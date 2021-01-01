« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 373743 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,489
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm
Not blasphemy, just a bad take in my view (followed by others). On a day where no one played well I thought he tried harder than most to make things happen and was involved in most of the better pieces of play.

Our goal was down to him competing so I dont think he shirks things physically while not being the biggest. He battles and doesnt hide, and he has different skills to others in that hes better at beating a man than most.


I wasnt questioning his effort - he always gives everything, its his level thats the worry
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:57:40 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 12:10:18 am »
He's industrious and always works but is just not very threatening at the moment. He also lacks that extra 10% of pace that players like Mane/Martinelli have on that wing that makes them so dangerous. Its all very predictable.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 12:17:23 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm
I wasnt questioning his effort - he always gives everything, its his level thats the worry
I think the two bad injuries and kidnapping is enough to give him a pass until next season personally. But I think hes started to find his form and until today has looked like he was getting back to his best. I guess the stats may show something different.

Scored against these in the FA Cup, against Fulham and in midweek against Chelsea where I thought he had a really good game, so in think hes been one of our better players this last month
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 12:20:36 am »
I am very impressed with his strength and stamina with his skinny built, can run non-stop for 90 minutes. However, I am very disappointed with his vision of the game, almost always makes the wrong decisions and usually holds the ball longer than he should. As a winger, he never makes a good cross and his shots re usually weak. He was much better before his injuries.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 12:36:12 am »
Creating chances isnt his strong point to say the least, hes dribbling seems to have regressed also, couldnt beat Ben White once who isnt the strongest or fastest himself.
Logged

Offline swish

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 12:44:03 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:17:23 am
I think the two bad injuries and kidnapping is enough to give him a pass until next season personally. But I think hes started to find his form and until today has looked like he was getting back to his best. I guess the stats may show something different.

Scored against these in the FA Cup, against Fulham and in midweek against Chelsea where I thought he had a really good game, so in think hes been one of our better players this last month

100 percent agree, he is scoring and creating. he showed strength in that goal he wasn't shrugged off the ball against arsenal
imagine if that happened to you, having ur parents kidnapped, would send most of us over the edge.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 01:56:45 am »
Quote from: swish on Today at 12:44:03 am
100 percent agree, he is scoring and creating. he showed strength in that goal he wasn't shrugged off the ball against arsenal
imagine if that happened to you, having ur parents kidnapped, would send most of us over the edge.
He scored and assisted some goals recently which tilts the recency bias in his favor but overall this season he is the least productive among our forwards. Registered a G/A every 180 mins(all comps) which is twice the amount of time needed for Nunez and Jota. Even Gakpo who has spent a chunk of his time in midfield and often labelled as anonymous is at 130 mins.

He had an electrifying start with us in his first (half) season. But I think towards the end of it and the beginning of last season before the injury, we started to recognise some patterns in his play which still last until today: he likes ball to feet, takes a lot of touches, seems to often get into a 1v1 standoff with right backs but rarely beats them anymore, doesn't make a lot of crosses either, doesn't really combine with anyone (like making a one-two, give and go, overlap etc.), likes to cut inside (sometimes all the way to the other side) but since he doesn't really beat a man or link up, the situation ends up a square or back pass.

Those patterns suggest a player who mostly relies on his individual skills and athleticism, not vision or game intelligence. But the injury probably ruined the former and we ended up with the player he is now.

If the next manager is Alonso then I worry for him because he's just not the type who can play one touch passing football.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 08:48:04 am »
So after coming through 2 bad injuries and the kidnap of his parents, his form has started to improve. Thats good surely?

Unless youre looking for reasons to pick at the lad
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 08:53:32 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:56:45 am
He scored and assisted some goals recently which tilts the recency bias in his favor but overall this season he is the least productive among our forwards. Registered a G/A every 180 mins(all comps) which is twice the amount of time needed for Nunez and Jota. Even Gakpo who has spent a chunk of his time in midfield and often labelled as anonymous is at 130 mins.

He had an electrifying start with us in his first (half) season. But I think towards the end of it and the beginning of last season before the injury, we started to recognise some patterns in his play which still last until today: he likes ball to feet, takes a lot of touches, seems to often get into a 1v1 standoff with right backs but rarely beats them anymore, doesn't make a lot of crosses either, doesn't really combine with anyone (like making a one-two, give and go, overlap etc.), likes to cut inside (sometimes all the way to the other side) but since he doesn't really beat a man or link up, the situation ends up a square or back pass.

Those patterns suggest a player who mostly relies on his individual skills and athleticism, not vision or game intelligence. But the injury probably ruined the former and we ended up with the player he is now.

