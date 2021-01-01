« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Online Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,415
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3760 on: Today at 11:49:08 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:42:26 am
I think what is being missed here is that our tactical tweak means our Left back no longer overlaps. That means Diaz is basically playing the entire left side on his own.

When he arrived Diaz and Robbo struck up a great partnership and complimented each other really well. Diaz would drag the full back inside allowing Robbo space to bomb on into. That would then leave their full back in two minds meaning he would often allow Diaz to come inside.

Without the full-back looking to get to the bye line Lucho is just getting doubled up on and pushed inside. At the moment he looks more comfortable on the right where we tend to create overloads.

I know Al but Diaz is an experienced player, if you now have your full back inverting, surely you start to go on the outside? Robbo/Kostas have been out for enough time for us to adapt.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,326
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3761 on: Today at 11:51:07 am
This fucking place.

We were shit, not one single player, the whole team shit the bed. The End.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,562
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3762 on: Today at 11:51:14 am
With Trent and Robertson back I think he'll be coming inside more because Robertson will be pushing up and be the one holding the width on the left.  Might see more goal contributions then.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Mr Dilkington

  would rather be too cold than too hot
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,455
  Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3763 on: Today at 11:52:19 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:44:41 am
This isnt the transfer thread, its Luis Diazs thread so if people want to put their fists to their foreheads theyre welcome.
I think Id put my fist through my forehead (you all wish :) ) if anyone told me theyd prefer the majority of players on that list.
Heaven forbid we defend a Liverpool player in his thread against people arguing hes not good enough and we should look to get rid.

With supporters like that
The reason I think we should look to upgrade on Diaz is specifically because I'm a Liverpool fan and want what is best for the club. People are welcome to disagree that we can't upgrade on Diaz but I think the argument for it is incredibly weak.
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,196
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3764 on: Today at 11:52:42 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:41:22 am
10 goals in all competitions for a Mane like "winger" (he is not a winger, he plays on the left side of the front 3, like Salah plays on the right) is *not* a pretty good return.  It is a very average return - and is something Diaz does need to improve - because his creativity side (which if it was WC could counter his poor goal scoring) is mediocre at best (but better than Gakpo).  He has played in the PL more mins than Nunez, and has gotten 3 fewer goals (despite all the Nunez missed and posts hit) and FIVE fewer assists.  It is a poor season so far - but with as you said plenty of mitigating circumstances.

If he doesn't improve next season, though, then yes, there are c. 5 better "left wingers" that would come in and immediately make us better (although they would cost a lot) and plenty of youngsters who might be able to.  It is probably the most stacked position in world football right now to be honest (Mbappe, Kvicha, Vini Jr, Son, Doku, Neymar, Leao are all better than Diaz; Coman, Sterling, Martinelli, Sane, Nico Williams, Savio, Wirtz etc are all playing really well and can/have played there in the past).
If he doesnt improve next season then I think its fair to consider whether he needs to be replaced, but before then he should be cut some slack.

He is beginning to show signs of improvement though so surely its better we get behind him for now.

And obviously there are some better players in his position - Im not blind to that, but they arent the ones listed by Mr Dilkington
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 30,926
  JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3765 on: Today at 11:53:46 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:49:08 am
I know Al but Diaz is an experienced player, if you now have your full back inverting, surely you start to go on the outside? Robbo/Kostas have been out for enough time for us to adapt.

He is an inverted winger though. I think if we are going to invert a full back then the player on that side needs to be on his natural foot or have electric pace. Diaz just ends up with two players on him and is looking to come inside all the time.

A good example would be the Cup game when late on Nunez had White on toast because he could just push the ball past him and beat him in a foot race.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Redley

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 465
  Turned doubters to believers
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3766 on: Today at 11:54:16 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:48:10 am
So if Man United offered a straight swap, Diaz for Garnacho, you wouldn't take it?

Good. Lord.
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,196
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3767 on: Today at 11:54:50 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:48:24 am
They should swap hair.
Its a close call but Im going with a hard no on both counts
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,196
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3768 on: Today at 11:58:48 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:52:19 am
The reason I think we should look to upgrade on Diaz is specifically because I'm a Liverpool fan and want what is best for the club. People are welcome to disagree that we can't upgrade on Diaz but I think the argument for it is incredibly weak.
Ive never said there arent better players. But we dont need and never will have the best players in every position.
Id rather back the player we have in his attempts to get back to his best for now and look at this again next season given everything hes been through (injury & personal).
Thats what supporting Liverpool is about to me, not constantly looking at what else is available the whole time.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 44,676
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3769 on: Today at 11:59:22 am
One defeat and the aged old get rid of x,y,z. ::)
Offline Scottymuser

  Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,660
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3770 on: Today at 12:00:23 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:22:04 am
Why the Fuck would we want Mitoma? Someone who chooses the wrong option nearly every time. If were gonna beat Diaz with poor passing or final ball then why choose someone worse.

