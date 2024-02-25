« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 394408 times)

Offline PEG2K

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4040 on: February 25, 2024, 06:32:19 pm »
Need to rest him in midweek surely. The man must be in the red zone now.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4041 on: February 25, 2024, 06:33:46 pm »
As others have said, he never stopped. Left everything out there for the cause. There are few players in world football I'd choose over him for what he gives us overall.
Offline Wool

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4042 on: February 25, 2024, 06:35:06 pm »
Absolute monster out there today. Stepped up when he was needed the most.
Offline Samie

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4043 on: February 25, 2024, 06:43:17 pm »
Offline newterp

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4044 on: February 25, 2024, 06:43:51 pm »
week off, please!!
Offline Felch Aid

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4045 on: February 25, 2024, 06:46:23 pm »
Put in a shift and kept going. Fumes at the end.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4046 on: February 25, 2024, 06:48:46 pm »
Magnificent, led the line with aplomb and never gave up through 120 minutes. No one can doubt him after this, surely.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4047 on: February 25, 2024, 06:51:41 pm »
Needs to be on the beach for a week. I was tired watching him.

Love him as a player, tricky, direct and fast. Think the goals will start flowing again as well
Offline rob1966

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4048 on: February 25, 2024, 07:43:24 pm »
Worked his bollocks off today, immense
Offline Gladbach73

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4049 on: February 25, 2024, 07:50:58 pm »
Outstanding today, always available, always dangerous. Class performance
Offline Knight

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4050 on: February 25, 2024, 10:01:34 pm »
Seeing some of that dribbling ability coming back it feels like. He was a star today. Got very little help from Gapko or Elliot (who was good but not really as a forward) so had to lead the line on his own. And so nearly made/ scored a few.
Offline newterp

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4051 on: February 25, 2024, 10:44:29 pm »
The weird criticism he was receiving the last 5 weeks was...weird.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4052 on: February 25, 2024, 11:29:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2024, 10:44:29 pm
The weird criticism he was receiving the last 5 weeks was...weird.
And bloody unfair.

Reckon despite 120 mins and not being able to move at the end, Hed happily line up again Weds night
Online The Final Third

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4053 on: February 26, 2024, 03:13:01 am »
Lucho our tireless Wayuu warrior. Inmenso!
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4054 on: February 26, 2024, 09:11:13 am »
This man just didn't stop. Utterly relentless over the entire 120 minutes and a constant menace for Chelsea.

From when we first bought Diaz up until his first injury, he has somehow been relegated to the role of unsung hero, despite consistently being one of our most potent attacking threats.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4055 on: February 26, 2024, 09:46:27 am »
Every great team needs an element of unpredictable and random weirdness. Lucho supplies it. I could forgive him everything. Opponents fear him - and they are right to. I loved him from the moment I first clapped eyes on him. What he's given to Liverpool already is extraordinary.
Online Gus 1855

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4056 on: February 26, 2024, 09:54:47 am »
Go to a spa for a few days Luis!
Online Draex

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4057 on: February 26, 2024, 09:57:38 am »
He carried an entire attack on his own, stepped up recently, loved seeing him take on his man, more of this please.
Offline PaulF

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4058 on: February 26, 2024, 11:03:06 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 25, 2024, 06:48:46 pm
Magnificent, led the line with aplomb and never gave up through 120 minutes. No one can doubt him after this, surely.

Go back a couple of pages and look at the whinging about his poor decision making.  Then ask yourself if there are still doubters!
Offline JP!

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4059 on: February 26, 2024, 12:09:54 pm »
Remember that we'd swap him for Garnacho?

Hahahahahaha

Garnacho would've given up after 20 minutes of that workload yesterday the little c*nt
Online duvva 💅

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4060 on: February 26, 2024, 12:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on February 26, 2024, 09:54:47 am
Go to a spa for a few days Luis!
Then batter Southampton :)
Offline RedRaj

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4061 on: February 26, 2024, 03:52:19 pm »
Hes got so much talent, skill and heart. Just his final decision can sometimes be just quicker and better. Proper warrior.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4062 on: February 26, 2024, 04:02:42 pm »
Love him. Would run through a brick wall for us! Especially delighted for him after all he's been through.
Online Red Eyed

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4063 on: February 26, 2024, 05:31:43 pm »
He came on and saved the game for us vs Luton when his dad had been kidnapped. After that I never doubted his mentality.

A real warrior's performance yesterday and I agree that he carried our attack, we'd have looked very static without him.
Online Hazell

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4064 on: February 26, 2024, 06:23:44 pm »
Quote from: JP! on February 26, 2024, 12:09:54 pm
Remember that we'd swap him for Garnacho?

Hahahahahaha

Garnacho would've given up after 20 minutes of that workload yesterday the little c*nt

Blimey!
Offline slotmachine

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4065 on: February 26, 2024, 08:36:53 pm »
He's no Anthony Gordon though!!!! Get rid  ;D ;D
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4066 on: February 26, 2024, 08:54:08 pm »
I wish he would be more decisive about attacking the fullback. So many times the last few games he's had the left side of the pitch to himself with just the fullback to beat and he holds holds holds until the rest of the defense gets settled and back in position.

I feel like there's another level to his game if he just trusts his pace and dribbling ability.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4067 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
What a game this lad had yesterday. Truly outstanding. His touch is from heaven. His appetite for a fight is ravenous. But there are also such a range of possibilities when he has the ball at his feet. He must be a nightmare to defend against. Not just for the immediate opponent but for the entire defensive unit. I completely understand why he plays practically every minute of every game. He's fit, sure, and others aren't. But take him out of the team and there's just a wee bit more ordinariness in it.
