mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
April 28, 2024, 01:15:32 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on April 28, 2024, 12:27:32 pm
The only one yesterday and Wednesday and probably the last 1/2 months of football -  who really looks like he gives a fuck, wants to make things happen and get Liverpool scoring. And we took him off yesterday Fuck sake!..........our ability to shoot ourselves in the foot is the only shot we get on target all the time, every time, this season......and last season as well to be fair.

Coincide with old man flirting with Barca  ::)
Logged

CHOPPER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
April 28, 2024, 02:37:56 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on April 28, 2024, 01:15:32 pm
Coincide with old man flirting with Barca  ::)
If you want to look at it through cynical eyes, then thats your prerogative, for me, he just played like he wanted to win and make something happen.
Logged




mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
April 28, 2024, 03:08:55 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on April 28, 2024, 02:37:56 pm
If you want to look at it through cynical eyes, then thats your prerogative, for me, he just played like he wanted to win and make something happen.

I just personally didnt like his old man coming out etc in a run in but to be fair to him as youve said his been great since that
Logged

CHOPPER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 6, 2024, 10:53:04 am
Plays maracas and was solid again yesterday.

Really do hope the lad stays with us next season.
Logged




Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 6, 2024, 07:04:12 pm
He's electric and great to watch but does he make us a better team?

I don't think so, he's too unpredictable so doesn't seem to gel with anyone. Also the goals/assists ratio per minute is the lowest of our top 5 forwards by some margin.

If the new gaffer has a plan that involves the lad then great however it wouldn't surprise me to see him shipped for a decent fee in the summer.
Logged

deano2727

  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 7, 2024, 11:32:54 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on May  6, 2024, 07:04:12 pm
He's electric and great to watch but does he make us a better team?

I don't think so, he's too unpredictable so doesn't seem to gel with anyone. Also the goals/assists ratio per minute is the lowest of our top 5 forwards by some margin.

If the new gaffer has a plan that involves the lad then great however it wouldn't surprise me to see him shipped for a decent fee in the summer.

I think if we had a striker that we could rely on in terms of being available and/or putting the ball in the net when expected to, this wouldn't be as much of an issue. As it stands, we don't have that with Jota and Nunez. Diaz is probably quite low on the list of players that need replacing to be fair to him.

I do think that our entire forward line can be improved upon, which seems a bit mad to suggest, considering where we were a couple of years back and the money we spent on it, but here we are. That said, I don't think it makes sense to completely change it in one window.

Diaz is a solid player that doesn't need to be urgently replaced. I'm not sure the same can be said for the other wing, and even in the central forward role. I think it's pretty clear we need to be replacing Mo, from both a football and financial aspect. I love Jota, I'd be fine playing him there - if he was available. Nunez, unfortunately for him (and us), doesn't look like he will ever be reliable.

I think Diaz will get another season unless a big offer comes in. I'm perfectly fine with that as well.
Logged

Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 7, 2024, 11:44:57 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on May  6, 2024, 07:04:12 pm
He's electric and great to watch but does he make us a better team?

I don't think so, he's too unpredictable so doesn't seem to gel with anyone. Also the goals/assists ratio per minute is the lowest of our top 5 forwards by some margin.

If the new gaffer has a plan that involves the lad then great however it wouldn't surprise me to see him shipped for a decent fee in the summer.

I think Diaz is brilliant until the final third, his finishing and final pass is typically very poor.

Hopefully he improves.
Logged

Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 9, 2024, 09:57:16 am
Quote from: deano2727 on May  7, 2024, 11:32:54 am
I think if we had a striker that we could rely on in terms of being available and/or putting the ball in the net when expected to, this wouldn't be as much of an issue. As it stands, we don't have that with Jota and Nunez. Diaz is probably quite low on the list of players that need replacing to be fair to him.

I do think that our entire forward line can be improved upon, which seems a bit mad to suggest, considering where we were a couple of years back and the money we spent on it, but here we are. That said, I don't think it makes sense to completely change it in one window.

