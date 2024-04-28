The big issue with Diaz is the goals. We went from Sadio who was a goal machine to Lucho who struggles to put numbers up. So I decided to look at the actual numbers in terms of is the issue he just doesnt look like scoring or is it a finishing problem its VERY much a finishing problem.



Hes 95 percentile in Europe for npxG for wide players at 0.39 per 90. If he was a good finisher then hed be putting up Mane numbers. The issue is, hes been a dreadful finisher. 14th percentile for goals to xG conversion. Depressingly not even the worst of our forwards. Now Jota is a freak and is in the 99 percentile for goals to xg performance and I cant expect that but if Diaz can even just get himself to being an average finisher who hits his xG then I think it would take him up a level. And the thing is I think its possible. The 22/23 season he was in the 92 percentile for goals to xg performance, its just that his npxg was only in the 62 percentile at 0.23 per 90.



So if next season he can combine his last 2 seasons then hell be absolutely elite. At 27 years old it does feel a bit now or never for him. Funnily enough his last half season at Porto before we signed him he was in the 99 percentile for both xg and goals against xg performance so he is capable of it