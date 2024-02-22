Owen was most certainly quick over distances, The Athletic, in a report, had his 100m time at 10.8 seconds. Growing up during his nascent career, I recall reading in a club magazine interview or something that it was 11 seconds.On the pitch it was obvious, even though you rarely sustain a sprint for long distances in football.Owen deserves a lot more respect for his football level than what seems de rigueur today. Peak to peak, I would pick him over everyone else in attack. That 97- 99 version was unplayable, get him the ball and either it was a goal, assist or foul won.