Diaz's build up play and ball carrying is elite. He is a real outlet for us and often gets us up the pitch from the middle third to the final third. The problem is we are playing low blocks 90% of the time and we need more dribblers not just Diaz and technical footballers in these tight spaces(like De Bruyne, Foden, Silva for the cheats, Odegard etc). I think Gravenberch has the skillset and potential to play in tight spaces and is a good dribbler.



We maybe need a more technical type of forward to play in between the lines or we need to play our wingers more outside to in to get around the outside and behind. It will be interesting to see how Slot sets up his attack and his solution to low blocks. I dont see a logical reason why Slot wont be very happy to have someone like Diaz in his forward line. I think Mo will leave and we go for the PSV winger Bakayoko and hopefully Muisala to really freshen up the forward line and add elite pace, dribbling and creativity.