The missed curled effort was with his left foot though. As for overrunning the ball it probably didn't show on TV but the pitch was pretty bad the other night. First half a few people overran the ball because the pitch was really uneven.
It was. I didnt watch it on TV, I watched it from the Lower Kenny. Twice in the first half I felt maybe the pitch was either over-watered or Diaz needed slightly longer studs because Diaz left the ball behind him.
I like Diaz and hes contributed well this season, but I still think Im not completely sold on him. I think he need a few decisive performances where luck goes his way for him to hit that form. Still to this day the best 12 months of his career - where he was unplayable - was his last 8 months at Porto and first 4 at Liverpool.