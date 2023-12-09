« previous next »
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

killer-heels

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
December 9, 2023, 07:45:54 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December  9, 2023, 07:44:10 pm
Attack isn't something we need to focus on next summer unless Mo leaves.

I dont think we should rule anything out yet. We all know the levels we need to get to win the league and what it took to win it against the roided cheats City, there is still a question whether some of our players are at that level. The rest of the season will illustrate if they are.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
December 9, 2023, 07:57:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December  9, 2023, 07:45:54 pm
I dont think we should rule anything out yet. We all know the levels we need to get to win the league and what it took to win it against the roided cheats City, there is still a question whether some of our players are at that level. The rest of the season will illustrate if they are.
I don't see how this is even in the equation when we are currently joint top scorers in the division (barring City game). Shouldn't even be a thought at the moment.
spider-neil

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 06:13:05 am
That offside looked tight to me. Im sure VAR checked it though.
markmywords

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 07:05:31 am
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December  9, 2023, 07:57:50 pm
I don't see how this is even in the equation when we are currently joint top scorers in the division (barring City game). Shouldn't even be a thought at the moment.

This is the sort of complacency which really came home to roost last season.  If you are not improving, you are going backwards, we should have learnt this by now
MD1990

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 08:29:40 am
He done well vs Palace
John C

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December  9, 2023, 03:37:20 pm
His chipped disallowed goal was very well taken.
It was mate, such a shame it didn't count. Superb lift :)
DangerScouse

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 08:18:29 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm
It was mate, such a shame it didn't count. Superb lift :)

As was his Spurs goal!!
classycarra

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December  9, 2023, 07:57:50 pm
I don't see how this is even in the equation when we are currently joint top scorers in the division (barring City game). Shouldn't even be a thought at the moment.
we were top scorers in the league, playing one fewer game than city but having three more goals, when we signed Luis Diaz

https://www.11v11.com/league-tables/premier-league/30-january-2022/
clinical

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 05:22:25 pm
Honestly think he's getting a hard time at the minute. There's not many players who are better than him out there. He's just in a bad spell.
