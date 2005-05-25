« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 06:43:28 pm »
Fantastic today, not sure he misses those chances without being Diaz, if that makes sense.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 06:32:57 pm
Maybe Im a bit glass half full but the lad left everything on the pitch and did everything but score  kept creating all game long and showed real commitment  the one on one .. a couple of inches the other way and hed be the hero 

Im with you. He was really unlucky today. Worked his arse off. A couple of times he just didnt quite have the finishing touch, a couple of times the ball in to him made it impossible for him. But he never gave up believing. Small margins in the end.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm »
He played great. I think we don't appreciate how fast paced the game was at those crucial moments. I believe Darwin got used to it now and you can see the results. I have no doubt that Diaz will get there too. Unlucky not to score at least 1 of those chances.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 07:41:28 pm »
Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm
He played great. I think we don't appreciate how fast paced the game was at those crucial moments. I believe Darwin got used to it now and you can see the results. I have no doubt that Diaz will get there too. Unlucky not to score at least 1 of those chances.

It shouldn't take 4 seasons to get used to it.

Maybe this is just what he is, he's not unlucky its just poor finishing.

I guess the encouraging thing is his making more of these type of runs, but at 27 he should really be approaching more of  polished article.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 07:43:49 pm »
Lets not forget he had to put in the full 90 minutes as well. Again.

His work rate is off the scale. But the sheer number of minutes he has had to play recently is going to have an effect on his performance. I dread him getting injured.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 07:44:31 pm »
Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm
He played great. I think we don't appreciate how fast paced the game was at those crucial moments. I believe Darwin got used to it now and you can see the results. I have no doubt that Diaz will get there too. Unlucky not to score at least 1 of those chances.
He is clearly in tune now. He's just not the most composed in front of goal and this isnt based on only this game. If he could improve on that aspect of his game, he'll be bagging 20 per season.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 07:46:13 pm »
Will have to watch the highlights to see how big his miss was but that mazy run he did was off the chartsput in a solid performance when on the wing
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 07:53:45 pm »
Brilliant today. Anyone saying hes not good enough is bonkers. Yes he should probably have scored at least one of those chances. But they arent dissimilar to the kind of chances Darwin was missing before and hes more of a striker.
Diaz runs players into the ground, anyone who wants rid, should leave themselves
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 07:55:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:53:45 pm
Brilliant today. Anyone saying hes not good enough is bonkers. Yes he should probably have scored at least one of those chances. But they arent dissimilar to the kind of chances Darwin was missing before and hes more of a striker.
Diaz runs players into the ground, anyone who wants rid, should leave themselves

His best game by a mile.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:18:12 pm

Quite strange because the statisticians only had us missing 2 big chances in the whole game.
Thats because he never got a shot off on two occasions because his first touch was poor so it doesnt count as a missed chance.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 08:00:09 pm »
he had walker on the backfoot in that 2nd half, Also if he goes down from the rodri challenge thats a 2nd yellow
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm
Thats because he never got a shot off on two occasions because his first touch was poor so it doesnt count as a missed chance.

Yep, his best opportunity was actually not the little cross/pass Nunez gave to him from the right wing, but when he was basically clear on goal if he had a better touch from a central pass from i think Nunez again?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm »
Well done to him

Nunez got the benefit of the doubt for ages despite missing chances, Luis deserves the same. He's getting into the positions
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 08:06:30 pm »
Played very well outside the box but needs to be taking the chances when the margins are so thin in games like these.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 08:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm
Yep, his best opportunity was actually not the little cross/pass Nunez gave to him from the right wing, but when he was basically clear on goal if he had a better touch from a central pass from i think Nunez again?
Yeah Nunez set him up twice and Salah once.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 08:08:35 pm »
 Championed this kid for a while, exceptional is going lightly in praise. Key to everything we do and a  first name on the team sheet player. Just needs to start hitting the back of the net and hes probably the best player in the league then.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 08:30:24 pm »
Absolutely outstanding today, barely any players have Walker on toast (barring Mane), hes got that yard of pace back after the injury, he wants to take on defenders at every opportunity, energy levels off the scale, brilliant to see.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:30:24 pm
Absolutely outstanding today, barely any players have Walker on toast (barring Mane), hes got that yard of pace back after the injury, he wants to take on defenders at every opportunity, energy levels off the scale, brilliant to see.
👍
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 08:53:00 pm »
Thought Walker marshalled him well in the first half, but fuck me what a second half he produced. If hed put one of those chances away youd be talking about an all time performance there.

The lad will be devastated that he didnt get us over the line today, so hopefully we pick him up as fans in our next match.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm »
Ridiculously brilliant with the ball at his feet. Dribbled at though he had magnets on his boots.

A shame his finishing was off, as it would have been a historic performance.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm »
Hes playing himself back into form. Brilliant player, just needs little of that composure in front of the goal and then hell be one best in the league, Im sure of it.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4141 on: Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm »
Love his hard work and industry, but the simple fact is that he doesn't have the composure to be good enough to start for the best team in Europe. 

If you could swap him out for a young Mane you would everyday of the week.  Is a young Mane-like available?  No idea.  If not he'll do just fine and an excellent squad / rotation option.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4142 on: Yesterday at 09:25:11 pm »
Maybe his best performance in a Liverpool shirt that since before his injury last year. Just didn't have the finishing. That run middle of the second half when he somehow wins a corner after being challenged like 5 times running from the halfway line was insane.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4143 on: Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm »
4 weeks ago he couldnt beat an egg, now hes beating his own shadow. 

