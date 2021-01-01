« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 427891 times)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 02:39:08 pm »
Was pre much amazing tbf
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 02:40:48 pm »
That is a very Diaz performance, if that makes any sense. The heart and desire are all there. Brilliant work rate and individual skills. But he also played like he had to single-handedly do everything by himself. There was very little link up with other players. And in the end, no end products.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm »
All our good build-up game went through him.


Find it baffleing that people can't see what he brings to the team.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 02:42:18 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:41:24 pm
All our good build-up game went through him.


Find it baffleing that people can't see what he brings to the team.

Yep, the only player who has consistently performed at an acceptable level over the last fee weeks.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 02:47:56 pm »
I cannot understand why he got subbed of to be honest.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 02:48:19 pm »
Slot loves wingers apparently, he will love this fella for sure.

We have really missed intensity in the team over the past month but he has been one of the few who has brought it.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 03:08:59 pm »
Our Player of the Season. We need to tie him down now and look to rebuild the attack round him (and Jota).
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 03:11:18 pm »
He was excellent and he created for others. He was very unlucky to score.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 03:11:57 pm »
Work hard on his finishing and we have a monster on our hands.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 03:12:17 pm »
One of the few players to have played well recently
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 03:25:52 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 02:40:48 pm
That is a very Diaz performance, if that makes any sense. The heart and desire are all there. Brilliant work rate and individual skills. But he also played like he had to single-handedly do everything by himself. There was very little link up with other players. And in the end, no end products.

No team work, no cohesion, poor link up, lack of synchronicity.

His poor abilities off the ball, regardless of his efforts, is one reason we are so disjointed as a team. If Firmino and Mane were the definition of 'Total Football' modern footballers, what with their ability to link up, help control the midfield by coming deep and provide effective off the ball work, then Diaz is everything they aren't.

It takes a whole level of football intelligence to be the catalyst and offer the presence that Mane and Firmino did, and Diaz has absolutely none of that.

It harms our defensive capabilities and ability to control the match too. When you have players that are no on any wavelength as Diaz constantly shows, then it just produces disjointed football that we've seen so much this season.

I don't doubt his effort, but it's still not good enough, and Liverpool requires more superior, more holistic attackers who offer the package that the aforementioned legends provided.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 03:27:48 pm »
But basically everything we created today came through him?
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 03:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:27:48 pm
But basically everything we created today came through him?

I'm not arguing about his creativity, I'm not saying he's a bad player, but the more holistic aspect of his game, that an elite team needs from every attacker, is woefully underdeveloped. We need 'total footballers' as attackers and we don't have them.

Good player because of the pros you mention. But good enough for a team that aspires to win the league and European Cup? Nowhere close.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 03:36:43 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 03:34:32 pm
I'm not arguing about his creativity, I'm not saying he's a bad player, but the more holistic aspect of his game, that an elite team needs from every attacker, is woefully underdeveloped.

Good player because of the pros you mention. But good enough for a team that aspires to win the league and European Cup? Nowhere close.

Well whilst youre busy fretting about holistic aspects of his game Im going to pay attention to the things that actually matter from an attacker and Diaz has lots of them. If youre going to criticise an attacker after today go find the Gapko thread.
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 03:37:15 pm »
If he was a finisher he would be elite.

Still, a great little player and one of a very select bunch I'd be confident in doing well for us if we can keep hold of him.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 03:38:16 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 03:37:15 pm
If he was a finisher he would be elite.

Still, a great little player and one of a very select bunch I'd be confident in doing well for us if we can keep hold of him.
He'd be very good with a top finisher carrying the load for scoring. In his first season, he was brilliant when Mane and Salah had that responsibility.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4576 on: Today at 03:41:14 pm »
Ultimately, the other forwards need to show for the ball. If Elliott is hugging the opposite touchline and Gakpo isn't in position to receive it, what can you do? It's why he so often made a sideways pass after beating a defender. By far our most dangerous player today though.
« Reply #4577 on: Today at 03:44:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:38:16 pm
He'd be very good with a top finisher carrying the load for scoring. In his first season, he was brilliant when Mane and Salah had that responsibility.

Agreed. A fit Jota in the middle and someone new from the right and we would have the makings of a good forward line. I still think we need another CF in though. Jota is too injury prone and Nunez is Nunez.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 03:45:54 pm »
Feel for the lad. Hit the post again today. Happening a lot for him.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 03:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:11:18 pm
He was excellent and he created for others. He was very unlucky to score.

Hate when that happens
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 03:48:31 pm
Hate when that happens

Haha whoops!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4581 on: Today at 03:54:39 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 03:44:31 pm
Agreed. A fit Jota in the middle and someone new from the right and we would have the makings of a good forward line. I still think we need another CF in though. Jota is too injury prone and Nunez is Nunez.
We need to buy a clinical number 9 this summer. Diaz is doing very well but the results are not reflecting it.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4582 on: Today at 04:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:36:43 pm
Well whilst youre busy fretting about holistic aspects of his game Im going to pay attention to the things that actually matter from an attacker and Diaz has lots of them. If youre going to criticise an attacker after today go find the Gapko thread.

Everything matters, it's not just an attackers job to attack. Ask yourself, is Diaz genuinely on the level of Mane?

If no, then questions are rightly asked.

