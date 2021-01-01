I think the underlying matter with Diaz, is that he doesn't really excel in anything in particular.
He is decently fast, but he is rarely going to blaze past an opponent like Darwin, or the way Mane and Salah used to do.
He's not the profile of player that can consistently thread a killer ball between the lines as well. He possesses enough skill to showboat when the opportunity arises, but weirdly enough he tends to shy away from taking a defender on in moments that actually matter. He has tenacity and fight in him, but physically, I think he's the weakest among our 5 forward options, and tenacity will only get you so far. He is a surprisingly good header of the ball, but Jota still outshines him in that aspect.
The lack of end product is the biggest talking point, and undoubtedly so. I know it seems cruel to be talking about him like this, considering what he's been through. But football is a cruel game. If the supporters can see that we can possibly upgrade on him, you can bet your arse the club is thinking the same too.