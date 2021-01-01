Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda) (Read 369915 times)
mattD
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today
at 12:15:48 am
Slowly going through the gears this lad, just timing his ascendency at the right moment.
nerdster4
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today
at 05:02:45 am
So happy he is back
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
