I don't know when it started to happen or if it's a team setup problem but this season it feels like he's always playing as if he just steps into the team for the first time. There was barely any linkup with the other forwards, no give-and-gos, no overlaps with the fullback etc. Most of the time it's just him trying to do his thing, which kind of resembles the way he plays for Colombia. The positive thing is his workrate and desire are always there to see, but there's very little coming out of it.