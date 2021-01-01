Great assist for Macca's strike. Thought he was the pick of the attackers again always probing and some great link up play and dribbling against a sea of bodies. It really helped when Robbo was going on his outside against a tired team last 20.
He's massively important, especially against the back 9s that we seem to face when we play utter dross like that. It's not always aesthetically pleasing but things seem to happen for him. He's a fantastic footballer.
Probably much harder to defend against when a ball seems to be randomly bobbling about him.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]