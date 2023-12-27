« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 356920 times)

Online Dim Glas

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 06:26:34 pm »
Well in Lucho!

A deserved goal to top off a huge performance.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 06:26:57 pm »
He's so good, really happy for him.
Offline Zlen

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 06:27:31 pm »
Bit good on the right no?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 06:27:37 pm »
Puts a few quid onto his value  ;D
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 27, 2023, 10:54:51 am
With Salah going to AFCON soon, anyone thinking Diaz can be shifted to the right? I mean we have 3 players in Jota Gakpo Nunez who can both play LW and CF all better than him at the moment, but no deputy for Salah from the right. I guess Elliott and Szobo can do a job there too but we're not exactly rich in midfield either. I remember Jota played from the right in a couple of games when Klopp tried to incorporate him with our old front 3 but he looked ineffective there.

Maybe by playing Diaz from the right, he can stop cutting inside and pass back which feels like the only thing he does these days. Instead he can provide us with some width, get to the byline and get some crosses in with his strong foot, which can actually be end products. Maybe this change could actually revitalise him because at the moment especially with Jota coming back his best position is on the bench. Thoughts?
Called it a while ago. Let's just keep playing him on the right.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 06:31:56 pm »
Get in, Luis you deserved that goal. It's great to see him playing with a smile back on his face.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 06:34:59 pm »
He's a passionate little bastard.  His work rate is incredible and has been even during his down turn in form. He's looking himself again right at the perfect moment.
Offline DHRED

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 06:36:11 pm »
I criticised him recently for his performances and wondered whether hed reach his pre injury levels

Looks to be doing just that and proving Im the idiot..

Well in lad
Offline kop306

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 06:36:35 pm »
great to see diaz back to form in the last 2 games

i can see him playing on the right hand side more
Offline blamski

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 06:37:32 pm »
He has to stay there until Mo is back. In fact that's our best front 3 for now... Nuñez left, Jota central, Diaz right.
Online farawayred

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 06:40:10 pm »
Great! Now, repeat that every game from now until the end of the season! :)
Online DiggerJohn

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 06:40:42 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:28:27 pm
Called it a while ago. Let's just keep playing him on the right.

Clever clogs
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 06:47:10 pm »
The right wing solution!
Offline SamLad

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 06:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 06:25:37 pm
I really like him on the right. Glad to see his name on the score sheet like he has deserved recently if not for a bit of bad luck a few times.
100%.  love the lad.
Online richmiller1

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 06:52:18 pm »
Looked great on the right hand side. More of that please
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 06:55:28 pm »
No look goal. No biggie.
Offline RedG13

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 07:01:56 pm »
Great goal at the end. He looks like getting back to pre injury levels now
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 07:04:42 pm »
Coming back into form at a critical time, and definitely worth trying him at RW while Salah is gone.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 07:10:46 pm »
The season he killed it at Porto with 18 goals mid season he played some games from the right. Will have no problem playing there whatsoever. Excited to see Nunez, Jota, Diaz combo.
Offline JP!

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 07:11:34 pm »
Absolute class act.
Offline Samie

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 07:14:01 pm »
Online A-Bomb

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 07:30:57 pm »
Perfect time for him to be finding his form again, and how cool is it he looks equally as comfortable playing from the right? Could solve us a big headache in the future.
Offline Samie

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 07:31:55 pm »
The last two games has seen The Real Luis Diaz back.  8)
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 07:33:00 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:30:57 pm
Perfect time for him to be finding his form again, and how cool is it he looks equally as comfortable playing from the right? Could solve us a big headache in the future.

Yes, I really hope Klopp continues to play him from that side it would give us a great chance to up his confidence and get him back to the player he was when we first signed him.
Online newterp

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 08:51:26 pm »
Really has been great to see him full of confidence again.
Online art03

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 08:54:08 pm »
So that was what all that 1 touch shooting drills were about. Great finish.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 09:00:40 pm »
An absolute menace today ...and looks like he was relishing every second of it. Marvelous
Online ac

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 09:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 06:47:10 pm
The right wing solution!

Yep. His performance was the most encouraging for me- he has the guile and dynamism to replicate some of what Salah gives us. Play him right, Nunez/Gapko left and Jota upfront. Elliott right midfield. Job done.
Online William Regal

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 09:03:35 pm »
This past 2 games, his sharpness, pace,  passion and confidence has really come back, it's a joy to see
