« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 375660 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 04:36:20 pm »
Hopefully we can get Nunez out and Chris Wood in, Wood has scored more so must be better.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:30:29 pm
You've saved my typing fingers.

A push and run merchant at best who's getting hype because he plays for United and they're wank and desperate to clutch onto something.  Didn't expect Liverpool fans to cling onto it the moment we lose one game, but there we are.

Yeah it's proper weird, even if he was any good which he's not I've no idea why anyone would want to praise that Manc c*nt.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 04:42:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:37:18 pm
Yeah it's proper weird, even if he was any good which he's not I've no idea why anyone would want to praise that Manc c*nt.

I wonder if United when losing a couple of games while winning their last league were thinking christ, wish we could get hold of that Stewie Downing.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 04:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 04:31:29 pm
If he's so bad why has is he beating Diaz on goals and assists this season? At 8 years his junior.

He's actually got one goal and one assist less than Diaz in the same minutes (well, actually one minute more) in all comps

On that theme though, assume you'd be up for swapping Adebayo and Hwang Hee-Chan for Nunez and Jota? Just need Solanke to bag a couple in his next game, swap him for Mo and we could be looking at a utopian strikeforce of Solanke, Adebayo, Hwang, Garnacho and Maupay (we swapped him for Gakpo)

(In all seriousness, they play completely differently. Luis gets a lot more involved in our play than Garnacho does for United. Plus you know...a couple of slight things that might have hindered Luis season like recovering from a long term injury and his parents getting kidnapped)
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,463
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 04:43:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:36:20 pm
Hopefully we can get Nunez out and Chris Wood in, Wood has scored more so must be better.
Well we can just use xG for that - it's clear there's no comparison there. Nunez is on a historically unlucky finishing run.

If you don't want to use actual goals and assists to compare Diaz to Garnacho, you can look at xG+xA instead. Garnacho has him beat there too.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 04:43:48 pm
Well we can just use xG for that - it's clear there's no comparison there. Nunez is on a historically unlucky finishing run.

If you don't want to use actual goals and assists to compare Diaz to Garnacho, you can look at xG+xA instead. Garnacho has him beat there too.

I don't care, he's crap. Diaz needs to do much more but it doesn't mean any old bum is suddenly better than him though.
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,463
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 04:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:42:20 pm
He's actually got one goal and one assist less than Diaz in the same minutes (well, actually one minute more) in all comps

On that theme though, assume you'd be up for swapping Adebayo and Hwang Hee-Chan for Nunez and Jota? Just need Solanke to bag a couple in his next game, swap him for Mo and we could be looking at a utopian strikeforce of Solanke, Adebayo, Hwang, Garnacho and Maupay (we swapped him for Gakpo)

(In all seriousness, they play completely differently. Luis gets a lot more involved in our play than Garnacho does for United. Plus you know...a couple of slight things that might have hindered Luis season like recovering from a long term injury and his parents getting kidnapped)
Was looking at league only.

No I wouldn't swap Diaz for the players you mentioned. Nunez I've been a big supporter of since day 1 - you can check if you like. Think outside of about 5 players I wouldn't swap Nunez for anyone.

Diaz is more involved in our build up that's true (7 passes a game more than Garnacho), but what does he actually do with the possession he has? Very little at present. His xA over the last year is basically the same as Garnacho, which means he's getting the ball more often but creating the same/a bit less overall.

Of course what happened to his parents was awful, but the trend was there long before that too. The injuries have definitely not helped but you can't wish them away. Maybe he gets back to where he was in 2022, but the older he gets the less likely it becomes.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,463
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 04:51:16 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:45:35 pm
I don't care, he's crap. Diaz needs to do much more but it doesn't mean any old bum is suddenly better than him though.
A teenager making meaningful contributions in the best league in the world is probably not crap (sorry!).
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 04:52:34 pm »
The bigger point though is unless Diaz regains his form hed clearly be the most obvious spot to upgrade come the summer and while there is a dearth of RWers there are a lot of LWers who could be available.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,949
  • JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 05:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 04:50:22 pm
Was looking at league only.

No I wouldn't swap Diaz for the players you mentioned. Nunez I've been a big supporter of since day 1 - you can check if you like. Think outside of about 5 players I wouldn't swap Nunez for anyone.

Diaz is more involved in our build up that's true (7 passes a game more than Garnacho), but what does he actually do with the possession he has? Very little at present. His xA over the last year is basically the same as Garnacho, which means he's getting the ball more often but creating the same/a bit less overall.

Of course what happened to his parents was awful, but the trend was there long before that too. The injuries have definitely not helped but you can't wish them away. Maybe he gets back to where he was in 2022, but the older he gets the less likely it becomes.

They have completely different roles though. Garnacho plays for a team that looks to counterattack and get him on the ball in space 1v1. He should have a much higher output.

Diaz since we tweaked things and started playing Trent as an IFB is expected to do far more work. Robbo didn't overlap nearly as much and was tucking in to make it a back three. Since then he has been paired with Tsimikas and latterly Gomez. Neither of them are looking to overlap and are more comfortable crossing from deeper.

The other thing is I am not sure goals and assists is the best way to judge Diaz's role. To be frank, we aren't short of either and the likes of Salah, Jota and Nunez are being tasked with providing the output whilst Diaz is adding balance.

I think just judging him on output risks doing a Comolli where you pack a team with assists and goalscorers and then expect them all to continue at the level they performed at their previous clubs.

One thing Diaz is very good at is drifting in drawing players in and then passing into space wide right. I don't really get the timing either Diaz forced the only goal versus Arsenal and got a goal and assist v Chelsea.

It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up replacing Salah on the right with Nunez through the middle and with us bringing in a left-footed left-sided attacker. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,229
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 05:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:17:43 pm


I think just judging him on output risks doing a Comolli where you pack a team with assists and goalscorers and then expect them all to continue at the level they performed at their previous clubs.

On a similar note Diaz is playing next to far better players who are also going to be picking up large numbers of chances/assists/goals. So overall although there may be more chances they are perhaps shared by more. And as possibly the 4th best forward he shouldnt be expected to perhaps produce as much as some of those lesser players who are far more important and integral to their teams?

What do we lose by giving him time to regain his absolute best form, probably not a lot. Hes already started to show signs hes getting back there in the last month or so
« Last Edit: Today at 05:39:21 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 