I thought he was frustrating to be honest?
He has a very useful knack of finding himself in good goal scoring positions (and got his goal as a result), and off the ball his movement is decent and work rate impressive, but his all round play just isn't particularly threatening going forward. He saw a huge amount of the ball in space in that second half and seemed to consistently make the wrong decision. The one where he should have slipped in Nunez but instead made a terrible pass to Jota stands out, but there were multiple examples.
He's just very predictable, and doesn't seem to carry much 1vs 1 threat these days, which makes him just that wee bit too easy to defend against.