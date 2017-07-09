« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 409259 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4240 on: March 26, 2024, 10:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 26, 2024, 10:09:47 pm
If his time at Liverpool is an audition for Real Madrid then he's blown it.
Wouldn't shed any tears if he left in the summer.
You'd think after the support the club has given to his family they'd be a bit more grateful then go begging to the media for another club to sign him.

And Atlético  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,367
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4241 on: March 26, 2024, 10:51:01 pm »
It's worth pointing out that the biggest source for this is Tap-In c*nt Romano, and there's suggestions the quote is, shall we say, heavily edited.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,644
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4242 on: March 26, 2024, 11:17:16 pm »
To be fair to his dad, he looks freezing most of the time when at Anfield.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4243 on: March 26, 2024, 11:20:38 pm »
Quote from: JP! on March 26, 2024, 10:51:01 pm
It's worth pointing out that the biggest source for this is Tap-In c*nt Romano, and there's suggestions the quote is, shall we say, heavily edited.

Always.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4244 on: March 26, 2024, 11:57:18 pm »
Since the incident his dad has been everywhere. Lots of interviews, lots of videos of him dancing, camera pans to him during every game. Has he become a bit of a celeb in Colombia?

Honestly, if we got a big offer for Diaz in the summer I wouldnt be against selling him. Having said that, I cant see Madrid wanting him, or Barcelona being able to afford him.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • RedOrDead
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4245 on: March 27, 2024, 12:08:21 am »
This isnt the first time his dad has came out about him moving to Spain. Wouldnt be surprised if its more of a culture/language thing for the full family. Like others have said hes more than replaceable so wouldnt lose any sleep either way.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4246 on: March 27, 2024, 10:37:12 pm »
Im intrigued as to who people would replace him with if we think hed be easy to replace?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative about fucking everything. A smile would crack your face.....the most boring poster on the site
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,406
  • SPQR
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4247 on: March 27, 2024, 10:52:36 pm »
Just stop buying players who view us as a stepping stone to Barcelona or Real Madrid. Mind you Luis Diaz wouldn't start at Real and Barcelona have been a mess for the better part of half a decade now so I'm not sure why anyone would want to go there.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4248 on: March 27, 2024, 10:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on March 27, 2024, 10:52:36 pm
Just stop buying players who view us as a stepping stone to Barcelona or Real Madrid. Mind you Luis Diaz wouldn't start at Real and Barcelona have been a mess for the better part of half a decade now so I'm not sure why anyone would want to go there.
and just how do you do that?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4249 on: March 27, 2024, 10:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 27, 2024, 10:37:12 pm
Im intrigued as to who people would replace him with if we think hed be easy to replace?

Not really thinking about it, ideally he'll stay until Trey is ready, confident that he'll end up on the left. I think that he needs to say something soon, we're no fucking stepping stone & if he doesn't understand that, it's best for him to move on.

That being said, I don't speak Spanish, have not seen anything &

Quote from: JP! on March 26, 2024, 10:51:01 pm
It's worth pointing out that the biggest source for this is Tap-In c*nt Romano, and there's suggestions the quote is, shall we say, heavily edited.
« Last Edit: March 27, 2024, 10:58:51 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4250 on: March 27, 2024, 11:07:45 pm »
Its his dad. Probably answering a question about moving to a Spanish club. I imagine the Spanish clubs are bigger news in his homeland given they speak Spanish and the history of Latin American players in La Liga. If Luis had said something, Id say fair enough, but his dad? Its not like hes done a Koncheskys ma is it?

He gives his all on the pitch and is fighting his arse off to win us trophies. Thats all Im arsed about, not daft quotes from his dad that we have no clue how reliable or meaningful they are.

Still, I was interested in who people would want to replace him with, its not like theres a new Mane sat waiting for us in mid table is it, unless people want Mitoma?
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,817
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4251 on: March 27, 2024, 11:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on March 27, 2024, 10:52:36 pm
Just stop buying players who view us as a stepping stone to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Pretty much rules out all South American players. Depending on the era either Real or Barca will always be top of the food chain for them.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4252 on: March 27, 2024, 11:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 27, 2024, 11:07:45 pm
Its his dad. Probably answering a question about moving to a Spanish club. I imagine the Spanish clubs are bigger news in his homeland given they speak Spanish and the history of Latin American players in La Liga. If Luis had said something, Id say fair enough, but his dad? Its not like hes done a Koncheskys ma is it?

He gives his all on the pitch and is fighting his arse off to win us trophies. Thats all Im arsed about, not daft quotes from his dad that we have no clue how reliable or meaningful they are.

Still, I was interested in who people would want to replace him with, its not like theres a new Mane sat waiting for us in mid table is it, unless people want Mitoma?

And his Dad is definitely loving supporting us at the minute.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4253 on: March 27, 2024, 11:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 27, 2024, 10:37:12 pm
Im intrigued as to who people would replace him with if we think hed be easy to replace?
I think Luis is a gem and isnt one we would want to lose. Klopp always is really positive about his attitude so it doesnt feel (to me) like its likely he needs replaced. It would need a Musiala level if it came to it.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4254 on: March 27, 2024, 11:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 27, 2024, 10:37:12 pm
Im intrigued as to who people would replace him with if we think hed be easy to replace?