If the stats show theyre all better than Diaz then surely it doesnt matter who off that list we swap him with as they will all be better - right?

You fundamentally misunderstand that stats being used - and massively (massively) underrate Mitoma to boot.  The stats aren't necessarily showing who *is* outperforming him - it is showing who is routinely getting into better positions, and should be.  If we then compare it to the actual Goals/90, a lot of them fall off.  But it is true that Diaz's expected return of goals and assists, for someone who has been our automatic starter (he has played more mins than Nunez, who has massively out performed him), is not great - and that someone like Mitoma, at a much worse club, *IS* outperforming him. 

You will also not that the list he chose deliberately excludes the best 5-10 wingers in the country to make a point that there are a lot of more average players who are doing a job for smaller clubs who would be cheap and could be as good as, if not better than, Diaz.  He left off for a start: Son, Olise, Grealish, Doku, Saka, Martinelli, Palmer, Alvarez, Sarrabia, Moussa Diaby - all of who either primarily play as wingers, or used to but have been playing more central due to injuries to their other players - and all of who have been outperforming Diaz on both the "Expected" side AND the "Actual".  Even Maddison you could argue if we bought him would play in a similar "front 3" position
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,196
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3771 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:00:23 pm
You fundamentally misunderstand that stats being used - and massively (massively) underrate Mitoma to boot.  The stats aren't necessarily showing who *is* outperforming him - it is showing who is routinely getting into better positions, and should be.  If we then compare it to the actual Goals/90, a lot of them fall off.  But it is true that Diaz's expected return of goals and assists, for someone who has been our automatic starter (he has played more mins than Nunez, who has massively out performed him), is not great - and that someone like Mitoma, at a much worse club, *IS* outperforming him. 

You will also not that the list he chose deliberately excludes the best 5-10 wingers in the country to make a point that there are a lot of more average players who are doing a job for smaller clubs who would be cheap and could be as good as, if not better than, Diaz.  He left off for a start: Son, Olise, Grealish, Doku, Saka, Martinelli, Palmer, Alvarez, Sarrabia, Moussa Diaby - all of who either primarily play as wingers, or used to but have been playing more central due to injuries to their other players - and all of who have been outperforming Diaz on both the "Expected" side AND the "Actual".  Even Maddison you could argue if we bought him would play in a similar "front 3" position
If a stat shows these average players to be better than a player they clearly arent better than, what good is that stat?
Im not stat savvy clearly, but football isnt played on a spreadsheet. It might identify certain things but if those certain things are telling me that Dwight McNeil is better than or more effective than Luis Diaz Im questioning the worth of the stat

But I suspect thats not how it works
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Scottymuser

  Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,660
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3772 on: Today at 12:05:45 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:58:48 am
Ive never said there arent better players. But we dont need and never will have the best players in every position.
Id rather back the player we have in his attempts to get back to his best for now and look at this again next season given everything hes been through (injury & personal).
Thats what supporting Liverpool is about to me, not constantly looking at what else is available the whole time.

But sometimes it is not as simple as "lets wait one more season".  We did that last year with Hendo/Fab and look where that got us.  Or sometimes it might be that a certain player is only available at a certain time - Mbappe will likely leave PSG this summer for instance - whilst it is looking unlikely he will come to us, if he does go to Real Madrid (as expected), he will replace Vinicius Jr on the left hand side (or be moved more central) - so Vini might be available.  If he is - are you telling me you'd rather wait a season "just in case" Diaz can improve and be better than last season (where he was injured a lot, but was average when fit).
Online Mr Dilkington

  would rather be too cold than too hot
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,455
  Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3773 on: Today at 12:07:24 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:58:48 am
Ive never said there arent better players. But we dont need and never will have the best players in every position.
Id rather back the player we have in his attempts to get back to his best for now and look at this again next season given everything hes been through (injury & personal).
Thats what supporting Liverpool is about to me, not constantly looking at what else is available the whole time.
My initial post was based on the context of our squad situation though. We have the money this summer and there aren't a lot of holes elsewhere in the squad (again you're welcome to disagree with that).

