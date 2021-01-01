That is a very Diaz performance, if that makes any sense. The heart and desire are all there. Brilliant work rate and individual skills. But he also played like he had to single-handedly do everything by himself. There was very little link up with other players. And in the end, no end products.



No team work, no cohesion, poor link up, lack of synchronicity.His poor abilities off the ball, regardless of his efforts, is one reason we are so disjointed as a team. If Firmino and Mane were the definition of 'Total Football' modern footballers, what with their ability to link up, help control the midfield by coming deep and provide effective off the ball work, then Diaz is everything they aren't.It takes a whole level of football intelligence to be the catalyst and offer the presence that Mane and Firmino did, and Diaz has absolutely none of that.It harms our defensive capabilities and ability to control the match too. When you have players that are no on any wavelength as Diaz constantly shows, then it just produces disjointed football that we've seen so much this season.I don't doubt his effort, but it's still not good enough, and Liverpool requires more superior, more holistic attackers who offer the package that the aforementioned legends provided.