Hes coming into a hot streak of form. He will score goals. No doubt.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4144 on: Yesterday at 09:57:41 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm
Love his hard work and industry, but the simple fact is that he doesn't have the composure to be good enough to start for the best team in Europe. 

If you could swap him out for a young Mane you would everyday of the week.  Is a young Mane-like available?  No idea.  If not he'll do just fine and an excellent squad / rotation option.

Yes, I would imagine Sadio would have scored one of those chances. But players like Sadio dont come along very often.

Luis Diaz is an exceptional player in his own right and one of the best out there in that position currently
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4145 on: Yesterday at 10:00:14 pm »
Quote from: swish on Yesterday at 08:00:09 pm
he had walker on the backfoot in that 2nd half, Also if he goes down from the rodri challenge thats a 2nd yellow
Yeah, but it wouldnt have been
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4146 on: Yesterday at 10:04:03 pm »
He was outstanding, aside from his finishing. The one-on-one in the second half was the type you'd see Mane take in games like this.

Incredible energy though. Just needs to score more.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4147 on: Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:08:35 pm
Championed this kid for a while, exceptional is going lightly in praise. Key to everything we do and a  first name on the team sheet player. Just needs to start hitting the back of the net and hes probably the best player in the league then.

I mean, you know we have Nunez and Salah right?  Nunez for example has 10 goals and 7 assists, despite missing numerous more chances than Diaz and hitting the woodwork 12 times - or a goal involvement every 93 mins. Diaz has played 3 full games worth of minutes more, and only has 6 goals and 3 assists or one every 204. No way he would be close to Nunez even if he did start scoring more chances and Nunez didn't (Nunez is underperforming his xG by 3, Diaz by 2 - so Nunez has been more wasteful).

Diaz and Jota for me are clearly our third/fourth best attackers, both a level below Salah and Nunez. Fantastic third/fourth choices, but to pretend Diaz wouldn't just somehow be better than Salah and Nunez, but be the best in the league, off the back of one (very) good performance when he wasted our best 4 chances (2 created by Nunez, 1 each byac and Salah) is hyperbolic to say the least
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 12:06:21 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm
I mean, you know we have Nunez and Salah right?  Nunez for example has 10 goals and 7 assists, despite missing numerous more chances than Diaz and hitting the woodwork 12 times - or a goal involvement every 93 mins. Diaz has played 3 full games worth of minutes more, and only has 6 goals and 3 assists or one every 204. No way he would be close to Nunez even if he did start scoring more chances and Nunez didn't (Nunez is underperforming his xG by 3, Diaz by 2 - so Nunez has been more wasteful).

Diaz and Jota for me are clearly our third/fourth best attackers, both a level below Salah and Nunez. Fantastic third/fourth choices, but to pretend Diaz wouldn't just somehow be better than Salah and Nunez, but be the best in the league, off the back of one (very) good performance when he wasted our best 4 chances (2 created by Nunez, 1 each byac and Salah) is hyperbolic to say the least
While the other poster was indeed hyperbolic about Diaz, you seem like on a mission to shove Nunez into the conversation of any of our other forwards bar Salah (thank god he's a legend already).

The weirdest one for me was when Jota was credited with an assist for earning a penalty and you jumped in his thread to say that should not count as an assist because earning a foul in the box has nothing to do with skills (!?) and Nunez is a far more creative player than Jota.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4149 on: Today at 12:16:08 am »
Put in a real shift. Couldn't believe he had the energy to sprint at the last minutes. Missed just a bit of composure in exactly the right moments. Should have tested the keeper on at least 4 or 5 opportunities throughout the game.
Needs to learn from Jota when it comes to chance conversion as you don't need to score a perfect goal everytime.
Hopefully we keep him fit as he is an important player.
Forza Lucho ❤️
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4150 on: Today at 12:18:53 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:57:41 pm
Yes, I would imagine Sadio would have scored one of those chances. But players like Sadio dont come along very often.

Luis Diaz is an exceptional player in his own right and one of the best out there in that position currently

100 percent, look what the cheats spent on grealish, diaz for what he cost us is a bargain
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4151 on: Today at 12:32:45 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm
I mean, you know we have Nunez and Salah right?  Nunez for example has 10 goals and 7 assists, despite missing numerous more chances than Diaz and hitting the woodwork 12 times - or a goal involvement every 93 mins. Diaz has played 3 full games worth of minutes more, and only has 6 goals and 3 assists or one every 204. No way he would be close to Nunez even if he did start scoring more chances and Nunez didn't (Nunez is underperforming his xG by 3, Diaz by 2 - so Nunez has been more wasteful).

Diaz and Jota for me are clearly our third/fourth best attackers, both a level below Salah and Nunez. Fantastic third/fourth choices, but to pretend Diaz wouldn't just somehow be better than Salah and Nunez, but be the best in the league, off the back of one (very) good performance when he wasted our best 4 chances (2 created by Nunez, 1 each byac and Salah) is hyperbolic to say the least

Jota is arguably our 3rd best attacker but he isn't a level below anybody this season.
