With Salah going to AFCON soon, anyone thinking Diaz can be shifted to the right? I mean we have 3 players in Jota Gakpo Nunez who can both play LW and CF all better than him at the moment, but no deputy for Salah from the right. I guess Elliott and Szobo can do a job there too but we're not exactly rich in midfield either. I remember Jota played from the right in a couple of games when Klopp tried to incorporate him with our old front 3 but he looked ineffective there.Maybe by playing Diaz from the right, he can stop cutting inside and pass back which feels like the only thing he does these days. Instead he can provide us with some width, get to the byline and get some crosses in with his strong foot, which can actually be end products. Maybe this change could actually revitalise him because at the moment especially with Jota coming back his best position is on the bench. Thoughts?
Called it a while ago. Let's just keep playing him on the right.
I really like him on the right. Glad to see his name on the score sheet like he has deserved recently if not for a bit of bad luck a few times.
Perfect time for him to be finding his form again, and how cool is it he looks equally as comfortable playing from the right? Could solve us a big headache in the future.
The right wing solution!
