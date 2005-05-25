Championed this kid for a while, exceptional is going lightly in praise. Key to everything we do and a  first name on the team sheet player. Just needs to start hitting the back of the net and hes probably the best player in the league then.



I mean, you know we have Nunez and Salah right? Nunez for example has 10 goals and 7 assists, despite missing numerous more chances than Diaz and hitting the woodwork 12 times - or a goal involvement every 93 mins. Diaz has played 3 full games worth of minutes more, and only has 6 goals and 3 assists or one every 204. No way he would be close to Nunez even if he did start scoring more chances and Nunez didn't (Nunez is underperforming his xG by 3, Diaz by 2 - so Nunez has been more wasteful).Diaz and Jota for me are clearly our third/fourth best attackers, both a level below Salah and Nunez. Fantastic third/fourth choices, but to pretend Diaz wouldn't just somehow be better than Salah and Nunez, but be the best in the league, off the back of one (very) good performance when he wasted our best 4 chances (2 created by Nunez, 1 each byac and Salah) is hyperbolic to say the least