Diaz is a solid player that doesn't need to be urgently replaced. I'm not sure the same can be said for the other wing, and even in the central forward role. I think it's pretty clear we need to be replacing Mo, from both a football and financial aspect. I love Jota, I'd be fine playing him there - if he was available. Nunez, unfortunately for him (and us), doesn't look like he will ever be reliable.

I think Diaz will get another season unless a big offer comes in. I'm perfectly fine with that as well.

I just don't understand how you think Diaz can be considered reliable (if we are talking about the important thing - scoring and creating goals), but Nunez isn't.  This season, they have almost underperformed almost identically against xG (Nunez is -28.6%, Diaz is -29.8%), but Nunez is doing more with his time on the pitch.  Nunez is at a goal or assist every 105 mins, Diaz at every 195 mins.  Even the last month or so, when Diaz seems to have finally started playing better, since the Brighton game at home he has played 653 mins for 2 goals and 2 assists (or one every 163 mins) - hardly a "purple patch".  Before that period, Nunez wa, from Augustr until March, at a goal or assist every 92 mins (Diaz every 203 mins) - I know which I'd consider is more "reliable".  Diaz is also 3 years later, and at his peak age-wise - very unlikely for him to get any better, whereas Nunez isstill developing and getting better.  You only have to look at Nunez's improved work rate, tracking back, etc to see that development this season - it was clear that was where Klopp was focussing on improving him this season, and now he has improved, the next step is on his finishing.  Improve that finishing, by even 5-10%, which is very do-able, and he'd be a 20 goal a season (in the PL alone) striker who also gets close to 10 assists.
Logged

joezydudek

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 9, 2024, 10:47:36 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on May  9, 2024, 09:57:16 am
I just don't understand how you think Diaz can be considered reliable (if we are talking about the important thing - scoring and creating goals), but Nunez isn't.  This season, they have almost underperformed almost identically against xG (Nunez is -28.6%, Diaz is -29.8%), but Nunez is doing more with his time on the pitch.  Nunez is at a goal or assist every 105 mins, Diaz at every 195 mins.  Even the last month or so, when Diaz seems to have finally started playing better, since the Brighton game at home he has played 653 mins for 2 goals and 2 assists (or one every 163 mins) - hardly a "purple patch".  Before that period, Nunez wa, from Augustr until March, at a goal or assist every 92 mins (Diaz every 203 mins) - I know which I'd consider is more "reliable".  Diaz is also 3 years later, and at his peak age-wise - very unlikely for him to get any better, whereas Nunez isstill developing and getting better.  You only have to look at Nunez's improved work rate, tracking back, etc to see that development this season - it was clear that was where Klopp was focussing on improving him this season, and now he has improved, the next step is on his finishing.  Improve that finishing, by even 5-10%, which is very do-able, and he'd be a 20 goal a season (in the PL alone) striker who also gets close to 10 assists.

I agree about Nunez with regards to his work-rate, but would you not expect a left-winger, and one who doesn't have as much license to stay forward as Salah, to have worse numbers than a centre-forward who's largely been playing as a 'proper' number nine?
There's a lot of room for improvement in Diaz's end product regardless, but him and Nunez are hardly like for like in terms of the positions they're taking up, so it seems a somewhat pointless comparison.
He'd of course compare unfavourably to his predecessor in that position, but you're then comparing him with one of the best players I've seen in a Liverpool shirt.
Logged

mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 9, 2024, 01:35:24 pm
Quote from: joezydudek on May  9, 2024, 10:47:36 am
I agree about Nunez with regards to his work-rate, but would you not expect a left-winger, and one who doesn't have as much license to stay forward as Salah, to have worse numbers than a centre-forward who's largely been playing as a 'proper' number nine?
There's a lot of room for improvement in Diaz's end product regardless, but him and Nunez are hardly like for like in terms of the positions they're taking up, so it seems a somewhat pointless comparison.
He'd of course compare unfavourably to his predecessor in that position, but you're then comparing him with one of the best players I've seen in a Liverpool shirt.

