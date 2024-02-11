« previous next »
Lucho.. He's gotta get better at these situations, Mane squares that to Salah and it's tapped in, we need that level.
Lucho.. He's gotta get better at these situations, Mane squares that to Salah and it's tapped in, we need that level.

That freeze-frame maybe makes it look worse than what it really was, but you're right about if he releases that it's a tap-in for Darwin.  Wait....   does Darwin do tap-ins except with his head?  The only excuse I can make for Lucho is that he didn't lay it off because he assumed Nunez was or was about to be offside? 
That freeze-frame maybe makes it look worse than what it really was, but you're right about if he releases that it's a tap-in for Darwin.  Wait....   does Darwin do tap-ins except with his head?  The only excuse I can make for Lucho is that he didn't lay it off because he assumed Nunez was or was about to be offside?

His clearly onside he even puts his head up, just doesn't pass him the ball.

It happens alot but that example is way worse than what usually happens.

Normally its the midfielders and Lucho who unfourtnaley dont release the ball quick at times which for me is frustrating because there isn't many players that will stop Nunez with grass Infront of him with a head of steam.
How does he compare to Coutinho before he left? Obviously Mané is one of our greats so no comparison there but I'm wondering if people would swap current Diaz for 12/13-17/18 Coutinho.

Coutinho the season before he wanted to leave was arguably the best player in the league lad
That freeze-frame maybe makes it look worse than what it really was, but you're right about if he releases that it's a tap-in for Darwin.  Wait....   does Darwin do tap-ins except with his head?  The only excuse I can make for Lucho is that he didn't lay it off because he assumed Nunez was or was about to be offside?

I watched it live and it looked bad, you're taught as a kid you make the pass and it's up to the other player to be on side.
I think it's so frustrating watching him at the moment because it's clear his level is so much higher. Been a rough season for him but he'll come good.  :wave
I think it's so frustrating watching him at the moment because it's clear his level is so much higher. Been a rough season for him but he'll come good.  :wave
This is it - hes improved his production and is a handful, but the frustration comes from the fact that he hit the ground running so sensationally when first arrived with no acclimatisation period needed.

Hes not an issue at present, it would just be good if the same fire was there he came with. Of course, theres been plenty going on in his personal life so we do need to take that into consideration.
This is it - hes improved his production and is a handful, but the frustration comes from the fact that he hit the ground running so sensationally when first arrived with no acclimatisation period needed.

Hes not an issue at present, it would just be good if the same fire was there he came with. Of course, theres been plenty going on in his personal life so we do need to take that into consideration.
Not just personal life. He still 10 months out from Knee injury. Sometimes that takes more time to back to full form. Granted he a good game last game. He had over 1 XG+ Xa with 5 shots and 2 really good shots. Like yea he should played that pass it frustrating but he did produce well in the game.
His first 6 months he was a .58 XG+XA player which was 88th percentile and having like 3.5 shots a game this season is .45 with 2.86 shots a game. Im hoping that shows improvement the rest of the season and it the mental along with still physically getting back from the knee injury.
When was the last time he created a good chance for Nunez?

Not trying to start something just got me thinking, can't remember one recently or am I wrong?
When was the last time he created a good chance for Nunez?

Not trying to start something just got me thinking, can't remember one recently or am I wrong?

They don't really combine at all, it's why we look so much better with some combination of Jota/Salah/Nunez on the pitch.

The freeze frame above is the most obvious example of him not passing but there were at least two more examples before that of him failing to play the pass in behind.
They don't really combine at all, it's why we look so much better with some combination of Jota/Salah/Nunez on the pitch.

The freeze frame above is the most obvious example of him not passing but there were at least two more examples before that of him failing to play the pass in behind.

Weird because they did combine well initially I thought before Diaz's injury.

He set up a goal for Darwin in that game against Arsenal.
When was the last time he created a good chance for Nunez?

Not trying to start something just got me thinking, can't remember one recently or am I wrong?

The pass before the first goal vs Newcastle one month ago I think
Coutinho the season before he wanted to leave was arguably the best player in the league lad

But never put a shift in like Diaz does.  I'd rate Mane as a far better player and Mo another level above. Coutinho didn't really suit where Klopp was taking us
But never put a shift in like Diaz does.
effort and effectiveness are 2 different things.
effort and effectiveness are 2 different things.

