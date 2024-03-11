« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 402569 times)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4200 on: March 11, 2024, 10:18:57 pm »
looks like he has found a yard of pace which he looked like he lost before - was the 21/22 diaz yesterday
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4201 on: March 12, 2024, 10:03:50 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on March 11, 2024, 07:08:44 pm
Nunez was pretty much similar until recently. Just goes to show that patience with players can be rewarded

He was not, dont rewrite history.

140 G/A v 205 is a decent difference
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4202 on: March 12, 2024, 11:08:56 am »
For a player who's game is based on carrying the ball and isolating opponents dribbling the first of his chances in the 2nd half from Mo's pass he really has to round the keeper as the best opportunity to score, he had the perfect running line to goal just off of centre, fake to shape it far post, drag it to the keepers left and your rolling the ball into the net, most keepers go to ground, which the replacement keeper did, and it dawned on me during and after the game how rounding the keeper to score has really disappeared out of the game, Darwin's amazing chip @ Brentford is so much more missable scoring how he did, try that 10 times and I wonder how many find the net, though his running line was very central admittedly
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4203 on: March 12, 2024, 11:33:15 am »
Yeah it's less and less common to see players round the keeper these days. Must be a comfort thing as they trust themselves to shoot past the goalie rather than dribble around them at speed, and still have an angle to shoot. 

An obvious example is Salah who I don't remember ever going around the goalie to score. Has scored all sorts of goals for us but can't remember him doing that.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 09:19:20 am »
Think Diaz has been one of the biggest plus points over the past 5 / 6 weeks, the pace and confidence is back, he just needs a few more goals but he is now getting close again to being the player who took the league by storm when he first signed.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 09:23:46 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:19:20 am
Think Diaz has been one of the biggest plus points over the past 5 / 6 weeks, the pace and confidence is back, he just needs a few more goals but he is now getting close again to being the player who took the league by storm when he first signed.

Yeah he is definitely getting back to that level where he is giving the full backs a tough time.