Don't understand why Diaz gets a pass by Nunez gets hounded.

1 of Luchos 5 assists was a ricochet to Macca off a Sheffield player.
Logged

istvan kozma

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 9, 2024, 02:24:16 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on May  9, 2024, 01:35:24 pm
Don't understand why Diaz gets a pass by Nunez gets hounded.

1 of Luchos 5 assists was a ricochet to Macca off a Sheffield player.
Don't need to take cheap shots at one player to defend another.
Logged

mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 9, 2024, 03:17:05 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on May  9, 2024, 02:24:16 pm
Don't need to take cheap shots at one player to defend another.

I'm not taking cheap shots I'm literally comparing there output.

But its okay to take shots at another player cos you prefer one over another?

Cry me a river mate.
Logged

istvan kozma

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 9, 2024, 04:40:29 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on May  9, 2024, 03:17:05 pm
I'm not taking cheap shots I'm literally comparing there output.

But its okay to take shots at another player cos you prefer one over another?

Cry me a river mate.
Yes you are....
Quote from: mullyred94 on April 28, 2024, 01:15:32 pm
Coincide with old man flirting with Barca  ::)
....bringing his Dad into it is cheap.

No need to defend Nunez's poor performances, by taking pathetic cheap shots at other players.
Logged

mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 9, 2024, 04:43:45 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on May  9, 2024, 04:40:29 pm
Yes you are........bringing his Dad into it is cheap.

No need to defend Nunez's poor performances, by taking pathetic cheap shots at other players.


Just pointed out he did nothing for most of the season until his dad came flirting with Barcelona & Real in the media.

Did I make that up?

Also a bit ironic since the club supported the family during the kidnapping.

Loyalty though eh?
Logged

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 9, 2024, 04:54:59 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on May  9, 2024, 04:43:45 pm

Just pointed out he did nothing for most of the season until his dad came flirting with Barcelona & Real in the media.

Did I make that up?


Yes. So we can ignore the rest. Thanks for the heads-up.
Logged


spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 14, 2024, 08:09:36 am
Diaz is so head down sometimes. He ability to take people on is a blessing and a curse because it gets us up the pitch quickly but once he gets to the final third more often than not he is picking the wrong option. He is like the anti-Firmino. Firmino isn't going to get you up the pitch quickly but in the final third he is nearly always picking the right option.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 14, 2024, 08:31:27 am
I think he looks like he does more than hes able to actually produce. I like the lad but Im ambivalent to whether he stays or goes and I think if you did get an offer north of £70m Id absolutely be accepting that.

Hes peak age for his position, is unlikely to get much better and his stats have always been good without ever threatening to crack the elite. It doesnt help that Sadio Mane is fresh in the memory, one of the greatest attackers in the clubs history, but even without unfair comparisons, the end product simply isnt there at the rate it needs to be if were to compete for the biggest prizes.

I like him, hes had a solid season and worked his bollocks off, but that needs to be the bare minimum in a Liverpool team and he has no synergy with any of the other attackers. 16 G+A with only 5 assists from 43 starts is okay, but its certainly not brilliant. I feel Slot will build the attack around Gakpo next season and Diaz to me stands out as the one Im least sure what we do with.
Logged


mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 14, 2024, 01:54:56 pm
Still stand by my point
Logged

Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 14, 2024, 03:12:21 pm
Thing with Diaz is that he gets so more involved with our general play and his overall movement is so much better than the other forwards bar Salah.

It's part of the reason why the team as a whole flows better with him on the pitch. I'm not saying taking him off was the sole reason for our collapse in the last two games, but it was evident how less coordinated our attack became in both games without him dropping back as an outlet pass.
Logged

telekon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 14, 2024, 04:40:36 pm
I think he's a great player of course. Wonderful technique with that flair of eccentricity and unpredictability. I bet a lot of defenders really hate that. His work rate is phenomenal, as his temperament. He's got speed and balance.

