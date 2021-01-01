« previous next »
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 05:04:59 pm
I think (I hope) he'll pick up on the decision making.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 05:08:07 pm
Great goal, but allergic to through balls it seems. I have no idea why he seems to hesitant to play them, he seems to see the runs he just doesn't want to find them.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 05:15:43 pm
I think this game perfectly sums up why hes divisive. He works his bollocks off for the team, got a goal, and yet on the ball he dawdles and kills attacks. Not playing in Nunez in that moment when it was 2-1 was crazy.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 05:17:36 pm
I thought he was frustrating to be honest?

He has a very useful knack of finding himself in good goal scoring positions (and got his goal as a result), and off the ball his movement is decent and work rate impressive, but his all round play just isn't particularly threatening going forward. He saw a huge amount of the ball in space in that second half and seemed to consistently make the wrong decision. The one where he should have slipped in Nunez but instead made a terrible pass to Jota stands out, but there were multiple examples.

He's just very predictable, and doesn't seem to carry much 1vs 1 threat these days, which makes him just that wee bit too easy to defend against.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 05:20:41 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:08:07 pm
Great goal, but allergic to through balls it seems. I have no idea why he seems to hesitant to play them, he seems to see the runs he just doesn't want to find them.
Don't think he sees them, at least for most of the times. Diaz is kind of a heads down dribbler. His vision and football intelligence are not good. You'll never see him make a one touch pass for example, and rarely a throughball. He makes up for it by athleticism and aggression. That's why he scores the goal he scored today a lot. Feels like half of his goals for us are like that (his two goals vs Chelsea this season come to mind).

He works his ass off every game and always shows enthusiasm, but watching his overall game this season has been so frustrating. Like half of the times watching him I have the thought "no that is not the move you should make".
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 05:20:52 pm
We should just get Dwight McNeil in and be done with it.

Then youll know what frustrating looks like
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 05:21:23 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:20:52 pm
We should just get Dwight McNeil in and be done with it.

Then youll know what frustrating looks like

Only if we can't tempt Garnacho or Antony to come I reckon.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 05:24:16 pm
Thought he was excellent today. Best game for a while. Absolutely worked his nuts off. Goal and assist v Chelsea, forced the goal v Arsenal and scored today, apart from that though zero end product.

I can't believe we haven't swapped him for peak Maradona.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 05:26:56 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:20:52 pm
We should just get Dwight McNeil in and be done with it.

Then youll know what frustrating looks like
m

That's a silly comment liverpool isn't Burnley
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 05:34:17 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:24:16 pm
Thought he was excellent today. Best game for a while. Absolutely worked his nuts off. Goal and assist v Chelsea, forced the goal v Arsenal and scored today, apart from that though zero end product.

I can't believe we haven't swapped him for peak Maradona.

I mean if you want to talk about end-product and boil it down to just goals and assists, then he's failed to register either a goal or an assist in 17 of the 23 league games he's played in this season, so I'm not sure that really supports the argument.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 05:48:04 pm
Great shift and another goal. Always makes something happen. Goanner be a vital player for us over the next few month's
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 05:49:20 pm
I really miss him trying to skin the fullback.

I don't think he's lost pace - but sure doesn't seem to trust in his body/skill/pace
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 05:50:09 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:34:17 pm
I mean if you want to talk about end-product and boil it down to just goals and assists, then he's failed to register either a goal or an assist in 17 of the 23 league games he's played in this season, so I'm not sure that really supports the argument.
Do you remember when Jota didnt score for a year.

Doesnt mean that they wont come good again after theyve gotten over their injuries/issues as Luis is now starting to do
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 05:51:13 pm
I take it Diaz is the new Nunez?

Hyperbolic nonsense and suggestions of swapping him for lesser players is definitely the start.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 05:53:38 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:34:17 pm
I mean if you want to talk about end-product and boil it down to just goals and assists, then he's failed to register either a goal or an assist in 17 of the 23 league games he's played in this season, so I'm not sure that really supports the argument.
He has three goals and two assists in his last four starts. That isn't good enough for you?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 05:55:05 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:24:16 pm
Thought he was excellent today. Best game for a while. Absolutely worked his nuts off. Goal and assist v Chelsea, forced the goal v Arsenal and scored today, apart from that though zero end product.

I can't believe we haven't swapped him for peak Maradona.

When your front 3 are all scoring it turns average/poor performances into wins. Burnley fluffed their chances.

We're going to need more goals from him but he's got goals recently.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3856 on: Yesterday at 05:57:34 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:34:17 pm
I mean if you want to talk about end-product and boil it down to just goals and assists, then he's failed to register either a goal or an assist in 17 of the 23 league games he's played in this season, so I'm not sure that really supports the argument.
and to think he's had no injuries this season, and none of his family have been put in mortal danger for weeks on end.   oh, hang on ...
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3857 on: Yesterday at 05:59:24 pm
I'm not that long on RAWK but I have noticed the in form players get less pages. I guess there isn't much to say about them their performance speaks for itself. But the pages rack up for Diaz Elliott Endo (probably less now) because opinions differ which is ok
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3858 on: Yesterday at 06:00:39 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:51:13 pm
I take it Diaz is the new Nunez?

