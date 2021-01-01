« previous next »
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm
Not blasphemy, just a bad take in my view (followed by others). On a day where no one played well I thought he tried harder than most to make things happen and was involved in most of the better pieces of play.

Our goal was down to him competing so I dont think he shirks things physically while not being the biggest. He battles and doesnt hide, and he has different skills to others in that hes better at beating a man than most.


I wasnt questioning his effort - he always gives everything, its his level thats the worry
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:57:40 pm by JackWard33 »
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 12:10:18 am
He's industrious and always works but is just not very threatening at the moment. He also lacks that extra 10% of pace that players like Mane/Martinelli have on that wing that makes them so dangerous. Its all very predictable.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 12:17:23 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm
I wasnt questioning his effort - he always gives everything, its his level thats the worry
I think the two bad injuries and kidnapping is enough to give him a pass until next season personally. But I think hes started to find his form and until today has looked like he was getting back to his best. I guess the stats may show something different.

Scored against these in the FA Cup, against Fulham and in midweek against Chelsea where I thought he had a really good game, so in think hes been one of our better players this last month
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 12:20:36 am
I am very impressed with his strength and stamina with his skinny built, can run non-stop for 90 minutes. However, I am very disappointed with his vision of the game, almost always makes the wrong decisions and usually holds the ball longer than he should. As a winger, he never makes a good cross and his shots re usually weak. He was much better before his injuries.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 12:36:12 am
Creating chances isnt his strong point to say the least, hes dribbling seems to have regressed also, couldnt beat Ben White once who isnt the strongest or fastest himself.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 12:44:03 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:17:23 am
I think the two bad injuries and kidnapping is enough to give him a pass until next season personally. But I think hes started to find his form and until today has looked like he was getting back to his best. I guess the stats may show something different.

Scored against these in the FA Cup, against Fulham and in midweek against Chelsea where I thought he had a really good game, so in think hes been one of our better players this last month

100 percent agree, he is scoring and creating. he showed strength in that goal he wasn't shrugged off the ball against arsenal
imagine if that happened to you, having ur parents kidnapped, would send most of us over the edge.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 01:56:45 am
Quote from: swish on Today at 12:44:03 am
100 percent agree, he is scoring and creating. he showed strength in that goal he wasn't shrugged off the ball against arsenal
imagine if that happened to you, having ur parents kidnapped, would send most of us over the edge.
He scored and assisted some goals recently which tilts the recency bias in his favor but overall this season he is the least productive among our forwards. Registered a G/A every 180 mins(all comps) which is twice the amount of time needed for Nunez and Jota. Even Gakpo who has spent a chunk of his time in midfield and often labelled as anonymous is at 130 mins.

He had an electrifying start with us in his first (half) season. But I think towards the end of it and the beginning of last season before the injury, we started to recognise some patterns in his play which still last until today: he likes ball to feet, takes a lot of touches, seems to often get into a 1v1 standoff with right backs but rarely beats them anymore, doesn't make a lot of crosses either, doesn't really combine with anyone (like making a one-two, give and go, overlap etc.), likes to cut inside (sometimes all the way to the other side) but since he doesn't really beat a man or link up, the situation ends up a square or back pass.

Those patterns suggest a player who mostly relies on his individual skills and athleticism, not vision or game intelligence. But the injury probably ruined the former and we ended up with the player he is now.

If the next manager is Alonso then I worry for him because he's just not the type who can play one touch passing football.