However, he appears to lack in vision and decision making. At least to be a the very top as a winger in a 4-3-3. He doesn't look up a lot, or at least doesn't spot runners very well. Yesterday he could've spotted Salah and laid it on a plate. Instead he waits and the pass is poor. That can happen, but I think in general you'd probably need some more skill in the "playmaker" department out on the wing, especially on the counter.

Just my 2 cents worth. Still love for him to stay, but he's somewhat limited in certain areas I reckon.
Logged


telekon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 14, 2024, 04:42:48 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on May 14, 2024, 08:09:36 am
Diaz is so head down sometimes. He ability to take people on is a blessing and a curse because it gets us up the pitch quickly but once he gets to the final third more often than not he is picking the wrong option. He is like the anti-Firmino. Firmino isn't going to get you up the pitch quickly but in the final third he is nearly always picking the right option.

Read this after I just posted.  ;D Agreed.  8)
Logged


Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 14, 2024, 05:03:18 pm
I like diaz and whilst he is not as good as Mane (not many were) I still think he is a player we should be keeping - certainly for another year at least.
Whilst Mane was a better player he also had the benefit of prime Andy robertson and prime Firmino. Diaz hasn't had that this season. Even in his first season his partnership with robertson was much better and the two linked up well when he played on the left. And on top of that I feel we are missing that Bobby style player to bring it all together and link the forwards. I think he would be a much better player in that team as his performances showed in his first season.
There may be better players out there (no idea who) but doubt there are many, if there were we probably wouldn't have Barca or PSG sniffing around.
Logged


SerbianScouser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 14, 2024, 05:41:45 pm
Think in a different role he could contribute more.

As a great athlete and a dribbler he can contribute a lot if there's a bit less responsibility on him to score. For me he's simply more suited to a winger in 442/4231 rather than a wide forward in 433 where you simply have to be close to a 1 in 2 for it work.

IMO next season we're gonna need as many players as possible who are able to sprint back behind the ball and make us compact. Luis falls into that category of players - it's the only way for us to get where we need to be defensively in order to challenge.
Logged

SlotRightIn

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 28, 2024, 10:21:16 am
The big issue with Diaz is the goals. We went from Sadio who was a goal machine to Lucho who struggles to put numbers up. So I decided to look at the actual numbers in terms of is the issue he just doesnt look like scoring or is it a finishing problem its VERY much a finishing problem.

Hes 95 percentile in Europe for npxG for wide players at 0.39 per 90. If he was a good finisher then hed be putting up Mane numbers. The issue is, hes been a dreadful finisher. 14th percentile for goals to xG conversion. Depressingly not even the worst of our forwards. Now Jota is a freak and is in the 99 percentile for goals to xg performance and I cant expect that but if Diaz can even just get himself to being an average finisher who hits his xG then I think it would take him up a level.  And the thing is I think its possible. The 22/23 season he was in the 92 percentile for goals to xg performance, its just that his npxg was only in the 62 percentile at 0.23 per 90.

So if next season he can combine his last 2 seasons then hell be absolutely elite. At 27 years old it does feel a bit now or never for him. Funnily enough his last half season at Porto before we signed him he was in the 99 percentile for both xg and goals against xg performance so he is capable of it
Logged

Hard Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 29, 2024, 10:06:44 am
Quote from: SlotRightIn on May 28, 2024, 10:21:16 am
The big issue with Diaz is the goals. We went from Sadio who was a goal machine to Lucho who struggles to put numbers up. So I decided to look at the actual numbers in terms of is the issue he just doesnt look like scoring or is it a finishing problem its VERY much a finishing problem.

Hes 95 percentile in Europe for npxG for wide players at 0.39 per 90. If he was a good finisher then hed be putting up Mane numbers. The issue is, hes been a dreadful finisher. 14th percentile for goals to xG conversion. Depressingly not even the worst of our forwards. Now Jota is a freak and is in the 99 percentile for goals to xg performance and I cant expect that but if Diaz can even just get himself to being an average finisher who hits his xG then I think it would take him up a level.  And the thing is I think its possible. The 22/23 season he was in the 92 percentile for goals to xg performance, its just that his npxg was only in the 62 percentile at 0.23 per 90.

