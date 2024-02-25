What a game this lad had yesterday. Truly outstanding. His touch is from heaven. His appetite for a fight is ravenous. But there are also such a range of possibilities when he has the ball at his feet. He must be a nightmare to defend against. Not just for the immediate opponent but for the entire defensive unit. I completely understand why he plays practically every minute of every game. He's fit, sure, and others aren't. But take him out of the team and there's just a wee bit more ordinariness in it.