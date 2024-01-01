Seen this suggested in the Darwin thread and thought I'd ask it here; should he play right forward whilst Salah is away? One of our forwards might have to do it, none of them can do it a typically 'inverted' way (because they're all primarily right footed) and Diaz is the player probably most able to function in a more traditional non inverted, winger type role.



Or we just play Elliot there, which might make more sense. Elliot is a creator who won't make in behind runs but then Salah is that more than he was nowadays too. And Elliot is actually left footed.