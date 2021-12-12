« previous next »
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm
I think that's the tough thing isn't it?  His desire and work rate is amazing.  But he isn't quite Sadio at his peak, and it's an unfair comparison (as Sadio is one of the best wingers the club has ever had) in some ways, but that's the level we hope we can see with Diaz - the work rate and desire with more end product.  But obviously that's a lot, and if Nunez/Salah/Gakpo were more productive, his play would be more lauded (less pressure on him to score).  Nevertheless, that's the dream - a player like Diaz with more composure in the final third, but obviously those don't grow on trees, and Diaz is more than good enough for a role in the future team as of now.

Yep its very tough, maybe only Vini fits that template. Its hard one with Diaz because he is great at a lot of things but the things he isnt great at happen to be the most important qualities to have in the final third and as a forward for him to fit in I feel like we would probably have to have a striker and wide forward on the right who could guarantee 18-20 goals in the league each season, ideally.

Even just as infuriating as his finishing is probably also the fact he doesnt really create chances, and his final pass can be poor at times, he can carry the ball but is that enough?

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm
It's not his job to score goals and he's not a big money number 9.

It is his job to score goals. and to get assists. He occupies an important position in the team and simply does not do enough there.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm
The only decent player tonight.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:23:55 pm
I dont get posts like these, rightly defend Nunez then go to bash Diaz as if they both arent Liverpool players?  ;D

The irony..

People camp out in the Nunez thread absolutely desperate for him to miss a chance so they can declare how shit he is. Look at the mongrels posting before half time. Same shite every day.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 10:13:54 pm
I'm not sure this is right. Diaz is part of the problem with our attack - he always looks busy, but does not produce enough.
I fully agree. Cutting inside and going nowhere most of the time.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 10:29:27 pm

Misused.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm
It is his job to score goals. and to get assists. He occupies an important position in the team and simply does not do enough there.
Ok?
Assists? Who's he giving the ball too? Assists are a two-way street.
Goals? He's more of a facilitator and he's rarely the one on the end of our big chances.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4528 on: Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm
Like him a lotttt. So direct, so dangerous
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4529 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm
Our only player who has the balls to take someone on and getting defenders on the back foot.  Need another on like him on the right side and in midfield. 
We are way way to predictable
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4530 on: Today at 05:15:51 am
I prefer him on the right side rather than the left. When he played there a couple of matches back it was great to see. He seemed more at ease in terms of passing and a little bit more free.


He played like a vice-captain today. Energy, drive and never say die.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4531 on: Today at 09:41:52 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm
It's not his job to score goals and he's not a big money number 9.

And he nearly scored a worldie ffs
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4532 on: Today at 09:44:24 am
Big decision coming on him this summer.

New contract or sell?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4533 on: Today at 09:45:09 am
Inevitably our best forward this season is the one whose future is the most uncertain. Tell his Dad to fuck off flirting with every club in Europe and buy players who can supplement the qualities he brings. Hopefully Jota can stay fit. Didn't think I'd say this 6 months ago but the first position I'd look to strengthen in the front 3 would be Salah's (or switch Diaz to the right and bring in a quality LW).
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4534 on: Today at 09:45:16 am
The only one who can hold their head up high after last night, unlucky not to score second half. Arguably should done better with the first half chance
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4535 on: Today at 09:49:13 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm
It's not his job to score goals and he's not a big money number 9.

I think the bigger worry is his assists - if he isn't scoring he should be assisting more, 4 in the season isn't great.

Diaz looks great these last few games but has looked a bit dodgy this year at times.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4536 on: Today at 09:50:51 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:49:13 am
I think the bigger worry is his assists - if he isn't scoring he should be assisting more, 4 in the season isn't great.

Diaz looks great these last few games but has looked a bit dodgy this year at times.
If his teammates fluff easy chances then he shouldn't be blamed for not having assists.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4537 on: Today at 09:52:39 am
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 10:13:54 pm
I'm not sure this is right. Diaz is part of the problem with our attack - he always looks busy, but does not produce enough.

I fear him and Gakpo have a similar issue - playing great but not actually adding to our threat. Not looking at one with the team.

It's an eye test which looks great, but then the returns aren't brilliant.

Is that everyone else's fault, is it them, is it the system being incompatible, or a bit of all 3
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4538 on: Today at 09:57:10 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:50:51 am
If his teammates fluff easy chances then he shouldn't be blamed for not having assists.

Is that happening right now though, or all season? Is there recency bias at play here?

It is hard to remember but there was long stretches of time this year where our attack was purring, but he wasn't assisting.

There's obvious reasons behind it but there was a period between October and mid January where people were very much questioning how good he was, talk that we need a better left sided attacker.

He is great now but let's not pretend this is the player we have had all season, nor that he is a contributing factor this attack both good and bad
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4539 on: Today at 10:00:11 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:57:10 am
Is that happening right now though, or all season? Is there recency bias at play here?

It is hard to remember but there was long stretches of time this year where our attack was purring, but he wasn't assisting.

There's obvious reasons behind it but there was a period between October and mid January where people were very much questioning how good he was, talk that we need a better left sided attacker.

He is great now but let's not pretend this is the player we have had all season, nor that he is a contributing factor this attack both good and bad
It's not because the person he's feeding tends the miss the easier chances which is the point if iur buildup play.

If you square the ball for your striker and he misses an open goal then it's not your fault but that's with the caveat that the striker scores worldies .
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4540 on: Today at 10:06:32 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:00:11 am
It's not because the person he's feeding tends the miss the easier chances which is the point if iur buildup play.