Although in a team that presses like Klopps, effort is effective.
Goals and assists are also effective and Diaz is scoring at a very similar rate to Coutinho whilst he was with us.
Whilst Coutinho produced world class moments , luis gives the team more across 90mins.  I think maybe we've had so many world class players under Klopp we under rate the likes of Diaz.
Coutinho on the other was often one of the few bright lights.
I think it's so frustrating watching him at the moment because it's clear his level is so much higher. Been a rough season for him but he'll come good.  :wave

Well, I saw him close up at Fulham, first half and he was electric.
I think it's so frustrating watching him at the moment because it's clear his level is so much higher. Been a rough season for him but he'll come good.  :wave

"A rough season."

Bloody 'ell! Some of our supporters!
"A rough season."

Bloody 'ell! Some of our supporters!

Gotta be alluding to his dad's kidnapping, right?
When was the last time he created a good chance for Nunez?

Not trying to start something just got me thinking, can't remember one recently or am I wrong?

Hopefully there is. Our attack is at its best when we have players who clearly hate each other and never, ever pass to each like Mo and Sadio.
Gotta be alluding to his dad's kidnapping, right?

Then why "season"? Besides, it's Flip Flop. Practically everything he says is bollocks.
"A rough season."

Bloody 'ell! Some of our supporters!

Some on here aren't supporters, just fans.  In supporter is the word support.  Not 'we'll like him when he does well but expect robotic perfection and criticise him otherwise'
effort and effectiveness are 2 different things.


Goal and assist v Chelsea, forced goal v Arsenal scored and then scored to make it 2-1 v Burnley.

How effective do you want a player to be?
Goal and assist v Chelsea, forced goal v Arsenal scored and then scored to make it 2-1 v Burnley.

How effective do you want a player to be?
More! Always more

Also played a big part in our opener against Newcastle last month
With the form hes in its wild hes not just getting praise given hes back from 2 serious injuries and his parents were kidnapped

Any of those three in isolation is enough to derail a players form significantly, all 3 is pretty insane and hes in wonderful form
With the form hes in its wild hes not just getting praise given hes back from 2 serious injuries and his parents were kidnapped

Any of those three in isolation is enough to derail a players form significantly, all 3 is pretty insane and hes in wonderful form

His assist was a ball 45 yards from goal that Bradley created a goal from nothing by driving forward and scoring a goal of the month from (even after the run, the angle was so narrow it was a tiny chance of 0.09 xG); his 2 goals were tap in sitters (combined xG of 0.89).  The issue is sandwiched in between those was a game against Arsenal were he was dreadful (as were most of the team), and that he still can't pass to team mates which slows down any counter attacks we have (see the example where instead of trying an easy pass that he would 90% of the time miss with, he didn't pass and the chance broke down).  Couple that with the previous 8 matches in the league (since Dec), where he had played 540 mins without a goal or assist (and in expected terms, a total xG+xA or 2), and it's hard to say that 2 good matches (and 9 bad ones) is enough to determine he is "in form". 

In the same 8 game period, Darwin (who is the player who is probably mostly getting criticism on here) played 522 mins, scoring or assisting 5 goals (from having a combined xG+A of 6.1) - it is blatantly clear who is the better and more effective player - yet Darwin is the one who, basically this entire season, has received the most criticism on here.

His assist was a ball 45 yards from goal that Bradley created a goal from nothing by driving forward and scoring a goal of the month from (even after the run, the angle was so narrow it was a tiny chance of 0.09 xG); his 2 goals were tap in sitters (combined xG of 0.89).  The issue is sandwiched in between those was a game against Arsenal were he was dreadful (as were most of the team), and that he still can't pass to team mates which slows down any counter attacks we have (see the example where instead of trying an easy pass that he would 90% of the time miss with, he didn't pass and the chance broke down).  Couple that with the previous 8 matches in the league (since Dec), where he had played 540 mins without a goal or assist (and in expected terms, a total xG+xA or 2), and it's hard to say that 2 good matches (and 9 bad ones) is enough to determine he is "in form". 

