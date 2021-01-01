We're fortunate to be in a position where Klopp is leaving a fairly young and complete squad. If the new manager uses Quansah and Bradley and both continue to improve (there's no reason to expect otherwise) then we're fairly set in defence. I'd like a left sided centre back but if we didn't buy one I don't think it would be panic stations.



Midfield is a similar story. For all of the discourse about the need for a proper DM (Palhinha has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this), it's going to be very difficult to upgrade on MacAllister and in all honesty even if we could, it's likely not moving the needle all that much. Outside of that we're full of young, talented players who will all continue to improve, and I'm sure Alonso, De Zerbi or whoever it ends up being will use them all a lot. With that being said, I don't think we'll buy a midfielder this summer.



That leaves us with the forward line and brings me to Diaz (and Gakpo). The easiest and clearest upgrade we can make to the squad this summer is to buy a younger and more athletic wide forward to take minutes from Gakpo and or Diaz.



From a quick look, here is a list of players with better expected goal contributions than Diaz over the last year.



Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Leon Bailey, Ross Barkley, Leandro Trossard, Antony (yes..), Garnacho, Mudryk (equal), Dwight McNeil, Bryan Mbeumo, Reiss Nelson, Cunha, Hwang, Neto, Mitoma, Adingra, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Anthony Elanga.



Obviously I'd love to sign someone like Kvaratskhelia, Mitoma (though I have reservations about his age) or Rafael Leao, but as the list above illustrates, we don't need to go into the 100M+ market to upgrade on Diaz. There are guys like Olise, Soule, Raphinha, Zhegrova who are all likely to cost a fair bit less. I'm not going to pretend I've seen Soule or Zhegrova, but the point is our recruitment team will know a lot about them and plenty of others.



I think the biggest difference we can make to the new manager and generally to our prospects over the next few years is upgrading Diaz and/or Gakpo with the aim of having someone who in 2026 can potentially be a top 5-10 wide player in the world.



