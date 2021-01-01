« previous next »
Hopefully we can get Nunez out and Chris Wood in, Wood has scored more so must be better.
You've saved my typing fingers.

A push and run merchant at best who's getting hype because he plays for United and they're wank and desperate to clutch onto something.  Didn't expect Liverpool fans to cling onto it the moment we lose one game, but there we are.

Yeah it's proper weird, even if he was any good which he's not I've no idea why anyone would want to praise that Manc c*nt.
Yeah it's proper weird, even if he was any good which he's not I've no idea why anyone would want to praise that Manc c*nt.

I wonder if United when losing a couple of games while winning their last league were thinking christ, wish we could get hold of that Stewie Downing.
If he's so bad why has is he beating Diaz on goals and assists this season? At 8 years his junior.

He's actually got one goal and one assist less than Diaz in the same minutes (well, actually one minute more) in all comps

On that theme though, assume you'd be up for swapping Adebayo and Hwang Hee-Chan for Nunez and Jota? Just need Solanke to bag a couple in his next game, swap him for Mo and we could be looking at a utopian strikeforce of Solanke, Adebayo, Hwang, Garnacho and Maupay (we swapped him for Gakpo)

(In all seriousness, they play completely differently. Luis gets a lot more involved in our play than Garnacho does for United. Plus you know...a couple of slight things that might have hindered Luis season like recovering from a long term injury and his parents getting kidnapped)
Hopefully we can get Nunez out and Chris Wood in, Wood has scored more so must be better.
Well we can just use xG for that - it's clear there's no comparison there. Nunez is on a historically unlucky finishing run.

If you don't want to use actual goals and assists to compare Diaz to Garnacho, you can look at xG+xA instead. Garnacho has him beat there too.
Well we can just use xG for that - it's clear there's no comparison there. Nunez is on a historically unlucky finishing run.

If you don't want to use actual goals and assists to compare Diaz to Garnacho, you can look at xG+xA instead. Garnacho has him beat there too.

I don't care, he's crap. Diaz needs to do much more but it doesn't mean any old bum is suddenly better than him though.
He's actually got one goal and one assist less than Diaz in the same minutes (well, actually one minute more) in all comps

On that theme though, assume you'd be up for swapping Adebayo and Hwang Hee-Chan for Nunez and Jota? Just need Solanke to bag a couple in his next game, swap him for Mo and we could be looking at a utopian strikeforce of Solanke, Adebayo, Hwang, Garnacho and Maupay (we swapped him for Gakpo)

(In all seriousness, they play completely differently. Luis gets a lot more involved in our play than Garnacho does for United. Plus you know...a couple of slight things that might have hindered Luis season like recovering from a long term injury and his parents getting kidnapped)
Was looking at league only.

No I wouldn't swap Diaz for the players you mentioned. Nunez I've been a big supporter of since day 1 - you can check if you like. Think outside of about 5 players I wouldn't swap Nunez for anyone.

Diaz is more involved in our build up that's true (7 passes a game more than Garnacho), but what does he actually do with the possession he has? Very little at present. His xA over the last year is basically the same as Garnacho, which means he's getting the ball more often but creating the same/a bit less overall.

Of course what happened to his parents was awful, but the trend was there long before that too. The injuries have definitely not helped but you can't wish them away. Maybe he gets back to where he was in 2022, but the older he gets the less likely it becomes.
I don't care, he's crap. Diaz needs to do much more but it doesn't mean any old bum is suddenly better than him though.
A teenager making meaningful contributions in the best league in the world is probably not crap (sorry!).
The bigger point though is unless Diaz regains his form hed clearly be the most obvious spot to upgrade come the summer and while there is a dearth of RWers there are a lot of LWers who could be available.
Was looking at league only.

No I wouldn't swap Diaz for the players you mentioned. Nunez I've been a big supporter of since day 1 - you can check if you like. Think outside of about 5 players I wouldn't swap Nunez for anyone.

