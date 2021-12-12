« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 424981 times)

Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 10:20:29 pm
I think that's the tough thing isn't it?  His desire and work rate is amazing.  But he isn't quite Sadio at his peak, and it's an unfair comparison (as Sadio is one of the best wingers the club has ever had) in some ways, but that's the level we hope we can see with Diaz - the work rate and desire with more end product.  But obviously that's a lot, and if Nunez/Salah/Gakpo were more productive, his play would be more lauded (less pressure on him to score).  Nevertheless, that's the dream - a player like Diaz with more composure in the final third, but obviously those don't grow on trees, and Diaz is more than good enough for a role in the future team as of now.

Yep its very tough, maybe only Vini fits that template. Its hard one with Diaz because he is great at a lot of things but the things he isnt great at happen to be the most important qualities to have in the final third and as a forward for him to fit in I feel like we would probably have to have a striker and wide forward on the right who could guarantee 18-20 goals in the league each season, ideally.

Even just as infuriating as his finishing is probably also the fact he doesnt really create chances, and his final pass can be poor at times, he can carry the ball but is that enough?

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:25:01 pm
It's not his job to score goals and he's not a big money number 9.

It is his job to score goals. and to get assists. He occupies an important position in the team and simply does not do enough there.
The only decent player tonight.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:23:55 pm
I dont get posts like these, rightly defend Nunez then go to bash Diaz as if they both arent Liverpool players?  ;D

The irony..

People camp out in the Nunez thread absolutely desperate for him to miss a chance so they can declare how shit he is. Look at the mongrels posting before half time. Same shite every day.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Quote from: QC on Today at 10:13:54 pm
I'm not sure this is right. Diaz is part of the problem with our attack - he always looks busy, but does not produce enough.
I fully agree. Cutting inside and going nowhere most of the time.
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Misused.
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:27:40 pm
It is his job to score goals. and to get assists. He occupies an important position in the team and simply does not do enough there.
Ok?
Assists? Who's he giving the ball too? Assists are a two-way street.
Goals? He's more of a facilitator and he's rarely the one on the end of our big chances.
Like him a lotttt. So direct, so dangerous