Out of interest, if you would be inclined to give Diaz more time and not buy another wide forward this summer, which position would you look to upgrade? Because whatever position you pick you're inevitably going to squeeze out an existing player.

Or would you simply not spend at all and go into next season with what we have?

You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,196
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3774 on: Today at 12:09:40 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:05:45 pm
But sometimes it is not as simple as "lets wait one more season".  We did that last year with Hendo/Fab and look where that got us.  Or sometimes it might be that a certain player is only available at a certain time - Mbappe will likely leave PSG this summer for instance - whilst it is looking unlikely he will come to us, if he does go to Real Madrid (as expected), he will replace Vinicius Jr on the left hand side (or be moved more central) - so Vini might be available.  If he is - are you telling me you'd rather wait a season "just in case" Diaz can improve and be better than last season (where he was injured a lot, but was average when fit).
Ifs and buts. Each situation is different. I certainly believe we can wait with Diaz without it being anywhere close to as damaging as waiting previously.

That doesnt stop us signing someone else such as Vinicius jr if theyre available and really wanted to come here. Dont know about you but it doesnt feel likely to me.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:52 pm by duvva 💅 »
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Sheer Magnetism

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,859
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3775 on: Today at 12:15:24 pm
Those questions are irrelevant because we don't know who's coming in next season or how they're going to play (and because it isn't the transfer thread). But I do find it strange we're having this conversation after a game where Diaz conjured a goal out of nothing with his awareness and got off more shots than the other three attackers combined.
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,196
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3776 on: Today at 12:20:12 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 12:07:24 pm
My initial post was based on the context of our squad situation though. We have the money this summer and there aren't a lot of holes elsewhere in the squad (again you're welcome to disagree with that).

Out of interest, if you would be inclined to give Diaz more time and not buy another wide forward this summer, which position would you look to upgrade? Because whatever position you pick you're inevitably going to squeeze out an existing player.

Or would you simply not spend at all and go into next season with what we have?


Im happy to support whoever we sign and get excited like others when we get someone who looks like they will make a big impact for us.

But equally if the club cant find the right player(s) for whatever reason Im ok with that.
Weve generally made really good signings with very few out and out flops in recent times, and as a result weve got one of the best squads around.
The squad doesnt need much tinkering with in my view, but if the club think they can find any significant upgrades in any position and they think its the right thing to do then Im fine with that.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Mr Dilkington

  would rather be too cold than too hot
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,455
  Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3777 on: Today at 12:31:05 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:20:12 pm
Im happy to support whoever we sign and get excited like others when we get someone who looks like they will make a big impact for us.

But equally if the club cant find the right player(s) for whatever reason Im ok with that.
Weve generally made really good signings with very few out and out flops in recent times, and as a result weve got one of the best squads around.
The squad doesnt need much tinkering with in my view, but if the club think they can find any significant upgrades in any position and they think its the right thing to do then Im fine with that.
I suppose the argument I'm making is the club can and should find the right player to upgrade on Diaz.

And although I agree with you on the squad not needing much tinkering with, I think we need to be careful not to end up in a similar situation to where we were last season.

Things change really quickly in football and the age curve is a horrible, unforgiving beast. Players that look elite today can look below par a year down the line.

If you're patient with Diaz and he doesn't kick on then in 18 months time you're staring down the barrel of Jota about to turn 30, Salah likely gone or here at 33 and much worse, Gakpo who likely is never going to be at the level required to start for a league/Champions League winner and Nunez who'd be our only elite peak age forward.

My thing is: always be preparing for tomorrow and be more pessimistic than your nature might lead you to be.
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,457
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3778 on: Today at 12:32:57 pm
Is it time to sell everyone?
Offline Scottymuser

  Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,660
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 01:26:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:05:13 pm
If a stat shows these average players to be better than a player they clearly arent better than, what good is that stat?
Im not stat savvy clearly, but football isnt played on a spreadsheet. It might identify certain things but if those certain things are telling me that Dwight McNeil is better than Luis Diaz Im questioning the worth of the stat

But I suspect thats not how it works

But why are they "clearly not better than" - you are again underrating a lot of the players on the list, and putting on red tinted glasses in favour of Diaz.  For McNeil, let's have a look at what the stats are showing. 

