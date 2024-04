He is going nowhere. Barca can't afford him, Real don't need him and there is no reason for us to look for buyers because he is good enough to play for Liverpool. His dad can talk all he wants but I don't see him leaving for at least another season.



PSG can definitely afford him and need a player ready to play to replace Mbappe.I think we could get a pretty big fee for him off them and Edwards/Hughes must fancy their chances of finding value in the market again. No matter who we sign people will deem them as a step down but the reality is we look for players around the 22-25 age range ready to make the step up when they join us, most players’ numbers will look inferior now compared to what they could produce here.I like Diaz but there’s no smoke without fire. The club will be aware he’s exploring a move or there are interested parties and - given how much time we have to find a replacement - I can’t see us standing in his way and refusing him the move if the buyer matches our asking price. That’s how a big club should operate. At 27 he’s probably at peak value and he’s also probably looking for renewed terms on greater wages. I imagine it suits all parties.