Great goal, but allergic to through balls it seems. I have no idea why he seems to hesitant to play them, he seems to see the runs he just doesn't want to find them.



Don't think he sees them, at least for most of the times. Diaz is kind of a heads down dribbler. His vision and football intelligence are not good. You'll never see him make a one touch pass for example, and rarely a throughball. He makes up for it by athleticism and aggression. That's why he scores the goal he scored today a lot. Feels like half of his goals for us are like that (his two goals vs Chelsea this season come to mind).He works his ass off every game and always shows enthusiasm, but watching his overall game this season has been so frustrating. Like half of the times watching him I have the thought "no that is not the move you should make".