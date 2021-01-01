This is it - hes improved his production and is a handful, but the frustration comes from the fact that he hit the ground running so sensationally when first arrived with no acclimatisation period needed.



Hes not an issue at present, it would just be good if the same fire was there he came with. Of course, theres been plenty going on in his personal life so we do need to take that into consideration.



Not just personal life. He still 10 months out from Knee injury. Sometimes that takes more time to back to full form. Granted he a good game last game. He had over 1 XG+ Xa with 5 shots and 2 really good shots. Like yea he should played that pass it frustrating but he did produce well in the game.His first 6 months he was a .58 XG+XA player which was 88th percentile and having like 3.5 shots a game this season is .45 with 2.86 shots a game. Im hoping that shows improvement the rest of the season and it the mental along with still physically getting back from the knee injury.