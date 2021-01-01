If a stat shows these average players to be better than a player they clearly arent better than, what good is that stat?

Im not stat savvy clearly, but football isnt played on a spreadsheet. It might identify certain things but if those certain things are telling me that Dwight McNeil is better than Luis Diaz Im questioning the worth of the stat



But I suspect thats not how it works



But why are they "clearly not better than" - you are again underrating a lot of the players on the list, and putting on red tinted glasses in favour of Diaz. For McNeil, let's have a look at what the stats are showing.Diaz has an xG/90 of this season of 0.3 and an xA of 0.11 for a combined of 0.41. McNeil is the other way around - an xG of 0.11 and an xA of 0.31. What this shows us is that they both should be performing about the same in terms of actual goals and assists per 90 - but that Diaz's ability to match those expectations is in his hands (as he can score the goals), as opposed to McNeill where he relies on his (average) team mates converting the chances he creates. And indeed, if we look at the actual performances, Diaz has an actual G+A of 0.39 (about what his stats say it should be), whereas because of Everton's lack of quality strikers actually converting the big chances McNeil creates for them, he under performs a little (0.34).What this shows really is the different roles in the squads - Diaz plays as much more an inside forward, whose role is not to create for others (as he is unable to pass accurately) but to score goals (unfortunately, we have 3 other players in our squad who do similarly, but do create more to boot); whereas McNeil plays a much more traditional winger role of creating chances for others by passes/crosses from wide. Question is - will our new manager prefer a 3 up front who are all more goal scorers, with the creativity coming from MF/FBs - or switch the system.What this means in reality is that Diaz, playing for a dominant, top of the table Liverpool, has the same number of goal involvements as McNeil, playing for a relegation threatened Everton (and in less than 175 mins fewer). If we compare last season - Diaz had an actual G+A of 90 of 0.54 vs his expected of 0.363 (so he actually overperformed his xG compare to this season); McNeil had an actual G+A of 0.36 vs expected 0.35. So his finishing was better last season, but his figures were by no means great, and there are plenty of players in smaller clubs with less of the ball who'd do equally as well.So, yes, McNeil is actually quality, probably in Everton's top 3 players, and yes, it is your Liverpool bias to presume that Diaz has to be performing better than McNeil (and that the stats don't back that up for one reason or another). This does not mean that Diaz isn't a better player overall - but that this season and last, McNeill has a similar expected performance in terms of goal involvement from a smaller club.