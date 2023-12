The lack of shots in general is concerning.



There were one or 2 instances when I wanted him to shoot but he didn't bother and instead took an extra touch or a shit pass.Another instance in the 2nd half he got the ball and instead of taking it towards the byeline to square it or even have an attempt himself he decided to try to cut inside which gave the defender an easy interception.Over a month now since a forward other than Salah has scored in the league.