If the next manager is Alonso then I worry for him because he's just not the type who can play one touch passing football.
Diaz had an awful CL final against a declining Carajval
He started the next season decent but stood as lively because we were so bad.
Since then even though some goals recently his very frustating
cant beat his man just goes inside
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 09:58:21 am »
I don't rate Diaz particularly highly, and certainly up against the levels that his predecessor Sadio Mane put in week-in week-out, he's severely lacking.

I seem to recall it being said that when he scored against Chelsea in the previous game, it was his first goal at Anfield in just under 6 months?!

He just doesn't have that killer instinct where you expect him to punish a mistake or take a 1-v1 chance - I often ask myself about our players; if they played for another PL side, would I want LFC to sign them?

In Diaz' case, I don't think I would.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 10:31:11 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:48:04 am
So after coming through 2 bad injuries and the kidnap of his parents, his form has started to improve. Thats good surely?

Unless youre looking for reasons to pick at the lad

It's not about picking at him, it's highlighting currently he isn't doing enough on the pitch. Don't think anyone is questioning his desire and workrate which has always been exceptional.

My problem is he doesn't take on his fullback anymore, he doesn't dribble, he's become so easy to defend because all he does is crab inside and then ends up coughing up posession, you add to that the amount of times his final pass/ball is terrible it starts to add up that we need more from him, especially in games where we have periods of being under the kosh. He needs to be better at maintaining posession.
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,447
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 10:42:00 am »
We're fortunate to be in a position where Klopp is leaving a fairly young and complete squad. If the new manager uses Quansah and Bradley and both continue to improve (there's no reason to expect otherwise) then we're fairly set in defence. I'd like a left sided centre back but if we didn't buy one I don't think it would be panic stations.

Midfield is a similar story. For all of the discourse about the need for a proper DM (Palhinha has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this), it's going to be very difficult to upgrade on MacAllister and in all honesty even if we could, it's likely not moving the needle all that much. Outside of that we're full of young, talented players who will all continue to improve, and I'm sure Alonso, De Zerbi or whoever it ends up being will use them all a lot. With that being said, I don't think we'll buy a midfielder this summer.

That leaves us with the forward line and brings me to Diaz (and Gakpo). The easiest and clearest upgrade we can make to the squad this summer is to buy a younger and more athletic wide forward to take minutes from Gakpo and or Diaz.

From a quick look, here is a list of players with better expected goal contributions than Diaz over the last year.

Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Leon Bailey, Ross Barkley, Leandro Trossard, Antony (yes..), Garnacho, Mudryk (equal), Dwight McNeil, Bryan Mbeumo, Reiss Nelson, Cunha, Hwang, Neto, Mitoma, Adingra, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Anthony Elanga.

Obviously I'd love to sign someone like Kvaratskhelia, Mitoma (though I have reservations about his age) or Rafael Leao, but as the list above illustrates, we don't need to go into the 100M+ market to upgrade on Diaz. There are guys like Olise, Soule, Raphinha, Zhegrova who are all likely to cost a fair bit less. I'm not going to pretend I've seen Soule or Zhegrova, but the point is our recruitment team will know a lot about them and plenty of others.

I think the biggest difference we can make to the new manager and generally to our prospects over the next few years is upgrading Diaz and/or Gakpo with the aim of having someone who in 2026 can potentially be a top 5-10 wide player in the world.

Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 10:44:56 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:48:04 am
So after coming through 2 bad injuries and the kidnap of his parents, his form has started to improve. Thats good surely?

Unless youre looking for reasons to pick at the lad

I just don't think his effective enough for what we are wanting to be, I'd rather have him as a squad player than Gakpo and try to sign someone for the LW spot who can actually get in behind.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 10:47:09 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 10:42:00 am
We're fortunate to be in a position where Klopp is leaving a fairly young and complete squad. If the new manager uses Quansah and Bradley and both continue to improve (there's no reason to expect otherwise) then we're fairly set in defence. I'd like a left sided centre back but if we didn't buy one I don't think it would be panic stations.

Midfield is a similar story. For all of the discourse about the need for a proper DM (Palhinha has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this), it's going to be very difficult to upgrade on MacAllister and in all honesty even if we could, it's likely not moving the needle all that much. Outside of that we're full of young, talented players who will all continue to improve, and I'm sure Alonso, De Zerbi or whoever it ends up being will use them all a lot. With that being said, I don't think we'll buy a midfielder this summer.

That leaves us with the forward line and brings me to Diaz (and Gakpo). The easiest and clearest upgrade we can make to the squad this summer is to buy a younger and more athletic wide forward to take minutes from Gakpo and or Diaz.