Diaz is more involved in our build up that's true (7 passes a game more than Garnacho), but what does he actually do with the possession he has? Very little at present. His xA over the last year is basically the same as Garnacho, which means he's getting the ball more often but creating the same/a bit less overall.

Of course what happened to his parents was awful, but the trend was there long before that too. The injuries have definitely not helped but you can't wish them away. Maybe he gets back to where he was in 2022, but the older he gets the less likely it becomes.

They have completely different roles though. Garnacho plays for a team that looks to counterattack and get him on the ball in space 1v1. He should have a much higher output.

Diaz since we tweaked things and started playing Trent as an IFB is expected to do far more work. Robbo didn't overlap nearly as much and was tucking in to make it a back three. Since then he has been paired with Tsimikas and latterly Gomez. Neither of them are looking to overlap and are more comfortable crossing from deeper.

The other thing is I am not sure goals and assists is the best way to judge Diaz's role. To be frank, we aren't short of either and the likes of Salah, Jota and Nunez are being tasked with providing the output whilst Diaz is adding balance.

I think just judging him on output risks doing a Comolli where you pack a team with assists and goalscorers and then expect them all to continue at the level they performed at their previous clubs.

One thing Diaz is very good at is drifting in drawing players in and then passing into space wide right. I don't really get the timing either Diaz forced the only goal versus Arsenal and got a goal and assist v Chelsea.

It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up replacing Salah on the right with Nunez through the middle and with us bringing in a left-footed left-sided attacker. 
I think just judging him on output risks doing a Comolli where you pack a team with assists and goalscorers and then expect them all to continue at the level they performed at their previous clubs.

On a similar note Diaz is playing next to far better players who are also going to be picking up large numbers of chances/assists/goals. So overall although there may be more chances they are perhaps shared by more. And as possibly the 4th best forward he shouldnt be expected to perhaps produce as much as some of those lesser players who are far more important and integral to their teams?

What do we lose by giving him time to regain his absolute best form, probably not a lot. Hes already started to show signs hes getting back there in the last month or so
I imagine Mr Dilkington is just highlighting the level of players Diaz is struggling to beat in terms of scoring and creative output. The fact that his numbers are more level with them illustrates the problem here.

I am not as experienced with stats as some on here but the numbers are the numbers. If you run through all the players you would consider the leagues best attackers, their numbers illustrate what the eyes tell you as well. The problem is Diaz is not on that list and he is on the list below the best.
On a similar note Diaz is playing next to far better players who are also going to be picking up large numbers of chances/assists/goals. So overall although there may be more chances they are perhaps shared by more. And as possibly the 4th best forward he shouldnt be expected to perhaps produce as much as some of those lesser players who are far more important and integral to their teams?

What do we lose by giving him time to regain his absolute best form, probably not a lot. Hes already started to show signs hes getting back there in the last month or so

Not quite true because for all the best attackers their numbers reflect their ability. So there is nobody in the City team that is the creative sacrificial lamb, except Silva when he moves back.

Diaz is still effectively playing in a front three and the fact is he isnt producing the creative output we need.
I imagine Mr Dilkington is just highlighting the level of players Diaz is struggling to beat in terms of scoring and creative output. The fact that his numbers are more level with them illustrates the problem here.

I am not as experienced with stats as some on here but the numbers are the numbers. If you run through all the players you would consider the leagues best attackers, their numbers illustrate what the eyes tell you as well. The problem is Diaz is not on that list and he is on the list below the best.
Hes had two bad injuries and his parents kidnapped but is just starting to regain his form.
Surely he deserves time to do so. Almost nobody would swap Diaz for any of those players as we know he can be better than that. But in my view it also shows that particular stat to not be particularly helpful or valuable viewed in isolation of its used to suggest hes no better than the majority of those players
Not quite true because for all the best attackers their numbers reflect their ability. So there is nobody in the City team that is the creative sacrificial lamb, except Silva when he moves back.

