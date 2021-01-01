In the row behind that lad, to the left! Wearing the white coat, and a baseball cap on.
His dad is so awesome.Doesn't wanna watch from the box but to be in the middle of the action in the away end.
So happy he scored, will do his confidence a world of good
I thought he had an odd game - couldn't pass for toffee (I think he wasted 3-4 great chances to counter by not being able to make the simplest passes), missed a decent chance, but then took a harder one to seal it. Lost the ball a lot in the first half too, but was better in the second.
I watched the second hlaf back during my lunch break as I thought I must have missed something, but it was how I remembered it. He seemed to make a lot of poor decisions on the ball (holding onto the ball too long, running into cul-de-sacs) and threw in a couple of really bad dives as well (one which got Elliot booked). Took his goal very well though.
To think there were some suggestions about selling him in the summer, just a few pages back in this thread. Smh.He had shown his level during his first season with us. There can always be ups and downs in form but he's no one season wonder.
