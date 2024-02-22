« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 390165 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4000 on: February 22, 2024, 08:53:19 am »
Quote from: zero zero on February 22, 2024, 08:34:04 am
Loved the shot of his dad in half sleeves and gloves, same as Luis :)
I was in Colombia recently.  it is 100% not a fashion over there. :)
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4001 on: February 22, 2024, 09:45:19 am »
He went on the outside and scored!
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,160
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4002 on: February 22, 2024, 10:01:51 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February 21, 2024, 09:47:12 pm
Keep on being the unsung hero fella.

It's mad, it's like he's taken over from Bobby being continously underrated.

Absolutely love him, gives everything and packs in some nice techy moves too.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4003 on: February 22, 2024, 10:07:44 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 22, 2024, 08:22:38 am
Great player.

I will never understand half sleeves and gloves.

Or shorts and Ugg boots.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4004 on: February 22, 2024, 10:11:50 am »
Quote from: RedfromtheBlock on February 21, 2024, 09:32:55 pm
Ha saved his first career dribble to the left to surprise defender and himself to score a goal. Well done Luis 👍🏻

He turned left.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,477
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4005 on: February 22, 2024, 10:55:51 am »
The way he beat their defender to score was hilarious. The defender didnt really even move. Certainly not in the right direction!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,141
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 04:49:23 pm »
Now I just have to see a picture of Lucho's dad with Peter Crouch! ;D
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,481
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 04:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:49:23 pm
Now I just have to see a picture of Lucho's dad with Peter Crouch! ;D

Or Jurgen and Crouch, first time neither had to bend lower in a photo...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 04:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm


that's a 7 foot high cardboard cut out of Klopp that they keep in the lobby for selfies
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,662
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 07:17:17 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on February 22, 2024, 08:32:14 am
He wasn't poor in the first half though.
He was frustrating; the missed curled effort, overrunning the ball when one-on-one etc. Hes clearly a massive character though to have stuck at it and been quite devastating second half.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,857
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 07:22:56 pm »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,126
  • JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 07:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:17:17 pm
He was frustrating; the missed curled effort, overrunning the ball when one-on-one etc. Hes clearly a massive character though to have stuck at it and been quite devastating second half.

The missed curled effort was with his left foot though. As for overrunning the ball it probably didn't show on TV but the pitch was pretty bad the other night. First half a few people overran the ball because the pitch was really uneven.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,836
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm


Jurgen: Not sure if Lucho told you but Im leaving in the Summer

Father Diaz: watcha talkin bout Jurgen?!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,171
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
Jurgen: Not sure if Lucho told you but Im leaving in the Summer

Father Diaz: watcha talkin bout Jurgen?!

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,893
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm »
Always think of this fella when I see Lucho.

Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 09:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm

Romeo from So Solid Crew with Brian Harvey from East 17. (One for the kids)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,171
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 09:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm
Always think of this fella when I see Lucho.

;D

Think Capon had it spot on when he said he looks like one of the bad guys from Ghost.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,817
  • The first five yards........
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4019 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm


Klopp unavailable for the League Cup Final after pulling a hamstring doing that pose.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 08:53:07 am »
Quote from: SamLad on February 22, 2024, 08:52:31 am
yep.
"fast" and "quick" aren't the same thing, necessarily.

Player1 is fast - although he starts slow, he beats the others over 100 metres.

Player2 is quick - covers the first 10 yards ahead of everyone else but fades over 100 metres.

eg Owen was quick, but not fast.

I doubt they have any idea of the quickest over 100 metres. Why would they ever check that. I do think they'll do 40 metre type sprints sometimes and will base who they think is quickest on that. Although for what it's worth, I suspect Owen was quick over 10 and 100 yards.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 10:03:20 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:53:07 am
I doubt they have any idea of the quickest over 100 metres. Why would they ever check that. I do think they'll do 40 metre type sprints sometimes and will base who they think is quickest on that. Although for what it's worth, I suspect Owen was quick over 10 and 100 yards.
I never said anyone tracks this in training, just explaining the difference in the terminology I've seen discussed a number of times.
Owen himself said he was quick but couldn't maintain it over any kind of distance.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 10:06:42 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:03:20 am
I never said anyone tracks this in training, just explaining the difference in the terminology I've seen discussed a number of times.
Owen himself said he was quick but couldn't maintain it over any kind of distance.

Sorry yes I was conflating 2 distinct lines of conversation re the lengths they might sprint in training. Re Owen, really? That's interesting. He could certainly sustain it over half the length of the pitch.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,662
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 10:14:44 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:31:04 pm
The missed curled effort was with his left foot though. As for overrunning the ball it probably didn't show on TV but the pitch was pretty bad the other night. First half a few people overran the ball because the pitch was really uneven.
It was. I didnt watch it on TV, I watched it from the Lower Kenny. Twice in the first half I felt maybe the pitch was either over-watered or Diaz needed slightly longer studs because Diaz left the ball behind him.

I like Diaz and hes contributed well this season, but I still think Im not completely sold on him. I think he need a few decisive performances where luck goes his way for him to hit that form. Still to this day the best 12 months of his career - where he was unplayable - was his last 8 months at Porto and first 4 at Liverpool.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 09:37:41 pm »
Given the long term injury and the stuff with his parents and the over reliance on him with everyone injured and the long haul internationals

He is actually having a super season
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,167
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 11:20:19 pm »
Owen was most certainly quick over distances, The Athletic, in a report, had his 100m time at 10.8 seconds.  Growing up during his nascent career, I recall reading in a club magazine interview or something that it was 11 seconds.

https://theathletic.com/1993481/2020/08/15/the-premier-league-60-no-36-michael-owen/

On the pitch it was obvious, even though you rarely sustain a sprint for long distances in football.

Owen deserves a lot more respect for his football level than what seems de rigueur today. Peak to peak, I would pick him over everyone else in attack. That 97- 99 version was unplayable, get him the ball and either it was a goal, assist or foul won.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 