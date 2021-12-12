if we're going to be ruthless, no. his energy levels and dribbling are masking over his output not being that of an elite player. a lot of his dribbling seems to be just needlessly horizontal and his passing isn't particularly good or creative enough.





It isn't just these things - as valuable as they are - that mark Diaz out. It's also mentality. Over the past few weeks we've seen our players shrink. They've lost their courage on the ball and they are no longer prepared to take risks and make provocative moves. The fear of failure is all over this team. This has happened at the back (Konate) and in the middle (Endo, Szobozslai, Jones) and up front (Salah, Nunez). Their lack of courage has gummed us up.But Luis Diaz stands in stark contrast to all these players. He's been absolutely magnificent. Not everything he's tried has worked. It never will. But he hasn't stopped trying and he hasn't stopped being a real problem for our opponents. But as the last few weeks have slid by he has been almost alone in demanding the ball and trying to do something positive with it (Elliott has been equally good at this, though in a different way).I slightly panic at the thought we might lose Diaz next season. I already knew he was good before he came to us. I've never been disappointed with the way he's performed for us. I'm now amazed at his spirit and ambition on the pitch. We simply cannot afford to lose that. In awith courage he'd be deadly.