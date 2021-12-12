I think that's the tough thing isn't it? His desire and work rate is amazing. But he isn't quite Sadio at his peak, and it's an unfair comparison (as Sadio is one of the best wingers the club has ever had) in some ways, but that's the level we hope we can see with Diaz - the work rate and desire with more end product. But obviously that's a lot, and if Nunez/Salah/Gakpo were more productive, his play would be more lauded (less pressure on him to score). Nevertheless, that's the dream - a player like Diaz with more composure in the final third, but obviously those don't grow on trees, and Diaz is more than good enough for a role in the future team as of now.



Yep its very tough, maybe only Vini fits that template. Its hard one with Diaz because he is great at a lot of things but the things he isnt great at happen to be the most important qualities to have in the final third and as a forward for him to fit in I feel like we would probably have to have a striker and wide forward on the right who could guarantee 18-20 goals in the league each season, ideally.Even just as infuriating as his finishing is probably also the fact he doesnt really create chances, and his final pass can be poor at times, he can carry the ball but is that enough?