Diaz has an xG/90 of this season of 0.3 and an xA of 0.11 for a combined of 0.41.  McNeil is the other way around - an xG of 0.11 and an xA of 0.31.  What this shows us is that they both should be performing about the same in terms of actual goals and assists per 90 - but that Diaz's ability to match those expectations is in his hands (as he can score the goals), as opposed to McNeill where he relies on his (average) team mates converting the chances he creates.  And indeed, if we look  at the actual performances, Diaz has an actual G+A of 0.39 (about what his stats say it should be), whereas because of Everton's lack of quality strikers actually converting the big chances McNeil creates for them, he under performs a little (0.34).

What this shows really is the different roles in the squads - Diaz plays as much more an inside forward, whose role is not to create for others (as he is unable to pass accurately) but to score goals (unfortunately, we have 3 other players in our squad who do similarly, but do create more to boot); whereas McNeil plays a much more traditional winger role of creating chances for others by passes/crosses from wide.  Question is - will our new manager prefer a 3 up front who are all more goal scorers, with the creativity coming from MF/FBs - or switch the system. 

What this means in reality is that Diaz, playing for a dominant, top of the table Liverpool, has the same number of goal involvements as McNeil, playing for a relegation threatened Everton (and in less than 175 mins fewer).  If we compare last season - Diaz had an actual G+A of 90 of 0.54 vs his expected of 0.363 (so he actually overperformed his xG compare to this season); McNeil had an actual G+A of 0.36 vs expected 0.35.  So his finishing was better last season, but his figures were by no means great, and there are plenty of players in smaller clubs with less of the ball who'd do equally as well.

So, yes, McNeil is actually quality, probably in Everton's top 3 players, and yes, it is your Liverpool bias to presume that Diaz has to be performing better than McNeil (and that the stats don't back that up for one reason or another).  This does not mean that Diaz isn't a better player overall - but that this season and last, McNeill has a similar expected performance in terms of goal involvement from a smaller club.
Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 01:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:15:24 pm
Those questions are irrelevant because we don't know who's coming in next season or how they're going to play (and because it isn't the transfer thread). But I do find it strange we're having this conversation after a game where Diaz conjured a goal out of nothing with his awareness and got off more shots than the other three attackers combined.

It wasn't "out of nothing" though - it was a phenomenal ball from Gravy, which if Diaz had had a better first touch, would have been a very good chance.  The fact is though he had a poor first touch, but then harried the player into making a mistake - and even then it took a fluke touch off of 2 players for the ball to get into the net.

And yes, he did take a lot of shots yesterday - 3 to be precise - but from poor positions with little chance of success (instead of passing to teammates in better positions for at least 1 of them).

We're having this discussion as he and Jota are 27 already, and whilst Jota has been performing at an elite level this season, Diaz has regressed this season and is not having a good one.  And after strengthening our midfield, and finding Quansah and Bradley, that the forward line is probably the one area we can improve on this summer or next - so the question then becomes instead of Diaz or Gakpo.  My opinion is that Diaz is clearly our 4th best attacker, and Gakpo our 5th - so Gakpo would be the one I'd choose - but Diaz's injuries plus age could be used as an argument why he can be improved upon *AS WELL*.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,196
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 01:34:19 pm »
You can say Im underrating those players Id say that stat is causing them to be overrated.

And if supporting a player at our club is wearing red tinted glasses I think Id rather more people donned a pair than spent their time looking for minute differences on spreadsheets to find reasons to replace the likes of Diaz with
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:06 pm by duvva 💅 »
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 01:42:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:34:19 pm
You can say Im underrating those players Id say that stat is causing them to be overrated. And if supporting a player at our club is wearing red tinted glasses I think Id rather more people donned a pair than spent their time looking for minute differences on spreadsheets to find reasons to replace the likes of Diaz with

Ok, I will ask you a point blank question.  Is 4 goals and 2 assists in more than 15 full PL games from a attacker who is, basically, a first choice on our team sheet enough?  Or would you like someone who could score more and assist more.  If the latter, then all the evidence points towards Diaz maybe not being capable of making that step up to producing the 20 G+As that an "elite" attacker should be producing. 

My view is that he is our 4th best attacker, and should be used less than he is; and that the stats back up he is not performing as good as someone who could demand to be first on the team sheet should be.  BUT Gakpo should be the one that is replaced first out of the 2. 
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,196
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:42:15 pm
Ok, I will ask you a point blank question.  Is 4 goals and 2 assists in more than 15 full PL games from a attacker who is, basically, a first choice on our team sheet enough?  Or would you like someone who could score more and assist more.  If the latter, then all the evidence points towards Diaz maybe not being capable of making that step up to producing the 20 G+As that an "elite" attacker should be producing. 

