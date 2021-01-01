Very classy lets get an upgrade and throw him aside after everything he's been through recently.
I think this is a little over emotional
I'm sure there are players who suffered bereavement and tragedies that we might not know about and we bought players ahead of them and even released them or let their contract run down. If karius suffered a tragedy should we have aborted the Allison transfer? But you are right in that Diaz is more vulnerable, as unlike Gakpo, jota or nunez, Diaz seems to be able to play only in 1 position.
I think him ripping defenders apart is a bit of an overstatement. Even prior to his injury I was lamenting that hes not as aggressive as I would have hoped for. Controlling a long pass with his back foot and doing no look passes was pleasing on the eye, if not arbitrary. But more often that not, you find him cutting in and making a generic pass, if not dribbling into a blind corner.
I thought Diaz was our best player in 2022, but My memory of him, before the injury, is that Diaz was more unpredictable, than quick. in a straight race for the ball, his pace seemed kinda average
I'm hoping it is a confidence thing, he was decent in the 1st half, but once the fullback realised he only ever comes back inside on his right foot, Diaz became easy to mark, if Diaz can go down the line a few times, he can then wrong foot the defender and that gives the illusion of pace