Diaz is still effectively playing in a front three and the fact is he isnt producing the creative output we need.
Ive no idea but how does he compare to say Grealish, Doku, on that specific metric - Mr Dilkington?

Actually what about Martinelli up until the end of December (he was woefully out of form until recently)and how different do Dokus stats look if you remove the Bournemouth game
Hes had two bad injuries and his parents kidnapped but is just starting to regain his form.
Surely he deserves time to do so. Almost nobody would swap Diaz for any of those players as we know he can be better than that. But in my view it also shows that particular stat to not be particularly helpful or valuable viewed in isolation of its used to suggest hes no better than the majority of those players

Absolutely he deserves time and I very much doubt the club will be moving him on. Even on just emotion after what he has been through to sell him would be pretty brutal.

At the same time there is a wider question here. We have a brilliant young squad but we have i would say 5 world class players of which 4 are 30 and above. As we have seen, decline can be quick and before you know it they drop levels and you are relying on really good but not top class players to perform to a world class level, in a world where Klopp isnt at the club anymore. Therefore there is a valid discussion to have where we we find ourselves in a situation where we dont need many players that we pick out those who we can improve on.

Personally I would keep him but still buy the best attacker i could get. If we really start to believe the crap that we dont need anymore signings then we will definitely be up shit creek again.

diaz will be a key player for the new manager

the only players i think will be sold are grav, cody and elliot

I think just judging him on output risks doing a Comolli where you pack a team with assists and goalscorers and then expect them all to continue at the level they performed at their previous clubs.
 

We're playing 433 and he's the left wide forward...If we're not judging him on goals and assists or expected goals and assists then what are we judging him on?
If we don't want goal/assist output in that position (we clearly do btw) then we have better options in the squad

Obviously there's other stuff outside end product we can measure him on I'm just not sure what it is that helps his case
His ability to carry the ball/beat players has diminished from 2 years ago, he's still good at retaining the ball under pressure but his passing once he has isn't productive
Also in this post it says he does more work - but he gets on the ball less and passes it less than 2 years ago (as a side note stuff like 'drift in and pass it across the pitch is as easy to measure as an assist and is just another output)

Unfortunately the injuries have taken an obvious toll (that you can see when you watch and look at the numbers) - hopefully he can 'do a Virgil' and recover when more distant from the injuries


 
diaz will be a key player for the new manager

the only players i think will be sold are grav, cody and elliot



Sell a 20 year old, a 21 year old and a 23 year old and all of whom are very good players for their ages?
Thankfully the new manager won't be as stupid.
Thankfully the new manager won't be as stupid.

True.
diaz will be a key player for the new manager

the only players i think will be sold are grav, cody and elliot
Can't say this when you don't know who the next manager is. It depends on his style.

If it's Alonso, those 3 will be preferred while Diaz is the least fit in our squad to his style, unless he can play wing back.
We're playing 433 and he's the left wide forward...If we're not judging him on goals and assists or expected goals and assists then what are we judging him on?
If we don't want goal/assist output in that position (we clearly do btw) then we have better options in the squad

Obviously there's other stuff outside end product we can measure him on I'm just not sure what it is that helps his case
His ability to carry the ball/beat players has diminished from 2 years ago, he's still good at retaining the ball under pressure but his passing once he has isn't productive
Also in this post it says he does more work - but he gets on the ball less and passes it less than 2 years ago (as a side note stuff like 'drift in and pass it across the pitch is as easy to measure as an assist and is just another output)

Unfortunately the injuries have taken an obvious toll (that you can see when you watch and look at the numbers) - hopefully he can 'do a Virgil' and recover when more distant from the injuries


 

We play a 4-3-3 with three out-and-out attackers though as well as bringing in more attack-minded 8's. I think that means a bit like Firmino you also have to look at how hard a player works and how much balance he gives to the attack.

You also have to take into consideration that we don't push our left back on as much as we used to.

