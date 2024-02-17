He was involved in everything in the first half but his final touch or finish just didn't happen for him - as if the ball was caught under his feet. But he didn't let his head drop, and kept on battling and got the goal his effort deserved. Lovely camera work to cut to his dad smiling and clapping - a great moment.



Hopefully he kicks on from here as he's had a tough time, and I would love to see him back to his best consistently. Could be a key player on Sunday, and tonight will have done him the world of good.