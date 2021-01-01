He would be a nice option coming off the bench. But as much as the whole front line is struggling a little, he's looked a couple levels below his best for a while now.



I dont even think hes any use off the bench to be honest. His performances remind me of Mane at his worst, when people were questioning if he could still beat a man, or finish, or have any impact on the game. He definitely used to have pace, he was a menace when we first signed him and I remember Neville calling him a freak because of how lively he was. But its rare that he leaves any impression on a game whatsoever. Unfortunately, I think his knee injury has had a bigger issue than most expected. There was a moment half way through the first half where he tried to beat a United defender for pace but looked like he was running through mud. Hes not fast anymore.