Hyperbolic nonsense and suggestions of swapping him for lesser players is definitely the start.

People just love to talk shite ....and they move around from player to player pumping out diarrhoea ...Luis is finding his way back after very trying times ..it's great to see
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3859 on: Yesterday at 06:02:55 pm
Jesus, people are acting like I said he's shite or should be sent to the glue factory.

I said he had a frustrating game (which I stand by, he made the wrong decision more often than not) and that he's quite easy to defend against (which I also stand by). Good that he's chipped in with a few goals recently, and it's nice to see him playing with a smile on his face again, long may it continue.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3860 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 05:20:41 pm

He works his ass off every game and always shows enthusiasm, but watching his overall game this season has been so frustrating. Like half of the times watching him I have the thought "no that is not the move you should make".
Which players do you feel make the 'right' move most often?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3861 on: Yesterday at 08:13:53 pm
Luis looking good again.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3862 on: Yesterday at 08:25:07 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:59:24 pm
I'm not that long on RAWK but I have noticed the in form players get less pages. I guess there isn't much to say about them their performance speaks for itself. But the pages rack up for Diaz Elliott Endo (probably less now) because opinions differ which is ok

Trents probably went into double figures in a month last season alone!. Its easy to go to scapegoats when not doing well and pointing fingers. I think he got a lot of praise when he's doing well too. We wouldn't talk to much about Robertson as he would be rather dull to talk about and he is a solid 7 or 8 out of 10 player every game.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3863 on: Yesterday at 08:53:35 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:24:16 pm
Thought he was excellent today. Best game for a while. Absolutely worked his nuts off. Goal and assist v Chelsea, forced the goal v Arsenal and scored today, apart from that though zero end product.

I can't believe we haven't swapped him for peak Maradona.


I agree with this.

Performed his role tirelessly and did a whole lot more right than wrong.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3864 on: Yesterday at 09:10:00 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 06:02:55 pm
Jesus, people are acting like I said he's shite or should be sent to the glue factory.

I said he had a frustrating game (which I stand by, he made the wrong decision more often than not) and that he's quite easy to defend against (which I also stand by). Good that he's chipped in with a few goals recently, and it's nice to see him playing with a smile on his face again, long may it continue.

That is the life of a forward though.

If attacking wasn't so frustrating then games would finish fifteen all.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3865 on: Yesterday at 09:15:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:53:35 pm

I agree with this.

Performed his role tirelessly and did a whole lot more right than wrong.

He was excellent today.  Maybe a bit more confidence needed at times but cant deny the effort and application.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3866 on: Yesterday at 09:20:07 pm
Great goal from Luis,amazing reflexes on him to get his head on the cross as it changed direction mid flight.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3867 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
This bloke is a footballer. Skilful, inventive, tenacious, tough, and progressive in almost everything he does. I pity those who cannot see it.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3868 on: Yesterday at 11:03:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:53:35 pm

I agree with this.

Performed his role tirelessly and did a whole lot more right than wrong.

I disagree about him being excellent, first half I cant recall him getting by his marker but he was good in the 2nd half. He has upped his production in the last month, and he can still do more.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3869 on: Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm
There's a desire for robotic perfection from football fans now that is utterly utterly tiresome.

He scored and was a big reason we got 3 points.  That's it.  Anything else is white noise.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3870 on: Yesterday at 11:36:25 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm
There's a desire for robotic perfection from football fans now that is utterly utterly tiresome.

He scored and was a big reason we got 3 points.  That's it.  Anything else is white noise.
absolutely.  it's getting ridiculous and getting childish.

a player can have a stellar game and someone will be on here saying "well yeah he did have 99% passing success, but he should have been more aggressive the one time his pass was intercepted. he underhit it.  he needs to focus more.  and he looked tired near the end. I'm sure there'll be better than him in the market next window".
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3871 on: Yesterday at 11:39:57 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 11:03:06 pm
I disagree about him being excellent, first half I cant recall him getting by his marker but he was good in the 2nd half. He has upped his production in the last month, and he can still do more.

He scored in a game that we won 3-1, he along with the rest of them had an excellent day at the office.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3872 on: Today at 02:21:05 am
Probably his best game in quite a while from an output standpoint but also he might have frustrated me more than any other player today. Quite a weird dynamic at the moment where his winger game is basically gone but he's doing enough strikery stuff to make it work.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3873 on: Today at 05:04:52 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
This bloke is a footballer. Skilful, inventive, tenacious, tough, and progressive in almost everything he does. I pity those who cannot see it.
Agree with all his attributes. Only that plays on the wing, but does not square the ball across in time and does not seem to be able to beat his man anymore, which makes the squaring of the ball quickly look all the worse.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3874 on: Today at 08:55:17 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:36:25 pm
absolutely.  it's getting ridiculous and getting childish.

a player can have a stellar game and someone will be on here saying "well yeah he did have 99% passing success, but he should have been more aggressive the one time his pass was intercepted. he underhit it.  he needs to focus more.  and he looked tired near the end. I'm sure there'll be better than him in the market next window".

what about his body languange? thought his body language was poor in the first half and just ok in the 2nd half.

need rawk body language experts to confirm my opinion. ;D