My view is that he is our 4th best attacker, and should be used less than he is; and that the stats back up he is not performing as good as someone who could demand to be first on the team sheet should be.  BUT Gakpo should be the one that is replaced first out of the 2. 
Im very happy with Diaz I think hes gradually improving after a tough period and should be given time. Hes also possibly not in the first 3 when everyones available.
If a significant upgrade is available and the club think its the right move then Ill support that. Until then Im very happy to support Luis.

Isnt that what being a supporter is about. All the Stats and spreadsheets are to help our recruitment team, Ive no need for them as Im not part of our recruitment team, Im just a supporters who supports the players in red.

If we had a team of Paul Koncheskeys I might be more vocal about replacements but we have quality everywhere right now so Im happy to get behind them and leave the rest up to the people who need to know what the stats show

PS I love Cody too
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 02:02:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:50:13 pm
Im very happy with Diaz I think hes gradually improving after a tough period and should be given time. Hes also possibly not in the first 3 when everyones available.
If a significant upgrade is available and the club think its the right move then Ill support that. Until then Im very happy to support Luis.

Isnt that what being a supporter is about. All the Stats and spreadsheets are to help our recruitment team, Ive no need for them as Im not part of our recruitment team, Im just a supporters who supports the players in red.

If we had a team of Paul Koncheskeys I might be more vocal about replacements but we have quality everywhere right now so Im happy to get behind them and leave the rest up to the people who need to know what the stats show

PS I love Cody too

Cool - so (other than the Cody comment ;) ) I agree with most what you said.  None of the players listed in the list above were being argued as  being upgrades - the point was being made that, unlike Nunez/Salah, there *ARE* more players who could be upgrades.  I'd love Vini for instance, if Mbappe goes to Real and replaces him. 
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,298
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 02:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:26:04 pm
But why are they "clearly not better than" - you are again underrating a lot of the players on the list, and putting on red tinted glasses in favour of Diaz.  For McNeil, let's have a look at what the stats are showing. 

Diaz has an xG/90 of this season of 0.3 and an xA of 0.11 for a combined of 0.41.  McNeil is the other way around - an xG of 0.11 and an xA of 0.31.  What this shows us is that they both should be performing about the same in terms of actual goals and assists per 90 - but that Diaz's ability to match those expectations is in his hands (as he can score the goals), as opposed to McNeill where he relies on his (average) team mates converting the chances he creates.  And indeed, if we look  at the actual performances, Diaz has an actual G+A of 0.39 (about what his stats say it should be), whereas because of Everton's lack of quality strikers actually converting the big chances McNeil creates for them, he under performs a little (0.34).

What this shows really is the different roles in the squads - Diaz plays as much more an inside forward, whose role is not to create for others (as he is unable to pass accurately) but to score goals (unfortunately, we have 3 other players in our squad who do similarly, but do create more to boot); whereas McNeil plays a much more traditional winger role of creating chances for others by passes/crosses from wide.  Question is - will our new manager prefer a 3 up front who are all more goal scorers, with the creativity coming from MF/FBs - or switch the system. 

What this means in reality is that Diaz, playing for a dominant, top of the table Liverpool, has the same number of goal involvements as McNeil, playing for a relegation threatened Everton (and in less than 175 mins fewer).  If we compare last season - Diaz had an actual G+A of 90 of 0.54 vs his expected of 0.363 (so he actually overperformed his xG compare to this season); McNeil had an actual G+A of 0.36 vs expected 0.35.  So his finishing was better last season, but his figures were by no means great, and there are plenty of players in smaller clubs with less of the ball who'd do equally as well.

So, yes, McNeil is actually quality, probably in Everton's top 3 players, and yes, it is your Liverpool bias to presume that Diaz has to be performing better than McNeil (and that the stats don't back that up for one reason or another).  This does not mean that Diaz isn't a better player overall - but that this season and last, McNeill has a similar expected performance in terms of goal involvement from a smaller club.




?????





aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,560
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm »
I thought this thread's ludicrousness had peaked with Anthony Gordon and Garnacho.....how naive I was...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 03:50:48 pm »
Be great if we could take advantage of the blueshites financial bother and get McNeil in for under 100m, what a bargain that'd be.
