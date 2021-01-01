« previous next »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:14:01 pm


Thats how to win a game of twister
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm

 ;D

In the row behind that lad, to the left!

Wearing the white coat, and a baseball cap on.
ah thanks.  that'll teach me to blink.  :)
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:21:19 pm
His dad is so awesome.

Doesn't wanna watch from the box but to be in the middle of the action in the away end.

Diaz senior looked a bit glum in the posh box the other night but seems to be in his element today. :D
To think there were some suggestions about selling him in the summer, just a few pages back in this thread. Smh.

He had shown his level during his first season with us. There can always be ups and downs in form but he's no one season wonder.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:14:01 pm

Are we sure the knee op was a success?
So happy he scored, will do his confidence a world of good
Quote from: YNWA.A on Today at 01:23:10 am
So happy he scored, will do his confidence a world of good

I thought he had an odd game - couldn't pass for toffee (I think he wasted 3-4 great chances to counter by not being able to make the simplest passes), missed a decent chance, but then took a harder one to seal it.  Lost the ball a lot in the first half too, but was better in the second.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:20:34 pm
I thought he had an odd game - couldn't pass for toffee (I think he wasted 3-4 great chances to counter by not being able to make the simplest passes), missed a decent chance, but then took a harder one to seal it.  Lost the ball a lot in the first half too, but was better in the second.
I watched the second hlaf back during my lunch break as I thought I must have missed something, but it was how I remembered it. He seemed to make a lot of poor decisions on the ball (holding onto the ball too long, running into cul-de-sacs) and threw in a couple of really bad dives as well (one which got Elliot booked).

Took his goal very well though. 
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:24:41 pm
I watched the second hlaf back during my lunch break as I thought I must have missed something, but it was how I remembered it. He seemed to make a lot of poor decisions on the ball (holding onto the ball too long, running into cul-de-sacs) and threw in a couple of really bad dives as well (one which got Elliot booked).

Took his goal very well though.

Yeah I think he was much better against Newcastle. I just think the goal will help him and us while Mo is away, i cant remember the last time he scored.
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:16:08 am
To think there were some suggestions about selling him in the summer, just a few pages back in this thread. Smh.

He had shown his level during his first season with us. There can always be ups and downs in form but he's no one season wonder.

yep, unreal - who'd have thought that a player could go through a bad patch with what happened to his family, he's a class act
