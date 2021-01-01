Was looking at league only.



No I wouldn't swap Diaz for the players you mentioned. Nunez I've been a big supporter of since day 1 - you can check if you like. Think outside of about 5 players I wouldn't swap Nunez for anyone.



Diaz is more involved in our build up that's true (7 passes a game more than Garnacho), but what does he actually do with the possession he has? Very little at present. His xA over the last year is basically the same as Garnacho, which means he's getting the ball more often but creating the same/a bit less overall.



Of course what happened to his parents was awful, but the trend was there long before that too. The injuries have definitely not helped but you can't wish them away. Maybe he gets back to where he was in 2022, but the older he gets the less likely it becomes.



They have completely different roles though. Garnacho plays for a team that looks to counterattack and get him on the ball in space 1v1. He should have a much higher output.Diaz since we tweaked things and started playing Trent as an IFB is expected to do far more work. Robbo didn't overlap nearly as much and was tucking in to make it a back three. Since then he has been paired with Tsimikas and latterly Gomez. Neither of them are looking to overlap and are more comfortable crossing from deeper.The other thing is I am not sure goals and assists is the best way to judge Diaz's role. To be frank, we aren't short of either and the likes of Salah, Jota and Nunez are being tasked with providing the output whilst Diaz is adding balance.I think just judging him on output risks doing a Comolli where you pack a team with assists and goalscorers and then expect them all to continue at the level they performed at their previous clubs.One thing Diaz is very good at is drifting in drawing players in and then passing into space wide right. I don't really get the timing either Diaz forced the only goal versus Arsenal and got a goal and assist v Chelsea.It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up replacing Salah on the right with Nunez through the middle and with us bringing in a left-footed left-sided attacker.