So if next season he can combine his last 2 seasons then hell be absolutely elite. At 27 years old it does feel a bit now or never for him. Funnily enough his last half season at Porto before we signed him he was in the 99 percentile for both xg and goals against xg performance so he is capable of it

I agree with you. Numbers show what eye test told us. He does a lot of work, he is important for his ability to carry the ball, dribbing and so on but he takes poor decisions around the box. I hope he can performe better next season. I would also consider to put him on the right wing. If Slot will play 4 2 3 1 it may be better to have him with his dominant foot on the goal line. It will also be better to have a player like him (an incredible athlete) on the same wing of Arnold.
Logged

smurfinaus

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 29, 2024, 12:06:58 pm
Quote from: Hard Gerrard on May 29, 2024, 10:06:44 am
I agree with you. Numbers show what eye test told us. He does a lot of work, he is important for his ability to carry the ball, dribbing and so on but he takes poor decisions around the box. I hope he can performe better next season. I would also consider to put him on the right wing. If Slot will play 4 2 3 1 it may be better to have him with his dominant foot on the goal line. It will also be better to have a player like him (an incredible athlete) on the same wing of Arnold.

So what do we do with Mo?
How has Diaz done when played from the RW ?.
Logged

Hard Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 29, 2024, 04:50:58 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on May 29, 2024, 12:06:58 pm
So what do we do with Mo?
How has Diaz done when played from the RW ?.

My opinion is that Mo should play at the center at this point of his career. Can be extraordinary on the wing in selected games, but going up and down for forty or so games it's tough.
Diaz played one of the last game of the season on the right and I think he did well. Being more a player that makes things happen than a scorer.
Logged

JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 30, 2024, 05:10:26 pm
Quote from: SlotRightIn on May 28, 2024, 10:21:16 am
The big issue with Diaz is the goals. We went from Sadio who was a goal machine to Lucho who struggles to put numbers up. So I decided to look at the actual numbers in terms of is the issue he just doesnt look like scoring or is it a finishing problem its VERY much a finishing problem.

Hes 95 percentile in Europe for npxG for wide players at 0.39 per 90. If he was a good finisher then hed be putting up Mane numbers. The issue is, hes been a dreadful finisher. 14th percentile for goals to xG conversion. Depressingly not even the worst of our forwards. Now Jota is a freak and is in the 99 percentile for goals to xg performance and I cant expect that but if Diaz can even just get himself to being an average finisher who hits his xG then I think it would take him up a level.  And the thing is I think its possible. The 22/23 season he was in the 92 percentile for goals to xg performance, its just that his npxg was only in the 62 percentile at 0.23 per 90.

So if next season he can combine his last 2 seasons then hell be absolutely elite. At 27 years old it does feel a bit now or never for him. Funnily enough his last half season at Porto before we signed him he was in the 99 percentile for both xg and goals against xg performance so he is capable of it

His finishing this season is irrelevant in evaluating him as a player. He's an average / normal finisher over his career
 
Logged

collytum

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 31, 2024, 05:29:44 am
The problem with Diaz is that if we play a front 3, we need them all to be contributing to goals/assists in decent numbers. He has more ability than most of our players, just appears to lack game intelligence at times.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 31, 2024, 09:11:19 am
He's a useful player to have and his workrate complements Trent well. He's just not the most efficient in terms of his decision making, passing or finishing.

He either takes too long to release the ball or doesn't see the pass because his head is down or tries to do it all by himself. His finishing is not reliable and he tends to miss gilt edged opportunities. 

