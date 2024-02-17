« previous next »
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

RyanBabel19

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 09:38:39 pm
So much fucking stick but he's class, kept on going and going and going

3 goals in the last 3 home games now right?
latortuga

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
HT thread in shambles once again. It's almost as if we never learn.

Pretty much life in general.  Why do you think stock markets or any markets have so much variance?

Emotion.
Copenred

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
Such a brave player. Really happy that all the effort paid off in the end and in general he is picking up form.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm
Kept going to be fair to him. Tenacious. Could've netted 4 alone.
rolla

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm
Frustrating final shot or pass on a number of occasions but he really stepped up as a constant goal threat and menace in Darwin's absence. He was great and could've scored a few goals.
CHOPPER

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on February 17, 2024, 08:03:44 pm
For sheer grit, effort and determination - hes been my favourite player of the last 5-6 games.

Hes been given a licence to roam anywhere, link with anyone, explore every opportunity. His value to the team is massive and shouldnt be underestimated.

Keep on being the unsung hero fella.
Kalito

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm
Love his attitude to the game. Never say die. Very well taken goal.

Hope he continues to thrive in trying to be the main man to lead us to victory in this period.
Magix

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Unfortunately, he's getting the early (and maybe even still recent!) Nunez treatment from our fans, not appreciating his all-round work rate and what he brings to the table besides goals, on top of having a difficult period when his dad was kidnapped.
FlashingBlade

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Took on responsibility of main man in attack superbly tonight.
Hazell

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm
Kept going to be fair to him. Tenacious. Could've netted 4 alone.

Tenacious D.
Magix

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:54:35 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Took on responsibility of main man in attack superbly tonight.

Agree. I think having him be the focal point of our attack when played in a front three alongside Gakpo and Elliot, where the overall pace of the attack isn't the fastest, is a pretty good strat!
jillcwhomever

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
I just love Luiz, his effort, his heart, the way he kept going and working and fighting. I would love to see  him continue his scoring at Wembley. Bring us the cup, Luis. 😀
Realgman

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:57:22 pm
Quote from: Copenred on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
Such a brave player. Really happy that all the effort paid off in the end and in general he is picking up form.

Yeah 100%, never afraid to take on a player... hes getting better and better, need him now...
Eeyore

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:38:39 pm
So much fucking stick but he's class, kept on going and going and going

3 goals in the last 3 home games now right?

6 goal contributions in his last 5 games. Three goals and three assists.

Has really stepped up to the plate as the injuries have kicked in.

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:03:26 pm
Gives 100% every time. Never gives up. Well done Lucho.
asif_00013

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:05:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm
Tenacious D.

He is not the greatest winger the world. He is the tribute.
harryc

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm
Hes no Mane but not many of those around.
keyop

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
He was involved in everything in the first half but his final touch or finish just didn't happen for him - as if the ball was caught under his feet. But he didn't let his head drop, and kept on battling and got the goal his effort deserved. Lovely camera work to cut to his dad smiling and clapping - a great moment.

Hopefully he kicks on from here as he's had a tough time, and I would love to see him back to his best consistently. Could be a key player on Sunday, and tonight will have done him the world of good.
Wingman

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm
Fair play to him. He had to miss a few before he got his goal but he never hid.
bornandbRED

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:23:10 pm
If only he was a bit quicker
TepidT2O

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:23:55 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:23:10 pm
If only he was a bit quicker
He is Liverpools quickest player
RedDeadRejection

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm
Tenacious D.

🤣

Quote from: asif_00013 on Yesterday at 11:05:49 pm
He is not the greatest winger the world. He is the tribute.

🤣
RedDeadRejection

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:23:55 pm
He is Liverpools quickest player

Surly Nunez?
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Black Bull Nova

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 12:15:03 am
Did his dad never go home, I suspect the authorities will be after him soon (.......leave him alone)
RedG13

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 05:19:58 am
He was excellent. Was super dangerous and got a lot of chances. Took a while for him to get his goal.
jckliew

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 05:35:09 am
He is trying to fill in the havoc mantle for Nunez.
