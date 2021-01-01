« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 341797 times)

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,744
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3440 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 08:39:27 pm
I can only assume you haven't been in any other thread but this one if that's your take.

They were all crap, and they're all being criticised.

To be honest very few did have a good game today, but its the usual protecting whichever player you prefer and open fire on someone else, which tends to happen after games like these. It was a definite off performance from the team as a whole.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,165
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3441 on: Yesterday at 08:50:20 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm
Before his knee injury, youd be watching him on the edge of your seat when he was 1v1 with a defender. Definitely looks a yard slower and not much of a goal threat. Were carrying 2 players in the front line just now who are not contributing much to goals.

I agree.  I think that injury has badly impacted his ability.

He hasn't been the same player since.  It may return, it may not.

Still our best forward today, mind.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:53:19 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3442 on: Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm »
I think teams are doubling up on him now. He doesn't cross the ball but likes to come inside to shoot etc so opponents know what he is going to do. Needs to be a bit more unpredictable, like go on the outside or work more with the full back.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,283
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:50:20 pm

Still our best forward today, mind.

Lowest xg and lowest xa of the 3 starting forwards  and to the eye test his decision making was horrible
What did he do well?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,148
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
Lowest xg and lowest xa of the 3 starting forwards  and to the eye test his decision making was horrible
What did he do well?

Thought he was ok first half in that he was carrying the ball well. Second half he was really, really bad.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 10:16:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm
Thought he was ok first half in that he was carrying the ball well. Second half he was really, really bad.

Agree with this he was the only one who was keeping the ball under pressure out of our forwards first half, was carrying the ball decent, and also his touch wasn't deserting him like the others.

2nd half he was very bad, but the others were bad all game, and didn't have an even average 45 mins, by that token he was most certainly our best forward, not that it matters much because none of them played to a high standard.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
Lowest xg and lowest xa of the 3 starting forwards  and to the eye test his decision making was horrible
What did he do well?

And this sums up eveything. Lowest  xg and xa apparently, the only metrics to judge players, christ. There's no specific stat for an "eye test" to point him as our worst attacker today, because quite simply he wasn't!.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm by DangerScouse »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,283
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm
And this sums up eveything. Lowest  xg and xa apparently, the only metrics to judge players, christ. There's no specific stat for an "eye test" to point him as our worst attacker today, because quite simply he wasn't!.

Youre allowed to put a counter point if you like rather than just saying stats, eye test, bah humbug
Honestly I dont know what he did well today  he kept it quite well I guess, cant think of much beyond that 
Lets be clear by the way the front 3 werent good - but he was particularly ineffective
He creates almost nothing through his passing which means if hes denied space or cant beat his man he doesnt affect games in the final third
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 11:02:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
Youre allowed to put a counter point if you like rather than just saying stats, eye test, bah humbug
Honestly I dont know what he did well today  he kept it quite well in the first half I guess cant think of much beyond that 
Lets be clear by the way the front 3 werent good - but he was particularly ineffective
He creates almost nothing through his passing which means if hes denied space or cant beat his man he doesnt affect games in the final third

The main issue I have with Diaz is that having watched him for 24 months I find it very hard to describe him as elite, at anything really. He definitely isn't bad, just not remarkably good, which we kind of need him to be given Mo's decline on the other wing.

He was probably just about worth what we paid for him and his impact in his first 5 months was pretty eye catching but I just can't imagine anyone ever wanting to pay us significantly more than we originally invested. Biggest disappointment for me has been his pace.

You'd imagine we are on the lookout for an upgrade
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 11:09:24 pm »
With Jota injured I feel like his form is a bigger issue than anyone else's. Not all his fault - but there no way to share the burden. He's not offering loads for all his hard work.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 11:24:13 pm »
He would be a nice option coming off the bench. But as much as the whole front line is struggling a little, he's looked a couple levels below his best for a while now.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,039
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 12:29:28 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 11:24:13 pm
He would be a nice option coming off the bench. But as much as the whole front line is struggling a little, he's looked a couple levels below his best for a while now.
I dont even think hes any use off the bench to be honest. His performances remind me of Mane at his worst, when people were questioning if he could still beat a man, or finish, or have any impact on the game. He definitely used to have pace, he was a menace when we first signed him and I remember Neville calling him a freak because of how lively he was. But its rare that he leaves any impression on a game whatsoever. Unfortunately, I think his knee injury has had a bigger issue than most expected. There was a moment half way through the first half where he tried to beat a United defender for pace but looked like he was running through mud. Hes not fast anymore.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,148
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 12:37:21 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:29:28 am
I dont even think hes any use off the bench to be honest. His performances remind me of Mane at his worst, when people were questioning if he could still beat a man, or finish, or have any impact on the game. He definitely used to have pace, he was a menace when we first signed him and I remember Neville calling him a freak because of how lively he was. But its rare that he leaves any impression on a game whatsoever. Unfortunately, I think his knee injury has had a bigger issue than most expected. There was a moment half way through the first half where he tried to beat a United defender for pace but looked like he was running through mud. Hes not fast anymore.

Van Dijk was supposedly shot of all his pace and this season he is catching up to Mbueno, who is rapid. Its probably a confidence thing.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,708
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 01:37:18 am »
Can't remember the last game where he had defenders on toast in a 1v1 situation. He was ripping players apart when he moved here originally but since the injury seems to have fallen off a cliff. We desperately lack a player that can beat defenders in 1v1s at the moment. I think it's the biggest piece we're missing.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
  • Stargazer
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 02:32:26 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:37:18 am
Can't remember the last game where he had defenders on toast in a 1v1 situation. He was ripping players apart when he moved here originally but since the injury seems to have fallen off a cliff. We desperately lack a player that can beat defenders in 1v1s at the moment. I think it's the biggest piece we're missing.