If he were to be 20-23, you'd say that there's margin for improvement but this is him in his peak.
Logged

mrantarctica

  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 31, 2024, 09:50:56 am
Wonderful player to watch in full flight but I don't think he's quite good enough at this level. While we still had Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota, it was a bit of luxury to have his wildcard dribbling and pace. Unfortunately he doesn't produce or score enough goals. We saw that without Mane or Firmino, Jota injured and Salah not firing, goals at crucial times really dried up and he didn't fill that void. Its telling that Gakpo scored more goals and Diogo who was injured a lot also scored more. Very much a squad player but if a top offer came along, we should take it and reinvest
« Last Edit: May 31, 2024, 09:53:15 am by mrantarctica »
Logged

PhilV

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 31, 2024, 12:08:25 pm
My personal opinion is Diaz isn't the level we need. Great on his day, the dribbling etc... but he has bad finishing and worse than that, poor game intelligence, runs into corners or people, often takes the wrong option etc... I personally would cash him on him over someone like Nunez who is younger so can see more possibility of change with him.
Logged

mattD

  
  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
May 31, 2024, 05:02:36 pm
Quote from: PhilV on May 31, 2024, 12:08:25 pm
My personal opinion is Diaz isn't the level we need. Great on his day, the dribbling etc... but he has bad finishing and worse than that, poor game intelligence, runs into corners or people, often takes the wrong option etc... I personally would cash him on him over someone like Nunez who is younger so can see more possibility of change with him.

I'm inclined to agree, moreso for his absent work off the ball. His game intelligence isn't there and he's on a completely different wavelength to the rest of the team. He isn't a natural presser and doesn't cover the ground and offer the presence that Mane did.

In his defence, he will chase, chase and chase but its not the controlled precision focused pressing and positioning of Mane - i.e. the 'pull the trigger' press he was so good at.

The modern game demands forwards to do so much more, and its also one of the reasons we don't control games like we used to - the forwards simply aren't doing the heavy lifting off the ball or deeper into midfield.

It's somewhat encouraging then that Slot recognises the importance of this, having instructed his players to watch the Champions League final of 2021. An abject game as we all know, but Chelsea and City rarely conceded chances mainly because, in Slot's view, so much excellent work was done by the forwards who came deeper to help the midfields in an attempt to assert some kind of control.
« Last Edit: May 31, 2024, 11:15:31 pm by mattD »
Logged

skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
June 16, 2024, 02:09:55 pm
Just saw a horror tackle on him from a Bolivian player in a friendly.  Ugh, come on.  Not even a red for that.

Hopefully he's all right.
Logged


Egyptian36

  
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4634 on: June 16, 2024, 05:35:31 pm »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6LJoSy_ZH-k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6LJoSy_ZH-k</a>
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4635 on: June 16, 2024, 05:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on June 16, 2024, 05:35:31 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6LJoSy_ZH-k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6LJoSy_ZH-k</a>

He's great isnt he and along with Gakpo's MOTM performance earlier a reminder of the quality and versatility we have in the forward line. They are not good enough and should be upgraded on according to the experts on here.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4636 on: Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm »
Suprised to see no one's posted in this thread in the last couple of months. He had an excellent Copa America by all accounts and those were two very well taken goals earlier on. Hopefully, all he continues that form into this season and nails down one of the starting positions.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,831
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4637 on: Today at 12:59:17 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm
Suprised to see no one's posted in this thread in the last couple of months. He had an excellent Copa America by all accounts and those were two very well taken goals earlier on. Hopefully, all he continues that form into this season and nails down one of the starting positions.

Talking positively about Lucho is forbidden in these parts.

It upsets the Tony G brigade ...
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4638 on: Today at 02:47:02 am »
barca have to fork out more than coutinho if he keeps performing like this.

he has been back on form for the past few months. let see how this season pans out for him
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,771
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4639 on: Today at 03:57:15 am »
The slower pace of play seems to suit him a bit more as he gets to rest on the ball before taking on a full back as opposed to having to gun it at a 100mph to recover the ball and then carry the ball forward at the same speed. I have a feeling he could have a breakout season.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
