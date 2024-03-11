For a player who's game is based on carrying the ball and isolating opponents dribbling the first of his chances in the 2nd half from Mo's pass he really has to round the keeper as the best opportunity to score, he had the perfect running line to goal just off of centre, fake to shape it far post, drag it to the keepers left and your rolling the ball into the net, most keepers go to ground, which the replacement keeper did, and it dawned on me during and after the game how rounding the keeper to score has really disappeared out of the game, Darwin's amazing chip @ Brentford is so much more missable scoring how he did, try that 10 times and I wonder how many find the net, though his running line was very central admittedly