Rafael Leao, Rodrygo, Kvaratskhelia
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 02:06:30 am »
South American players are such a headache. Makes one appreciate Bobby Firmino even more for his selfless work both on the pitch and never giving us reason to think he'd leave in his prime. Wish more footballers were like him.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 565
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 02:07:40 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 27, 2024, 11:49:28 pm
Rafael Leao, Rodrygo, Kvaratskhelia
I like all 3 of them but they'd all cost a fortune. Doubt we can afford to go after any of them, assuming they are open to coming here.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 02:55:07 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 02:07:40 am
I like all 3 of them but they'd all cost a fortune. Doubt we can afford to go after any of them, assuming they are open to coming here.

So would Diaz.

(Not that I want rid of him)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 04:15:38 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 27, 2024, 10:37:12 pm
Im intrigued as to who people would replace him with if we think hed be easy to replace?

Pedro Neto
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 04:16:39 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 02:07:40 am
I like all 3 of them but they'd all cost a fortune. Doubt we can afford to go after any of them, assuming they are open to coming here.

Leao might be attainable Milan might have to cash in on him.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4260 on: Yesterday at 06:22:43 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:15:38 am
Pedro Neto

Would send the fanbase into a frenzy the amount he gets injured
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4261 on: Yesterday at 06:51:06 am »
Can't wait to see him on Sunday, he's a great player, back at his best now
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,469
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4262 on: Yesterday at 09:01:52 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:15:38 am
Pedro Neto

Suppose there will be a space in the physio room when Thiago leaves.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,367
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4263 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 am »
He's a fantastic player, people being so blasé about seeing the back of him boggles my mind.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,726
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4264 on: Yesterday at 12:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on March 27, 2024, 10:52:36 pm
Just stop buying players who view us as a stepping stone to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

We literally built the team by selling one that did
The Spanish clubs habitually get fixated on players and over pay for them .. seems like if we buy players at 23ish and have them til 26/27/28 then sell them for a profit after having their prime years then that's going to work out pretty well for us
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4265 on: Yesterday at 12:25:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:03:31 pm
We literally built the team by selling one that did
The Spanish clubs habitually get fixated on players and over pay for them .. seems like if we buy players at 23ish and have them til 26/27/28 then sell them for a profit after having their prime years then that's going to work out pretty well for us

Suarez?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4266 on: Yesterday at 12:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:25:37 pm
Suarez?

Trust you to pick the example where it didn't work out. :D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4267 on: Yesterday at 12:32:51 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:57:26 am
He's a fantastic player, people being so blasé about seeing the back of him boggles my mind.
damn right.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4268 on: Yesterday at 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:57:26 am
He's a fantastic player, people being so blasé about seeing the back of him boggles my mind.

Not sure its blasé, probably more that in the past its been a vital player for us whereas Luis, quality as he is, probably isnt first choice if everyone is fit so its a little easier to stomach
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4269 on: Yesterday at 04:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:30:43 pm
Not sure its blasé, probably more that in the past its been a vital player for us whereas Luis, quality as he is, probably isnt first choice if everyone is fit so its a little easier to stomach

What makes you think Diaz isn't first choice if everyone is fit?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4270 on: Yesterday at 04:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:43:50 pm
What makes you think Diaz isn't first choice if everyone is fit?

Because Jota is probably better at the moment
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,571
  • JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4271 on: Yesterday at 04:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:49:36 pm
Because Jota is probably better at the moment

Diaz has started 31 games this season and has been a sub 13 times.

Jota has started 18 games this season and has been a sub 11 times.

For me the pecking order is Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4272 on: Yesterday at 05:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:57:23 pm
Diaz has started 31 games this season and has been a sub 13 times.

Jota has started 18 games this season and has been a sub 11 times.

For me the pecking order is Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo.

:thumbup

Its not really that deep. Xabi then Masch then Suarez then Coutinho. Our best, or close to, players at the time they left. Luis isnt, really. Certainly hasnt got left wing nailed down as undisputed first choice, so its not as stark as Suarez pissing off, for example.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,367
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4273 on: Today at 01:39:13 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:30:43 pm
Not sure its blasé, probably more that in the past its been a vital player for us whereas Luis, quality as he is, probably isnt first choice if everyone is fit so its a little easier to stomach

Yeh you're right, he's not first choice other than he's been picked in almost every game he's been available for.

???

He's a pretty vital player - perhaps we'll never notice it until we don't have it...ho hum...twas ever thus
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4274 on: Today at 03:38:17 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:57:23 pm
Diaz has started 31 games this season and has been a sub 13 times.

Jota has started 18 games this season and has been a sub 11 times.

For me the pecking order is Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo.

Jota has been better than Diaz this season based on performances he would be first choice if he was more durable.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4275 on: Today at 03:39:19 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:57:26 am
He's a fantastic player, people being so blasé about seeing the back of him boggles my mind.

Maybe because he has scored 6 goals in the league? Im a big fan of his but that type of output isnt hard to replace.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 