consistency wise and i think he will have a great season.

What has his dad said as far as i know this was about 3-4 months ago and i havent heard anything since? So that does suggest he's told his old man to shut up. It's funny people keep mentioning his dad perhaps they should also mention the fact his parents got kidnapped on the other side of the world less than 9 months ago. It provides important context to last season and shows how remarkable he did.

Youve just listed a bunch of games where he put in a shift but with no end product! Hes had one prolific season and really doesnt get many assists. Unless your definition of world class is very broad.
Offline pathetic

  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 04:58:47 pm »
He's a very good player especially if we can use him from the bench rather than from the start. Would I take 75 million for him? Yes.
Online Haggis36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm »
He's a very good player, and he has lots of excellent attributes, but I just don't think his decision-making and game-intelligence is very good to be honest, certainly at the level we'd like to be. It makes him enormously frustrating to watch, as you can see he has the talent, and bits of his game look superb but it seems to just never quite fully click. Unfortunately it feels like that's something that's not going to improve significantly at 27 years of age. He just chooses the wrong option a lot, and promising attacks have a tendency to break down with him - I think it's sort of telling that he's never really struck up any sort of understanding or partnership with many (if any) of our other players.

If he's playing instinctively and in end to end games he looks better, and he's a great outlet for getting you up the pitch. If he's allowed to play like a bit of a maverick he can look great - I think that's part of why he looks so good for Colombia. I'm sure he'd thrive in certain situations, but I think it's pretty hard to argue he's world class when he's a forward who doesn't do a huge amount of the forwardy stuff (score and create goals).
Online Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 05:58:34 pm »
He has played 4663 minutes of PL football for us and has 16 goals and 12 assists.

Jota's figures are 5807 with 42 goals and 18 assists.

Jota's figures are borderline world class, Diaz is way off.
Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm »
Thanks, Bob.
Offline mattD

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 06:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 05:58:34 pm
He has played 4663 minutes of PL football for us and has 16 goals and 12 assists.

Jota's figures are 5807 with 42 goals and 18 assists.

Jota's figures are borderline world class, Diaz is way off.

If that's the definition of world class then we can start listing a whole bunch of nearly men in that category too.

The stats don't lie. Too many attacks break down with him with poor decisions and no end product. Technically looks brilliant, but he looks like a PlayStation player - just running around with no rhyme or reason. Slot is definitely the manager if we want him to play in a functioning, systematic way.

If Arne can't get a tune out of him this year, then we reinvest in that side of the pitch. Preferably we buy in this summer if FSG have ambition to give him serious competition. If Gordon is that guy, so be it.
Offline PEG2K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 06:38:10 pm »
He's good today. I'm not a fan of him hogging the ball and not linking up with anyone but today he wasn't guilty of that. Looks like he releases the ball much quicker now, probably requested by the manager.

On the other hand, the term world class can't be thrown around that easily. Since Klopp took over, only Alisson, VVD, Trent, Salah, and probably Mane and Firmino can be considered world class. Not even pre-Barca Coutinho , and Diaz is nowhere near that version of Coutinho.
Online Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 06:40:10 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 06:38:10 pm
He's good today. I'm not a fan of him hogging the ball and not linking up with anyone but today he wasn't guilty of that. Looks like he releases the ball much quicker now, probably requested by the manager.

On the other hand, the term world class can't be thrown around that easily. Since Klopp took over, only Alisson, VVD, Trent, Salah, and probably Mane and Firmino can be considered world class. Not even pre-Barca Coutinho , and Diaz is nowhere near that version of Coutinho.
No probably about it ... he was one of the best players in the world during 2018-2022 period.






Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 06:42:38 pm »
Hes decent but also frustrating.


Online Le Westalero

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 10:22:21 pm »
Good player but misses too many chances.

Imo not world class since his G/A is simply not high enough.
Offline RedDeadRejection

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm »
Mane was occasionally frustrating. The side is more fun with him in it.
Online BeingJohnMarkovic

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4734 on: Today at 12:13:06 am »
Love the energy and workrate. I do not love his end product, however. If Barca manage to scrape together a few bob and come in with a realistic offer, I'd take it. We have Gakpo and Nunez as options on the left, and could reinvest in someone with an end product.

