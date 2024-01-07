I thought he had an odd game - couldn't pass for toffee (I think he wasted 3-4 great chances to counter by not being able to make the simplest passes), missed a decent chance, but then took a harder one to seal it. Lost the ball a lot in the first half too, but was better in the second.



I watched the second hlaf back during my lunch break as I thought I must have missed something, but it was how I remembered it. He seemed to make a lot of poor decisions on the ball (holding onto the ball too long, running into cul-de-sacs) and threw in a couple of really bad dives as well (one which got Elliot booked).Took his goal very well though.