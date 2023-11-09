« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 324374 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,000
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3240 on: November 9, 2023, 05:46:13 pm »
Balls on the lad to walk straight out and play, made of strong stuff.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,751
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3241 on: November 9, 2023, 05:48:51 pm »
Brilliant news.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3242 on: November 9, 2023, 06:07:48 pm »
Great stuff, really pleased for him and his family.  Shame they had to go through it all in the first place..
Logged
Justice 97 - YNWA

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3243 on: November 9, 2023, 06:14:57 pm »
Great news so pleased for the family
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,291
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3244 on: November 9, 2023, 06:16:51 pm »
Phew. Thank goodness for that. The poor lad and his family must have been going through such a terrible ordeal. Hope they nail the fuckers who did this. Absolutely bloody low life
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,998
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3245 on: November 9, 2023, 06:16:51 pm »
I hope he scores tonight. He looks up for it.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3246 on: November 9, 2023, 06:42:43 pm »
Thanks to fuck sense has prevailed. What a shite ordeal that was. Can enjoy the footy again.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3247 on: November 9, 2023, 06:44:14 pm »
When's Chong getting released?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,118
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3248 on: November 9, 2023, 06:51:59 pm »
So relieved it all went well.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3249 on: November 9, 2023, 06:53:38 pm »
Great news. These situations have had  tragic outcomes in the past for other high profile footballers so such a relief that his dad is free and safe again now.
Logged

Offline alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3250 on: November 9, 2023, 07:26:40 pm »
Today is really not about the football. Great news.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,168
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3251 on: November 9, 2023, 07:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  9, 2023, 04:04:52 pm
His pops been released.

https://twitter.com/VickyDavilaH/status/1722645455098495205

Best news of the day and its not particularly close!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3252 on: November 9, 2023, 09:29:46 pm »
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3253 on: November 9, 2023, 09:32:16 pm »
Brilliant news to hear he has been released, hope Lucho gets to see him soon and give him a massive hug.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,998
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3254 on: November 9, 2023, 10:41:52 pm »
Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3255 on: November 9, 2023, 11:09:09 pm »
So happy for Lucho and his family.  :scarf
Logged

Offline Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • Viva las Rojas
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3256 on: November 10, 2023, 12:30:55 pm »
Fantastic news, will be a tremendous relief to the family.
Logged
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,913
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3257 on: November 14, 2023, 02:24:00 pm »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,101
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3258 on: November 14, 2023, 02:26:26 pm »
Not sure about the ethics of the person capturing those photos at that moment, seemingly with the family meeting at the airport - but most importantly it's a beautiful sight seeing them back together (assuming that's his grandchild he's with too)
« Last Edit: November 14, 2023, 02:55:31 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,915
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3259 on: November 14, 2023, 02:36:19 pm »
That's Luis's daughter with them in the red Adidas trackie.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,098
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3260 on: November 14, 2023, 02:57:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 14, 2023, 02:26:26 pm
Not sure about the ethics of the person capturing those photos at that moment, seemingly with the family meeting at the airport - but most importantly it's a beautiful sight seeing them back together (assuming that's his grandson he's with too)

Looks like its an area put aside for the Colombian players arriving, they have all the national team backdrops and logos up.  I agree mind, be nice if itd been without cameras. Im sure theyd have gladly posed for some photos later!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3261 on: November 14, 2023, 03:10:45 pm »
Lovely photos.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,398
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3262 on: November 14, 2023, 05:15:51 pm »
Beautiful pictures. ♥️
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,786
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3263 on: November 14, 2023, 09:01:13 pm »
Fantastic stuff. 
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,998
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3264 on: November 14, 2023, 09:22:50 pm »
20 kilo's off Luis' back.

YNWA Lucho.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,998
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3265 on: November 14, 2023, 09:33:29 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,786
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3266 on: November 15, 2023, 09:51:22 pm »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3267 on: Yesterday at 07:30:02 am »
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 05:16:32 am »
Superb vs Brazil ..with his dad watching from the stands..

https://twitter.com/1947production/status/1725349313734139973
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 05:26:36 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 05:16:32 am
Superb vs Brazil ..with his dad watching from the stands..

https://twitter.com/1947production/status/1725349313734139973

Dammit, I forgot about that.

He's so special isn't he.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,691
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 05:28:23 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:26:36 am
Dammit, I forgot about that.

He's so special isn't he.

I think that in so much of our play going down the right, sometimes we don't use him as well as we could. He's an absolute nightmare in 1v1s, and as a ball progresser.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 06:28:01 am »
What a fucking hero.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,520
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 06:31:11 am »
So delighted for him and that video of his parents celebrating is just so fantastic. Well played Luis.  :wellin
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 