I think him ripping defenders apart is a bit of an overstatement. Even prior to his injury I was lamenting that hes not as aggressive as I would have hoped for. Controlling a long pass with his back foot and doing no look passes was pleasing on the eye, if not arbitrary. But more often that not, you find him cutting in and making a generic pass, if not dribbling into a blind corner.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 05:25:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:37:21 am
Van Dijk was supposedly shot of all his pace and this season he is catching up to Mbueno, who is rapid. Its probably a confidence thing.
It can take up 12-18 Months coming off a Knee Injury to get a full return to performance. He came back in April. It possible he looks better 2nd half of season or next season
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 06:23:30 am »
He's not playing great, but I saw him described as "a non-entity this season" on the match thread, which is bullshit. He's still chipped in with some good and important goals, as well as being robbed of another one at Spurs, which was a brilliant finish too. Also had one chalked off with a another good finish at Palace with a hairline offside. As well as winning the pen and getting Young sent off in the derby etc.

I know he's not in form, and he might have lost a little bit of the electricity that he had before the injury. But I think he's being written off too soon. I do think he might continue to struggle against parked buses though, as he doesn't seem to be able to beat a man without space to run into.
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,744
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 06:28:53 am »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Yesterday at 11:02:50 pm
The main issue I have with Diaz is that having watched him for 24 months I find it very hard to describe him as elite, at anything really. He definitely isn't bad, just not remarkably good, which we kind of need him to be given Mo's decline on the other wing.

He was probably just about worth what we paid for him and his impact in his first 5 months was pretty eye catching but I just can't imagine anyone ever wanting to pay us significantly more than we originally invested. Biggest disappointment for me has been his pace.

You'd imagine we are on the lookout for an upgrade

Very classy lets get an upgrade and throw him aside after everything he's been through recently.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 07:30:33 am »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 06:28:53 am
Very classy lets get an upgrade and throw him aside after everything he's been through recently.

I think this is a little over emotional

I'm sure there are players who suffered bereavement and tragedies that we might not know about and we bought players ahead of them and even released them or let their contract run down.  If karius suffered a tragedy should we have aborted the Allison transfer? But you are right in that Diaz is more vulnerable, as unlike Gakpo, jota or nunez, Diaz seems to be able to play only in 1 position.

Quote from: Kansti on Today at 02:32:26 am
I think him ripping defenders apart is a bit of an overstatement. Even prior to his injury I was lamenting that hes not as aggressive as I would have hoped for. Controlling a long pass with his back foot and doing no look passes was pleasing on the eye, if not arbitrary. But more often that not, you find him cutting in and making a generic pass, if not dribbling into a blind corner.

I thought Diaz was our best player in 2022, but My memory of him, before the injury, is that Diaz was more unpredictable, than quick. in a straight race for the ball, his pace seemed kinda average

I'm hoping it is a confidence thing, he was decent in the 1st half, but once the fullback realised he only ever comes back inside on his right foot, Diaz became easy to mark, if Diaz can go down the line a few times, he can then wrong foot the defender and that gives the illusion of pace
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,743
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 07:32:54 am »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 06:28:53 am
Very classy lets get an upgrade and throw him aside after everything he's been through recently.

A lot of people's answer to all problems on here. Sell them and replace.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 07:53:18 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 07:32:54 am
A lot of people's answer to all problems on here. Sell them and replace.

Thats football, ask Paisley.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 08:00:25 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:30:33 am
I think this is a little over emotional

I'm sure there are players who suffered bereavement and tragedies that we might not know about and we bought players ahead of them and even released them or let their contract run down.  If karius suffered a tragedy should we have aborted the Allison transfer? But you are right in that Diaz is more vulnerable, as unlike Gakpo, jota or nunez, Diaz seems to be able to play only in 1 position.

I thought Diaz was our best player in 2022, but My memory of him, before the injury, is that Diaz was more unpredictable, than quick. in a straight race for the ball, his pace seemed kinda average

I'm hoping it is a confidence thing, he was decent in the 1st half, but once the fullback realised he only ever comes back inside on his right foot, Diaz became easy to mark, if Diaz can go down the line a few times, he can then wrong foot the defender and that gives the illusion of pace
He was very quick. I remember him torching some fullbacks in his first few games (Leicester home, Chelsea in the league cup final, City in the FA cup semi) . His pace allied with his touch was scary.

His confidence has been shot since the start of last season (before his injury). He's not progressed to become a 20-goal-a-season player which was the next step for him. Still misses easy chances and he's generally indecisive in and around the box. Also, teams have learnt how to play against him.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,287
  • Meh sd f
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 08:07:43 am »
He needs to stop this cut in from the left and shoot a worldie stuff, because its incredibly predictable
He should play more like Jota, in the box. Hes a good finisher, good with his head too.
We need more people in the box providing options, and fewer creators
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,743
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 08:16:32 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:53:18 am
Thats football
It's childish imo.
Logged

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 10:27:44 am »
He's running on empty - hardly surprising given the time of year and what he's been through.

Never seen him struggle to get past players like he did yesterday and there was one break where he was obviously struggling as there was no acceleration. Feel for him as he's an awesome player when on song.

That said, he's not the only one like that right now and there's no way that we should be lumping in on them given the schedule we have. It's not just us as well - the other top sides are also struggling. It's telling that the ones without European football are looking considerably fresher (even Chelsea, although the reason they are where they are is because they're utter gash and not knackered. It's not as if they can't make multiple changes is it?!!) but for someone who relies on his foot speed and turn of pace, it shows so much more for a player like Luis than anyone else.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,453
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 10:42:50 am »
Offering nothing of late. Frustrating that he looks like a world beater when he's off with Colombia and then he comes back to Merseyside and looks like prime Assaidi.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 