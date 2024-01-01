« previous next »
ac

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 10:36:07 pm
Amazed he got subbed. Was our best attacker first half
TipTopKop

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 10:36:41 pm
Love his energy, always brings something different.
MonsLibpool

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 10:39:53 pm
He's getting back into form.
So Howard Philips

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 10:40:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool
He's getting back into form.

He played well tonight.
RedG13

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 10:44:19 pm
Much better performance from him. Much quicker decision making the pass to Salah on the Jones goal was great.
So Howard Philips

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 10:45:07 pm
Quote from: ac
Amazed he got subbed. Was our best attacker first half

Probably because hell be a starter against Arsenal?
Buster Gonad

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 10:46:31 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool
He's getting back into form.

It's almost like the best manager in the world knew better than the kneejerkers in the fan base who declared him a spent force.
He's been working his bollocks off every game and as they say class is permanent.  He's clearly a passionate lad which I'm sure Klopp loves that.
duvva 💅

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 10:52:15 pm
Looking sharper tonight. Lovely Cruyff turn at one point on the touchline to beat a couple of defenders
diegoLFC7

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 10:53:17 pm
Quote from: ac
Amazed he got subbed. Was our best attacker first half
Probably one eye on Arsenal.
SamLad

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 11:51:55 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb
Thought he did very well tonight, looked much more like the lad who first joined us.
100%  looked close to back to his best.  unlucky not to have 2 goals in the last 2 games.
Red Cactii

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 11:51:59 pm
SamLad

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 11:54:02 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii
https://x.com/thekopwatch/status/1741940506702037405?s=46&t=GGFS04QCs7LdyzVOxVf8JQ

Good to see a smile back on his face!
no idea what that vid has to do with Diaz but anyhow ....
Cracking Left Foot

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
January 1, 2024, 11:57:09 pm
I think some people dont realise the trauma he must have gone through with what happened to his parents. Its really no wonder hes been off form for a bit. Good to see him looking like his old self tonight
SerbianScouser

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 12:01:11 am
With Mo leaving it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to try Luis on the right as an old school right winger, going outside and then either squaring it or pulling it back.

It would be easier for him to get the ball into the box opposed to the left side where he rarely goes to his left and is generally very predictable. I know its unlikely to happen but it would be interesting to see.
Red Cactii

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 12:07:51 am
Quote from: SamLad
no idea what that vid has to do with Diaz but anyhow ....

You cant see him in the background absolutely cracking up at Klopps reaction?
SamLad

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 12:11:56 am
Quote from: Red Cactii
You cant see him in the background absolutely cracking up at Klopps reaction?
so fast I didn't even see anyone in the background, and looking again I can't see much of a smile.  :)
DiggerJohn

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 12:18:50 am
I saw some guy on the bench with a beany hat stuck on his phone. Who the fuck is he?
William Regal

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 12:23:13 am
Much sharper tonight, definitely a step in the right direction
kavah

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 01:16:08 am
Great game, such a live wire when he's on his game
killer-heels

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 01:17:27 am
Was his best game for a while and shuts up the silly lost his pace shouts. As was quite evidenced, confidence goes a long way.
cipher

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 02:30:10 am
Diaz had his best game in months tonight.  Was not at his best for us and then all the craziness with this father, but tonight was a completely different story.  If he can keep this level up for the majority of games left it will obviously be a huge boost for the team.
88_RED

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 07:25:10 am
Superb from Lucho last night..

He was everywhere across the front line.. real agent of chaos in the way he played last night.. Long may it continue..
na fir dearg

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 07:30:10 am
are we still selling him orrrrrrrr ??
Draex

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 08:52:51 am
Much improved, Lucho with confidence is going to be a beast.
mightymoose1972

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 01:07:34 pm
Great interplay between him and Curtis.  Looked like we would score everytime he cut inside.
Knight

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 08:04:45 am
Seen this suggested in the Darwin thread and thought I'd ask it here; should he play right forward whilst Salah is away? One of our forwards might have to do it, none of them can do it a typically 'inverted' way (because they're all primarily right footed) and Diaz is the player probably most able to function in a more traditional non inverted, winger type role.

Or we just play Elliot there, which might make more sense. Elliot is a creator who won't make in behind runs but then Salah is that more than he was nowadays too. And Elliot is actually left footed.
SerbianScouser

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 08:53:11 am
Quote from: Knight
Seen this suggested in the Darwin thread and thought I'd ask it here; should he play right forward whilst Salah is away? One of our forwards might have to do it, none of them can do it a typically 'inverted' way (because they're all primarily right footed) and Diaz is the player probably most able to function in a more traditional non inverted, winger type role.
For me it's a great idea to try him as a right winger.

On the left you never see him go outside and cross/pass the ball in the box for Darwin. Since he's not scoring much on the left anyway I think the best way to get some production out of him in Mo's absence is to use him as an old school right winger.

Pep used Sterling and Sane like that few years ago and worked well because similar to us they didn't have a false 9 but a pure striker waiting for the service in the box.

Food for thought.
mullyred94

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 02:05:32 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser
For me it's a great idea to try him as a right winger.

On the left you never see him go outside and cross/pass the ball in the box for Darwin. Since he's not scoring much on the left anyway I think the best way to get some production out of him in Mo's absence is to use him as an old school right winger.

Pep used Sterling and Sane like that few years ago and worked well because similar to us they didn't have a false 9 but a pure striker waiting for the service in the box.

Food for thought.

We never get players to the byline for cut backs compared to when we used too, we need more of that.
SamLad

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 02:16:14 pm
Quote from: mullyred94
We never get players to the byline for cut backs compared to when we used too, we need more of that.
agree completely.  just use it as a variation now and then, keep the defenders uncertain.   god knows we've got the players to do it, and the players to capitalize in the middle.
Schmidt

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 02:48:12 pm
Yeah I'd love to see us try him on the right, would be a nice option for those games where no one else seems to want to stretch play.
farawayred

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 04:28:25 pm
Quote from: Schmidt
Yeah I'd love to see us try him on the right, would be a nice option for those games where no one else seems to want to stretch play.
He'd be cutting in more from the right than stretching play, I think.
