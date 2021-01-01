« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 380653 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,502
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 01:42:40 pm »


Lucho.. He's gotta get better at these situations, Mane squares that to Salah and it's tapped in, we need that level.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:42:40 pm


Lucho.. He's gotta get better at these situations, Mane squares that to Salah and it's tapped in, we need that level.

That freeze-frame maybe makes it look worse than what it really was, but you're right about if he releases that it's a tap-in for Darwin.  Wait....   does Darwin do tap-ins except with his head?  The only excuse I can make for Lucho is that he didn't lay it off because he assumed Nunez was or was about to be offside? 
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 02:08:47 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 02:01:04 pm
That freeze-frame maybe makes it look worse than what it really was, but you're right about if he releases that it's a tap-in for Darwin.  Wait....   does Darwin do tap-ins except with his head?  The only excuse I can make for Lucho is that he didn't lay it off because he assumed Nunez was or was about to be offside?

His clearly onside he even puts his head up, just doesn't pass him the ball.

It happens alot but that example is way worse than what usually happens.

Normally its the midfielders and Lucho who unfourtnaley dont release the ball quick at times which for me is frustrating because there isn't many players that will stop Nunez with grass Infront of him with a head of steam.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 02:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 09:34:00 am
How does he compare to Coutinho before he left? Obviously Mané is one of our greats so no comparison there but I'm wondering if people would swap current Diaz for 12/13-17/18 Coutinho.

Coutinho the season before he wanted to leave was arguably the best player in the league lad
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,502
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 02:21:40 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 02:01:04 pm
That freeze-frame maybe makes it look worse than what it really was, but you're right about if he releases that it's a tap-in for Darwin.  Wait....   does Darwin do tap-ins except with his head?  The only excuse I can make for Lucho is that he didn't lay it off because he assumed Nunez was or was about to be offside?

I watched it live and it looked bad, you're taught as a kid you make the pass and it's up to the other player to be on side.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,085
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 02:25:45 pm »
I think it's so frustrating watching him at the moment because it's clear his level is so much higher. Been a rough season for him but he'll come good.  :wave
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 07:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:25:45 pm
I think it's so frustrating watching him at the moment because it's clear his level is so much higher. Been a rough season for him but he'll come good.  :wave
This is it - hes improved his production and is a handful, but the frustration comes from the fact that he hit the ground running so sensationally when first arrived with no acclimatisation period needed.

Hes not an issue at present, it would just be good if the same fire was there he came with. Of course, theres been plenty going on in his personal life so we do need to take that into consideration.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 09:09:44 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:46:09 pm
This is it - hes improved his production and is a handful, but the frustration comes from the fact that he hit the ground running so sensationally when first arrived with no acclimatisation period needed.

Hes not an issue at present, it would just be good if the same fire was there he came with. Of course, theres been plenty going on in his personal life so we do need to take that into consideration.
Not just personal life. He still 10 months out from Knee injury. Sometimes that takes more time to back to full form. Granted he a good game last game. He had over 1 XG+ Xa with 5 shots and 2 really good shots. Like yea he should played that pass it frustrating but he did produce well in the game.
His first 6 months he was a .58 XG+XA player which was 88th percentile and having like 3.5 shots a game this season is .45 with 2.86 shots a game. Im hoping that shows improvement the rest of the season and it the mental along with still physically getting back from the knee injury.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 12:16:30 pm »
When was the last time he created a good chance for Nunez?

Not trying to start something just got me thinking, can't remember one recently or am I wrong?
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,965
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 12:54:18 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:16:30 pm
When was the last time he created a good chance for Nunez?

Not trying to start something just got me thinking, can't remember one recently or am I wrong?

They don't really combine at all, it's why we look so much better with some combination of Jota/Salah/Nunez on the pitch.

The freeze frame above is the most obvious example of him not passing but there were at least two more examples before that of him failing to play the pass in behind.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 12:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:54:18 pm
They don't really combine at all, it's why we look so much better with some combination of Jota/Salah/Nunez on the pitch.

The freeze frame above is the most obvious example of him not passing but there were at least two more examples before that of him failing to play the pass in behind.

Weird because they did combine well initially I thought before Diaz's injury.

He set up a goal for Darwin in that game against Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 01:03:37 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:16:30 pm
When was the last time he created a good chance for Nunez?

Not trying to start something just got me thinking, can't remember one recently or am I wrong?

The pass before the first goal vs Newcastle one month ago I think
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 07:47:20 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 02:10:18 pm
Coutinho the season before he wanted to leave was arguably the best player in the league lad

But never put a shift in like Diaz does.  I'd rate Mane as a far better player and Mo another level above. Coutinho didn't really suit where Klopp was taking us
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 07:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 07:47:20 pm
But never put a shift in like Diaz does.
effort and effectiveness are 2 different things.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 