It's a forum. Scottymuser hasn't been abusive towards Diaz, he's offered an opinion and provided reasons for it. It's interesting that yourself and some others choose not to meaningfully engage with that and instead do everything possible to shut the debate down.



How dull would this place be if everyone agreed all the time and any measured critique of one of our players was shut down and disparaged by default?



I happen to disagree with Scottymuser's apparent criticism of Diaz's 2 goals being tap ins - those are the best goals and I hope he scores many more of them this season.





Whats the point when anything good he's doing is being downplayed as not being good form and fucking Nunez has been thrown into the mix. I've not once been criticising Nunez in his thread or in here, so why has he been raised in a response to my post regarding DIAZ being in good form. The guys been through hell and his form has picked up, it's completely fair to say take what he's experienced into account, (again any 1 of those things is enough to derail a players career, all 3 is insane) and appreciate that he's scoring important goals and looking better all round while still having room for improvement.Maybe its just me but i'm sick to death of anything that happens to players being irrelevant so that they can be dragged down and anything positive be downplayed. Venture into any number of threads and it's largely players being slagged off the second things aren't flawless.Just my take but they're fucking humans, imagine seeing someone broken from their parents being kidnapped and reacting to them picking up form and scoring goals with downplaying it because they're only tap ins, this isn't everton talking about pace goals ffs. I wouldn't mind but it's not even informative observation, going from a run of games without many goals or assists to getting goals and assists in the next run of games and more of them in fewer games is surely an exact example of form picking up, no? Or has the very meaning of that transformed along with the rest of football?Maybe it's just me but i'm fucking sick of good being downplayed and other players irrelevant to discussion being brought in attempting to strengthen an already weak point. Its nothing to do with agreeing with everything but sometimes posts come across as looking to play down anything good certain players do