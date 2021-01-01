« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 414979 times)

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 12:17:21 am »
The lad never hides and gives his all every time he puts on the shirt.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,455
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 12:29:26 am »
Lucho is hitting his best form right when it's most needed. We could use any bit of help between now and the end of the season.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,586
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 02:33:56 am »
Right. Now he's taking people on again like he used to and skinning them.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 04:04:09 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 12:11:53 am
Great assist for Macca's strike. Thought he was the pick of the attackers again always probing and some great link up play and dribbling against a sea of bodies. It really helped when Robbo was going on his outside against a tired team last 20.
Basically a tap-in with an assist like that!
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,433
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 10:22:59 am »
He's massively important, especially against the back 9s that we seem to face when we play utter dross like that.  It's not always aesthetically pleasing but things seem to happen for him. He's a fantastic footballer.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,731
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 10:28:27 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:22:59 am
He's massively important, especially against the back 9s that we seem to face when we play utter dross like that.  It's not always aesthetically pleasing but things seem to happen for him. He's a fantastic footballer.

Probably much harder to defend against when a ball seems to be randomly bobbling about him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,433
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 10:29:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:28:27 am
Probably much harder to defend against when a ball seems to be randomly bobbling about him.

Yeah I really do think that's a lot of it, the street football, scruffy type stuff, he does it better than anyone bar possibly Nunez.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 