In the same 8 game period, Darwin (who is the player who is probably mostly getting criticism on here) played 522 mins, scoring or assisting 5 goals (from having a combined xG+A of 6.1) - it is blatantly clear who is the better and more effective player - yet Darwin is the one who, basically this entire season, has received the most criticism on here.
another one we should hang up by his balls, then?  strange that we pay him to play for us.
His assist was a ball 45 yards from goal that Bradley created a goal from nothing by driving forward and scoring a goal of the month from (even after the run, the angle was so narrow it was a tiny chance of 0.09 xG); his 2 goals were tap in sitters (combined xG of 0.89).  The issue is sandwiched in between those was a game against Arsenal were he was dreadful (as were most of the team), and that he still can't pass to team mates which slows down any counter attacks we have (see the example where instead of trying an easy pass that he would 90% of the time miss with, he didn't pass and the chance broke down).  Couple that with the previous 8 matches in the league (since Dec), where he had played 540 mins without a goal or assist (and in expected terms, a total xG+xA or 2), and it's hard to say that 2 good matches (and 9 bad ones) is enough to determine he is "in form". 

In the same 8 game period, Darwin (who is the player who is probably mostly getting criticism on here) played 522 mins, scoring or assisting 5 goals (from having a combined xG+A of 6.1) - it is blatantly clear who is the better and more effective player - yet Darwin is the one who, basically this entire season, has received the most criticism on here.



They were only tap-in sitters because he made brilliant runs and neither chance was he favourite to get to the ball first. Why play one off against another and just be happy that we have probably the best collection of forwards on the planet.
They were only tap-in sitters because he made brilliant runs and neither chance was he favourite to get to the ball first. Why play one off against another and just be happy that we have probably the best collection of forwards on the planet.

It's coming to summat when you seem like an optimist Al.
I thought he was struggling quite a bit in the fall, even before the kidnappning. Right now hes playing well, although not his very best. Wins the ball, gets some goals and assists, looks lively.

He likes to be the playmaker and have the ball a lot, but its not that effective.
On the other hand hes underrated as a box player. Good quick finishes, clever runs, fearless.
Basically I think he should imitate Jota rather than Coutinho
His assist was a ball 45 yards from goal that Bradley created a goal from nothing by driving forward and scoring a goal of the month from (even after the run, the angle was so narrow it was a tiny chance of 0.09 xG); his 2 goals were tap in sitters (combined xG of 0.89).  The issue is sandwiched in between those was a game against Arsenal were he was dreadful (as were most of the team), and that he still can't pass to team mates which slows down any counter attacks we have (see the example where instead of trying an easy pass that he would 90% of the time miss with, he didn't pass and the chance broke down).  Couple that with the previous 8 matches in the league (since Dec), where he had played 540 mins without a goal or assist (and in expected terms, a total xG+xA or 2), and it's hard to say that 2 good matches (and 9 bad ones) is enough to determine he is "in form". 

In the same 8 game period, Darwin (who is the player who is probably mostly getting criticism on here) played 522 mins, scoring or assisting 5 goals (from having a combined xG+A of 6.1) - it is blatantly clear who is the better and more effective player - yet Darwin is the one who, basically this entire season, has received the most criticism on here.



Agreed, fuck the difficulties our players face, fucking robots, drown those emotions with money and if you're scoring, those goals where you bust a gut to finish a chance dont count, fucking put it top bins from 50 yards out you robot, only then shall you achieve that elusive thing we call good form. If someone else is getting stick from completely different posters we shall use his name to drag yours down

All hail negativity, our true lord and saviour.
Agreed, fuck the difficulties our players face, fucking robots, drown those emotions with money and if you're scoring, those goals where you bust a gut to finish a chance dont count, fucking put it top bins from 50 yards out you robot, only then shall you achieve that elusive thing we call good form. If someone else is getting stick from completely different posters we shall use his name to drag yours down

All hail negativity, our true lord and saviour.
It's a forum. Scottymuser hasn't been abusive towards Diaz, he's offered an opinion and provided reasons for it. It's interesting that yourself and some others choose not to meaningfully engage with that and instead do everything possible to shut the debate down.

How dull would this place be if everyone agreed all the time and any measured critique of one of our players was shut down and disparaged by default?

I happen to disagree with Scottymuser's apparent criticism of Diaz's 2 goals being tap ins - those are the best goals and I hope he scores many more of them this season.
It's a forum. Scottymuser hasn't been abusive towards Diaz, he's offered an opinion and provided reasons for it. It's interesting that yourself and some others choose not to meaningfully engage with that and instead do everything possible to shut the debate down.

How dull would this place be if everyone agreed all the time and any measured critique of one of our players was shut down and disparaged by default?

I happen to disagree with Scottymuser's apparent criticism of Diaz's 2 goals being tap ins - those are the best goals and I hope he scores many more of them this season.