If you square the ball for your striker and he misses an open goal then it's not your fault but that's with the caveat that the striker scores worldies .

You cant make that argument for Diaz cause he doesnt create chances, Salah looks on the wane and he still created two chances yesterday, Diaz simply hasnt proven himself capable in that aspect of the game.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4541 on: Today at 10:17:15 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:06:32 am
You cant make that argument for Diaz cause he doesnt create chances, Salah looks on the wane and he still created two chances yesterday, Diaz simply hasnt proven himself capable in that aspect of the game.
Fair point. His decision making could improve as well.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4542 on: Today at 10:24:06 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:44:24 am
Big decision coming on him this summer.

New contract or sell?

if we're going to be ruthless, no. his energy levels and dribbling are masking over his output not being that of an elite player. a lot of his dribbling seems to be just needlessly horizontal and his passing isn't particularly good or creative enough.

i do think he'll be kept, though.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4543 on: Today at 10:47:44 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:44:24 am
Big decision coming on him this summer.

New contract or sell?

Sell. Especially if we can get a good price. His running with the ball is literally the only thing going for him. Outside of that, he contributes absolutely nothing of worth.

He's also in the prime of his career, he ain't no youngster. He's the complete antithesis of what a Klopp players should be. He's nowhere near the press, link up and general teamwork is atrocious, contributing nothing deeper in midfield meaning we lack control in that area. Our counters are terrible primarily because he's so slow with the ball too. What he lacks is precisely what Mane offered.

All he does is run around aimlessly with no end product, and with his father constantly making eyes at Barca and Madrid without any firm commitment from Diaz, it makes you question whether he would die for the shirt and is merely using us to put himself in the shop window for them.

I can't be backing players like that and they're not worth my support and energy, using their families to sound out other clubs and it kind of sums up the malaise with a lot of these players - they lack the ruthlessness, they're clearly not dedicated to the club and they just don't feel like Liverpool players in the way Mane or Firmino are, who would run through a brick wall for us.

We'd be well rid.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4544 on: Today at 10:55:25 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:44:24 am
Big decision coming on him this summer.

New contract or sell?

Ideally we keep him, because losing good footballers is never a good thing. But there'll be lots of factors at play. His age, his salary demands, and what his potential suitors are prepared to pay to prise him from us.

Diaz deserves tremendous credit for being one of our only players to have improved in the second half of the season. His output has gone up and his performances have massively improved as well. He has shown heart and quality in abundance when it has been lacking in pretty much every other area of the pitch in the past 5-6 weeks.

Yet I still don't see a footballer connecting with other footballers often enough. He's a one-man wrecking ball of a left-side, but he doesn't connect the team in the way that Sadio Mane did for a number of years. Maybe if Diaz had peak Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum within his zone he would have shown more in this regard, but I'm not convinced.

Like Nunez, it all feels a bit boom or bust with Diaz. Too often it's bust because for all of the heart and the skill, the end product is lacking. For that reason, I don't think keeping him or selling him is a particularly massive decision to be honest. He's a very good footballer but a very replaceable one.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4545 on: Today at 11:05:29 am
I'd keep him and give him a new contract if the price is right on the commitment he's shown the last few weeks alone. He'd had a rough year with the dad stuff, that takes it's toll mentally. There is a very good player in there and i think we'll that next season.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4546 on: Today at 12:10:46 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:24:06 am
if we're going to be ruthless, no. his energy levels and dribbling are masking over his output not being that of an elite player. a lot of his dribbling seems to be just needlessly horizontal and his passing isn't particularly good or creative enough.


It isn't just these things - as valuable as they are - that mark Diaz out. It's also mentality. Over the past few weeks we've seen our players shrink. They've lost their courage on the ball and they are no longer prepared to take risks and make provocative moves. The fear of failure is all over this team. This has happened at the back (Konate) and in the middle (Endo, Szobozslai, Jones) and up front (Salah, Nunez). Their lack of courage has gummed us up.

But Luis Diaz stands in stark contrast to all these players. He's been absolutely magnificent. Not everything he's tried has worked. It never will. But he hasn't stopped trying and he hasn't stopped being a real problem for our opponents. But as the last few weeks have slid by he has been almost alone in demanding the ball and trying to do something positive with it (Elliott has been equally good at this, though in a different way).

I slightly panic at the thought we might lose Diaz next season. I already knew he was good before he came to us. I've never been disappointed with the way he's performed for us. I'm now amazed at his spirit and ambition on the pitch. We simply cannot afford to lose that. In a team with courage he'd be deadly.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4547 on: Today at 12:16:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:10:46 pm
It isn't just these things - as valuable as they are - that mark Diaz out. It's also mentality. Over the past few weeks we've seen our players shrink. They've lost their courage on the ball and they are no longer prepared to take risks and make provocative moves. The fear of failure is all over this team. This has happened at the back (Konate) and in the middle (Endo, Szobozslai, Jones) and up front (Salah, Nunez). Their lack of courage has gummed us up.

But Luis Diaz stands in stark contrast to all these players. He's been absolutely magnificent. Not everything he's tried has worked. It never will. But he hasn't stopped trying and he hasn't stopped being a real problem for our opponents. But as the last few weeks have slid by he has been almost alone in demanding the ball and trying to do something positive with it (Elliott has been equally good at this, though in a different way).

I slightly panic at the thought we might lose Diaz next season. I already knew he was good before he came to us. I've never been disappointed with the way he's performed for us. I'm now amazed at his spirit and ambition on the pitch. We simply cannot afford to lose that. In a team with courage he'd be deadly.

Agree with all of this - same reason why Elliott should be in the team as often as his body allows.