I agree Diaz did have a drop-off in form but I think his role has also changed which contributes to his numbers. Playing with Nunez as the 9 rather than Firmino/Mane as a false 9 means I am not sure you can make direct comparisons with his first half-season.
We play a 4-3-3 with three out-and-out attackers though as well as bringing in more attack-minded 8's. I think that means a bit like Firmino you also have to look at how hard a player works and how much balance he gives to the attack.

You also have to take into consideration that we don't push our left back on as much as we used to.

I agree Diaz did have a drop-off in form but I think his role has also changed which contributes to his numbers. Playing with Nunez as the 9 rather than Firmino/Mane as a false 9 means I am not sure you can make direct comparisons with his first half-season.

Well you can  compared to his first half season hes a shadow of the player he was .. there you go :)

Okay lets say his role has changed  what do we now want him to do and how well is he doing it?
Well you can  compared to his first half season hes a shadow of the player he was .. there you go :)

Okay lets say his role has changed  what do we now want him to do and how well is he doing it?

In his first half-season, we had a very workmanlike midfield, almost three sixes that allowed Robbo to play as almost an auxiliary winger. We had Salah providing electric pace on the right and one of our main principles of play was to overload the right with Trent, Henderson and Salah and then use Trent to hit long switches to the left.

The switches got Diaz on the ball in space running at the right back and with Robbo overlapping or underlapping.

His role has changed a lot now. Salah isn't the line breaker anymore and tends to drop off more and looks to create. Trent tucks in as an IFB and we look to play through the lines more. A lot of our play is now about the two wide players getting on the ball deeper drawing players in and looking to create shooting opportunities centrally. Or looking to isolate Darwin 1v1 through the middle.

A major part of his role now is holding the ball up and looking to get the ball to the 8's for shots centrally or to get the ball to Macca and Trent  to play in Darwin, Jota or Salah.   
diaz will be a key player for the new manager

the only players i think will be sold are grav, cody and elliot

Suffering Jaysus.
It's an excellent counter argument. I think you've changed my mind on this, well done.
They have completely different roles though. Garnacho plays for a team that looks to counterattack and get him on the ball in space 1v1. He should have a much higher output.

Diaz since we tweaked things and started playing Trent as an IFB is expected to do far more work. Robbo didn't overlap nearly as much and was tucking in to make it a back three. Since then he has been paired with Tsimikas and latterly Gomez. Neither of them are looking to overlap and are more comfortable crossing from deeper.

The other thing is I am not sure goals and assists is the best way to judge Diaz's role. To be frank, we aren't short of either and the likes of Salah, Jota and Nunez are being tasked with providing the output whilst Diaz is adding balance.

I think just judging him on output risks doing a Comolli where you pack a team with assists and goalscorers and then expect them all to continue at the level they performed at their previous clubs.

One thing Diaz is very good at is drifting in drawing players in and then passing into space wide right. I don't really get the timing either Diaz forced the only goal versus Arsenal and got a goal and assist v Chelsea.

It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up replacing Salah on the right with Nunez through the middle and with us bringing in a left-footed left-sided attacker.

Not really, he is 19.
I think the underlying matter with Diaz, is that he doesn't really excel in anything in particular.

He is decently fast, but he is rarely going to blaze past an opponent like Darwin, or the way Mane and Salah used to do.
He's not the profile of player that can consistently thread a killer ball between the lines as well. He possesses enough skill to showboat when the opportunity arises, but weirdly enough he tends to shy away from taking a defender on in moments that actually matter. He has tenacity and fight in him, but physically, I think he's the weakest among our 5 forward options, and tenacity will only get you so far. He is a surprisingly good header of the ball, but Jota still outshines him in that aspect.

The lack of end product is the biggest talking point, and undoubtedly so. I know it seems cruel to be talking about him like this, considering what he's been through. But football is a cruel game. If the supporters can see that we can possibly upgrade on him, you can bet your arse the club is thinking the same too.