Whats the point when anything good he's doing is being downplayed as not being good form and fucking Nunez has been thrown into the mix. I've not once been criticising Nunez in his thread or in here, so why has he been raised in a response to my post regarding DIAZ being in good form. The guys been through hell and his form has picked up, it's completely fair to say take what he's experienced into account, (again any 1 of those things is enough to derail a players career, all 3 is insane) and appreciate that he's scoring important goals and looking better all round while still having room for improvement.

Maybe its just me but i'm sick to death of anything that happens to players being irrelevant so that they can be dragged down and anything positive be downplayed. Venture into any number of threads and it's largely players being slagged off the second things aren't flawless.

Just my take but they're fucking humans, imagine seeing someone broken from their parents being kidnapped and reacting to them picking up form and scoring goals with downplaying it because they're only tap ins, this isn't everton talking about pace goals ffs. I wouldn't mind but it's not even informative observation, going from a run of games without many goals or assists to getting goals and assists in the next run of games and more of them in fewer games is surely an exact example of form picking up, no? Or has the very meaning of that transformed along with the rest of football?

Maybe it's just me but i'm fucking sick of good being downplayed and other players irrelevant to discussion being brought in attempting to strengthen an already weak point. Its nothing to do with agreeing with everything but sometimes posts come across as looking to play down anything good certain players do
I think he was probably a little below par earlier in the season - understandably given his return from injuries and the immense trauma the kidnapping must have caused - but has been good and effective for a little patch now. I have no complaints in all honesty.

I think we forget that footballers are human sometimes.
One thing I will say is that he made those goals tap in sitters. This is where xG sometimes doesn't tell the full story, the only reason his chance had a high xG is because he made it so.
He is getting in better positions now so he can get nore goals.
His dribbling is an issue atm not very direct,lateral & or tends to go backwards.

Shows you the pace you need for the PL as a winger he is quick just not lightening like Nunez & it does hold him back a bit
Whats the point when anything good he's doing is being downplayed as not being good form and fucking Nunez has been thrown into the mix. I've not once been criticising Nunez in his thread or in here, so why has he been raised in a response to my post regarding DIAZ being in good form. The guys been through hell and his form has picked up, it's completely fair to say take what he's experienced into account, (again any 1 of those things is enough to derail a players career, all 3 is insane) and appreciate that he's scoring important goals and looking better all round while still having room for improvement.

Maybe its just me but i'm sick to death of anything that happens to players being irrelevant so that they can be dragged down and anything positive be downplayed. Venture into any number of threads and it's largely players being slagged off the second things aren't flawless.

Just my take but they're fucking humans, imagine seeing someone broken from their parents being kidnapped and reacting to them picking up form and scoring goals with downplaying it because they're only tap ins, this isn't everton talking about pace goals ffs. I wouldn't mind but it's not even informative observation, going from a run of games without many goals or assists to getting goals and assists in the next run of games and more of them in fewer games is surely an exact example of form picking up, no? Or has the very meaning of that transformed along with the rest of football?

Maybe it's just me but i'm fucking sick of good being downplayed and other players irrelevant to discussion being brought in attempting to strengthen an already weak point. Its nothing to do with agreeing with everything but sometimes posts come across as looking to play down anything good certain players do
Negativity is definitely prevalent on here and is clearly a wider issue with the modern internet, I just don't think Scotty's post was a particularly good example of that.

Negativity is definitely prevalent on here and is clearly a wider issue with the modern internet, I just don't think Scotty's post was a particularly good example of that.



Like I said, maybe its just me and my perception but things like stating he was dreadful against arsenal (as were most of the team) is completely pointless and adds nothing to a discussion really other than dragging him down. Support the lad ffs, as I said, isnt going from numerous games with a not great return to contributing more in fewer games a good thing rather than something to bash his form about and downplay the contribution?

I love the way Diaz plays.

Happy valentines day all.
Like I said, maybe its just me and my perception but things like stating he was dreadful against arsenal (as were most of the team) is completely pointless and adds nothing to a discussion really other than dragging him down.

Well I pointed out a specific example of where he can improve, I don't see that as being negative, I'd expect he's getting the exact same feedback from our coaches.
Well I pointed out a specific example of where he can improve, I don't see that as being negative, I'd expect he's getting the exact same feedback from our coaches.

Which is why I didnt quote your post.

This is just good observation IMO, he has areas he can improve, absolutely. Diaz is not flawless and your post is a good observation.