From a quick look, here is a list of players with better expected goal contributions than Diaz over the last year.

Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Leon Bailey, Ross Barkley, Leandro Trossard, Antony (yes..), Garnacho, Mudryk (equal), Dwight McNeil, Bryan Mbeumo, Reiss Nelson, Cunha, Hwang, Neto, Mitoma, Adingra, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Anthony Elanga.

Obviously I'd love to sign someone like Kvaratskhelia, Mitoma (though I have reservations about his age) or Rafael Leao, but as the list above illustrates, we don't need to go into the 100M+ market to upgrade on Diaz. There are guys like Olise, Soule, Raphinha, Zhegrova who are all likely to cost a fair bit less. I'm not going to pretend I've seen Soule or Zhegrova, but the point is our recruitment team will know a lot about them and plenty of others.

I think the biggest difference we can make to the new manager and generally to our prospects over the next few years is upgrading Diaz and/or Gakpo with the aim of having someone who in 2026 can potentially be a top 5-10 wide player in the world.



Theres a transfer thread for this shite
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 10:51:27 am »
234 per goal or assist mm
Logged

Online LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 10:51:51 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:44:56 am
I just don't think his effective enough for what we are wanting to be, I'd rather have him as a squad player than Gakpo and try to sign someone for the LW spot who can actually get in behind.

Surely Gakpo makes more sense as a squad player since he can play in multiple positions. We've got Nunez & Jota who can both play in Luis' primary position aswell.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:26 am by LFCTikiTaka »
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,447
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 10:53:51 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:47:09 am

Theres a transfer thread for this shite
Sorry mate, Diaz is brilliant and I hope he signs a new 5 year deal on 250k a week.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 10:53:51 am
Sorry mate, Diaz is brilliant and I hope he signs a new 5 year deal on 250k a week.
Out of those players you listed with better expected goal contributions how many would you rather we had than Diaz?
Theres not a single player on that list Id swap him for
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:08 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 10:57:09 am »
Diaz doesn't score as much because he's more involved in the build-up play than the other forwards, bar Salah. He plays a different role in the team to people like Nunez and Jota. Long term, there is a question mark over him but he's earned the benefit of the doubt until the end of the season at least. He's already shown his peak to be higher than any player in Dilkington's list - we just need to get an idea of whether he can reach that peak again.
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,447
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 10:57:14 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:56:14 am
Out of those players you listed with better expected goal contributions how many would you rather we had than Diaz?
Theres not a single player on that list of swap him for
That's absolutely mad.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 11:01:40 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 10:57:14 am
That's absolutely mad.
Why? And you havent said who you would swap him for, probably because almost everyone on the list isnt good enough for us

Also he has actually scored 8 goals this season, should be 9 (Spurs). Hell likely be in double figures by the end of the season which is a pretty good return for someone who plays on the wing.

All this from someone coming off two bad injuries and having his parents kidnapped

But hey fuck you Luis we expect you to be in devastating form every time you set foot on the pitch regardless
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:03 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,489
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 11:07:03 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:56:14 am
Out of those players you listed with better expected goal contributions how many would you rather we had than Diaz?
Theres not a single player on that list Id swap him for

Youre making the point of the post arent you?  those players are outperforming Diaz and you dont fancy any of them - that should give you pause


Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 11:13:25 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:03 am
Youre making the point of the post arent you?  those players are outperforming Diaz and you dont fancy any of them - that should give you pause



Theyre outperforming him on a spreadsheet. And no one will tell me which of those players they want to swap for him - I wonder why?

I get that stats can often tell a different story to what we think we see but stats dont take into consideration mitigating circumstances and they dont always show the full picture

Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,552
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 11:14:30 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:13:25 am
Theyre outperforming him on a spreadsheet. And no one will tell me which of those players they want to swap for him - I wonder why?

I get that stats can often tell a different story to what we think we see but stats dont take into consideration mitigating circumstances and they dont always show the full picture



If Gordon wasn't a relentless shithouse I'd swap him for Diaz.  Think he's a more effective player.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 11:15:07 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:14:30 am
If Gordon wasn't a relentless shithouse I'd swap him for Diaz.  Think he's a more effective player.

there is tons of more effective players, I love Diaz but since his knee injury he hasn't looked like he can beat a man.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,489
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3745 on: Today at 11:17:46 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:13:25 am
Theyre outperforming him on a spreadsheet. And no one will tell me which of those players they want to swap for him - I wonder why?

I get that stats can often tell a different story to what we think we see but stats dont take into consideration mitigating circumstances and they dont always show the full picture



Oh come on  youd obviously swap Mitoma for him as a start point - lets at least argue in good faith
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 