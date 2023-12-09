Attack isn't something we need to focus on next summer unless Mo leaves.
I dont think we should rule anything out yet. We all know the levels we need to get to win the league and what it took to win it against the roided cheats City, there is still a question whether some of our players are at that level. The rest of the season will illustrate if they are.
I don't see how this is even in the equation when we are currently joint top scorers in the division (barring City game). Shouldn't even be a thought at the moment.
His chipped disallowed goal was very well taken.
It was mate, such a shame it didn't count. Superb lift
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
