And this sums up eveything. Lowest xg and xa apparently, the only metrics to judge players, christ. There's no specific stat for an "eye test" to point him as our worst attacker today, because quite simply he wasn't!.
Youre allowed to put a counter point if you like rather than just saying stats, eye test, bah humbug
Honestly I dont know what he did well today
he kept it quite well I guess, cant think of much beyond that
Lets be clear by the way the front 3 werent good - but he was particularly ineffective
He creates almost nothing through his passing which means if hes denied space or cant beat his man he doesnt affect games in the final third